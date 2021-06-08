Who took the PPP loan?

Hundreds of Howard County residents and businesses listed as sole proprietors received personal paycheck protection (PPP) loans from the federal government, and the Kokomo Perspective is publishing the full list.

This week, the list includes all recipients in 46901. Next week’s edition will list recipients in 46902, Greentown, and Russiaville.

This list includes every individual or business that received funds as a sole proprietor in the area. An asterisk denotes the recipients who were listed as having applied for and being approved for a loan, though they were listed as not having received the funding as of the Perspective’s deadline.

PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

The Perspective is choosing the print the list of sole proprietors due to the propensity for fraud. If your name is on this list and you didn’t apply for the loan, authorities encourage individuals to file a report with the Department of Workforce Development at www.in.gov/dwd/indiana:employment

fraud/fraud/ or by emailing the Indiana State Police directly at iufraud@isp.in.gov.

Complaints also can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, or through the lender that an individual was listed as receiving the money from.

Personal credit can be monitored directly on www.report.com, which provides the only free credit report guaranteed by law.

Those accused of PPP fraud can face a myriad of charges, depending on the circumstances. Those include but are not limited to making a false statement to the SBA, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the executive branch, making false statements to a bank, major fraud against the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy.

To view businesses and individuals who received PPP loans, visit https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program.