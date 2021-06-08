Who took the PPP loan?

Hundreds of Howard County residents and businesses listed as sole proprietors received personal paycheck protection (PPP) loans from the federal government, and the Kokomo Perspective is publishing the full list.
This week, the list includes all recipients in 46901. Next week’s edition will list recipients in 46902, Greentown, and Russiaville.
This list includes every individual or business that received funds as a sole proprietor in the area. An asterisk denotes the recipients who were listed as having applied for and being approved for a loan, though they were listed as not having received the funding as of the Perspective’s deadline.
PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.
The Perspective is choosing the print the list of sole proprietors due to the propensity for fraud. If your name is on this list and you didn’t apply for the loan, authorities encourage individuals to file a report with the Department of Workforce Development at www.in.gov/dwd/indiana:employment
fraud/fraud/ or by emailing the Indiana State Police directly at iufraud@isp.in.gov.
Complaints also can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, or through the lender that an individual was listed as receiving the money from.
Personal credit can be monitored directly on www.report.com, which provides the only free credit report guaranteed by law.
Those accused of PPP fraud can face a myriad of charges, depending on the circumstances. Those include but are not limited to making a false statement to the SBA, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the executive branch, making false statements to a bank, major fraud against the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy.
To view businesses and individuals who received PPP loans, visit https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program.
|Company Name
|PPP Loan
|Jobs
|Business Type
|20-20 Vision
|$20,832
|1
|Offices of Optometrists
|Aaron Beachy
|$9,482
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Aaron D Beachy
|$5,497
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Abby Simpson
|$2,586
|1
|Beauty Salons
|ADI Screen Printing Embroidery
|$9,200
|15
|Commercial Screen Printing
|Ajena Herron Ezell
|$20,832
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Ajene Williams
|$20,833
|1
|Other Performing Arts Companies
|Ajene Williams
|$20,832
|1
|Other Performing Arts Companies
|Alan D. Wilson, Attorney
|$8,103
|1
|Offices of Lawyers
|Alan Wilson
|$17,703
|2
|Offices of Lawyers
|Alberta Coleman
|$14,173
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Alexandra Young
|$20,832
|1
|Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
|Alexus Simms
|$20,832
|1
|Nail Salons
|Alize Mars
|$20,832
|1
|Business Associations
|Alize Mars
|$20,000
|8
|All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming
|Allen Wilson
|$57,467
|6
|Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
|Alonzo Carless
|$29,166
|1
|Caterers
|Alonzo Carless
|$20,833
|1
|Caterers
|Alyssa Richey
|$12,850
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Amanda Grills-Holsapple
|$9,338
|1
|Child and Youth Services
|Amanda Grills-Holsapple
|$7,630
|1
|Child and Youth Services
|Amanda Mcdougall
|$20,833
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Amanda N Richardson
|$173
|1
|Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
|Amanda Richardson
|$2,027
|1
|Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
|Ambrose Freeman
|$20,000
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Andre Lewis
|$20,000
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Andrew Beachy
|$5,224
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Andrew Beachy
|$2,282
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Andrew Neuzerling
|$19,722
|1
|Photography Studios, Portrait
|Andrew Smith
|$2,083
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Anthony Starr
|$20,833
|1
|Barber Shops
|Anthony Veal
|$20,833
|1
|Used Household and Office Goods Moving
|Anthony Veal
|$20,833
|1
|Used Household and Office Goods Moving
|April Renne Moody
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Arab Termite & Pest Control Of Kokomo, Inc
|$27,865
|6
|Exterminating and Pest Control Services
|Arienne Latrey Beard
|$20,832
|1
|Women's, Children's, and Infants' Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
|Ashleigh Denise Graves
|$20,832
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Ashley Ferraro
|$14,172
|1
|Janitorial Services
|Austin Schultz
|$13,861
|1
|Corn Farming
|Austin Thompson
|$4,877
|1
|Hog and Pig Farming
|Bersbach Enterprises Inc
|$20,832
|1
|Investment Advice
|Bianca Spencer
|$19,166
|1
|Caterers
|Blake Rigsby
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Brad Conwell
|$1,105
|1
|All Other Grain Farming
|Bradley Marchese
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Bradley W. Robinson
|$20,833
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
|Breanna Officer
|$19,750
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Brenda Smith
|$20,833
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Brent Hensley
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Grain Farming
|Brent Hensley
|$20,833
|1
|Corn Farming
|Brian Benson
|$8,604
|1
|Clothing Accessories Stores
|Brian L Oaks
|$18,080
|1
|Offices of Lawyers
|Brian L. Oaks, Attorney At Law
|$20,800
|3
|Offices of Lawyers
|Brian Lovelace
|$20,833
|1
|Corn Farming
|Britney Williams
|$19,112
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Bronwyn Fisher
|$20,833
|1
|Landscaping Services
|Brooklan Wheeler
|$20,833
|1
|Nail Salons
|Bruce Blackburn
|$53,258
|5
|Offices of Dentists
|Bruce Blackburn
|$53,257
|5
|Offices of Dentists
|Bruce Bryant
|$6,083
|1
|Corn Farming
|Byron Cardwell
|$11,962
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Calliope Humes
|$3,750
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Calliope Humes
|$3,750
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Carla Johnson
|$20,832
|1
|Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
|Carson Eller
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Cary Hungate
|$2,366
|1
|Golf Courses and Country Clubs
|Chanda Jarrett
|$7,673
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Chanea Askren
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Waste Management Services
|Channel Hunt
|$20,832
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Local
|Chantel Danea Mcduffie
|$20,832
|1
|Clothing Accessories Stores
|Charles Reed
|$51,151
|3
|Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
|Chonghui Hannah
|$20,000
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Chris Daily Farms
|$18,125
|8
|Corn Farming
|Chris Phan
|$13,400
|1
|Nail Salons
|Christina Conwell DBA Vintage 450
|$608
|1
|Gift, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores
|Christopher Glassburn
|$3,750
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Christopher Harrell
|$16,160
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Cordaro Clark
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Courtney Cole
|$20,832
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Courtney M. Donham
|$13,318
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Craig Dechert
|$33,922
|2
|Offices of Lawyers
|Curtis Howard Silvey
|$18,100
|3
|Corn Farming
|Curtis Silvey
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Curtis Travis
|$20,738
|1
|Other Management Consulting Services
|Cyril Washington
|$20,000
|1
|Barber Shops
|Cyril Washington
|$20,000
|1
|Barber Shops
|Dajawn Cannon
|$16,667
|1
|Nail Salons
|Dale Ray Washington
|$27,400
|5
|Child Day Care Services
|Daniel Hicks
|$20,802
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Daniel Mount
|$20,312
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Daniel Shiraef
|$20,000
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Daniel Young
|$20,000
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Danielle Fager
|$20,000
|1
|Men's Clothing Stores
|Danny Kelley
|$9,718
|1
|Full-Service Restaurants
|Darius Jackson
|$20,530
|1
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Darryn Small
|$20,625
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Daves Tool Sales
|$14,600
|1
|Other Direct Selling Establishments
|David Schultz
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|David W. Kelly
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|DBA Smoki Bones BBQ
|$600
|3
|Full-Service Restaurants
|Deandre Cannon
|$20,389
|1
|Landscaping Services
|Debra Booker
|$20,832
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Demetrius Coleman
|$20,000
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Denicka Thomas
|$20,000
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Deonta Chamberlain
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Derrick Duke
|$20,833
|1
|Finish Carpentry Contractors
|Diana Wentzel
|$13,868
|1
|Clothing Accessories Stores
|Dominique Rogers
|$20,832
|1
|Other Clothing Stores
|Donald Gipson
|$20,832
|1
|Sales Financing
|Dorothy Peoples
|$20,095
|1
|Beauty Salons
|DR. Vinyl
|$15,625
|1
|Car Washes
|Duquel Shields
|$20,832
|1
|Apparel Accessories and Other Apparel Manufacturing
|Ebony Davis
|$20,833
|1
|Livestock Merchant Wholesalers
|Ebony Jackson
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Insurance Related Activities
|Edith Forestal
|$2,337
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Edmondo Grady
|$14,172
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Endersonn Vilfranc
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Flowers By Ivan & Rick
|$11,100
|4
|Florists
|Gabriel Poindexter
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Gary Eller
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Gary Glassburn
|$16,187
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Gary Rhinebarger
|$5,897
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Gary Schultz
|$20,833
|1
|Corn Farming
|George D Head
|$2,200
|1
|Other Direct Selling Establishments
|Gerald Riley
|$20,800
|1
|Soybean Farming
|Glen L. Asbury
|$12,620
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Greg Goodnight
|$11,365
|1
|Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services
|Gregory Powell
|$20,832
|1
|Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance
|Harvey Johnson
|$1,355
|1
|Full-Service Restaurants
|Haylee Stanley
|$4,162
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Heartland Real Estate Brokers
|$20,833
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Heartland Real Estate Brokers
|$20,833
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Henry Vo
|$4,810
|1
|Nail Salons
|Henry Walton
|$20,832
|1
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Hope Turcheck
|$2,771
|1
|Sports Teams and Clubs
|Howard Eller
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Howard Eller
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Isaac Beachy
|$3,600
|1
|New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
|Jacklynn Gillard
|$12,500
|1
|Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
|Jameelah Reynolds
|$20,830
|1
|Beauty Salons
|James Dragstrem
|$24,783
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|James Hedrick
|$20,800
|1
|Environmental Consulting Services
|James Smith
|$20,832
|1
|Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
|Jamey Boruff
|$20,833
|1
|Used Car Dealers
|Jason D. Berry
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Jasper Roberts
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Javon Leflore
|$20,833
|1
|Caterers
|JAY Oyler
|$18,376
|1
|Landscaping Services
|Jaylin Biddle
|$6,611
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Jaysa Chambers
|$20,000
|1
|Sales Financing
|Jeffrey Conwell
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Grain Farming
|Jeffrey Conwell
|$2,070
|1
|All Other Grain Farming
|Jenna Massage
|$2,945
|1
|Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners
|Jennifer Mcleland
|$832
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Jennifer Ogle
|$4,673
|1
|Educational Support Services
|Jeremy Fourez
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Jeremy Fourez
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Jeremy Kelly
|$23,422
|1
|All Other Grain Farming
|Jeremy Kelly
|$23,422
|2
|All Other Grain Farming
|Jeremy Schultz
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Jerry Carter
|$18,318
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Jerry Ford
|$20,000
|1
|Sales Financing
|Jerry Schave
|$20,396
|1
|Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
|Jerry T Schave DBA Jb Schave
|$5,727
|1
|Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
|Jervonta Randle
|$20,000
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Jessica Newton Photography
|$8,192
|1
|Photography Studios, Portrait
|Jessie Jennings
|$3,125
|1
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Jimmy R. French
|$20,550
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Jode LLC
|$2,200
|1
|Other Activities Related to Real Estate
|John Robison
|$20,832
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Joie Johnson
|$7,926
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Joie Johson
|$7,927
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Jon A Hall
|$24,383
|2
|General Automotive Repair
|Jon Hall
|$14,330
|2
|General Automotive Repair
|Jonathan King
|$20,833
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Jordan Klapman
|$4,808
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Josh Harmon
|$18,750
|1
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Josiah Mcneil
|$20,832
|1
|Furniture Merchant Wholesalers
|Julian Bennett
|$3,395
|1
|Landscaping Services
|K. Allyson Johnson
|$15,521
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Kaelyn Crawford
|$7,214
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Kallieo Alford
|$20,833
|1
|Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
|Katherine Noel
|$66,857
|8
|Offices of Lawyers
|Katrina Owensby
|$20,520
|1
|Other Management Consulting Services
|Kaylee Walls
|$10,389
|2
|Other Personal Care Services
|Kaylee Walls
|$10,264
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Keisha Hendrickson
|$4,266
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Keisha Hendrickson
|$2,424
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Keneenina Powell
|$3,625
|1
|Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
|Kenneth A Lucas DBA The Outlet
|$17,307
|4
|Furniture Stores
|Kenneth Pollard DBA Kokomo Truck Store
|$8,935
|1
|Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores
|Ken's Collision Center
|$8,000
|1
|Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
|Kevin Breisch
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Kevin Kiley
|$10,290
|1
|Software Publishers
|Kevin W O'keefe
|$20,833
|1
|Offices of Lawyers
|Kimberlee Johnson
|$4,047
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Kimberly Keating
|$5,041
|1
|Beauty Salons
|King Farms
|$8,765
|1
|Soybean Farming
|Kory S. Hunter
|$15,046
|1
|Logging
|Kyla Kirby
|$18,125
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Kyle Turner
|$20,207
|1
|Barber Shops
|Kyleena Snow
|$14,172
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Kyleena Snow
|$14,172
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|L.J Crites Trucking
|$14,500
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Local
|LAC Thi Dang
|$18,285
|1
|Nail Salons
|Lakenya Anderson
|$20,050
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Lanoshia Clark
|$20,109
|1
|Tax Preparation Services
|Latoya Johnson
|$20,832
|1
|Business Associations
|Lavon Walker
|$20,707
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Law Office Of Mark Dabrowski
|$18,100
|3
|Offices of Lawyers
|Leon Organ Jr
|$6,390
|1
|Barber Shops
|Leon R Organ Jr
|$6,390
|1
|Barber Shops
|Lester Beachy Beachy
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Lindzey Bell
|$20,832
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Lisa Anderson
|$9,304
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Lisa Knapp
|$20,832
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Lori Beachy
|$4,319
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Lori Frost
|$8,265
|1
|Cosmetology and Barber Schools
|Lynia Stovall
|$20,000
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Malachi Ely
|$20,833
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Mandi Stout
|$11,152
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Marcus Beachy
|$1,800
|1
|New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
|Margie's Sports & Therapeutic
|$6,200
|1
|Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners
|Mariya Head
|$20,415
|1
|Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
|Marjorie Sinnamon
|$20,800
|1
|Soybean Farming
|Mark Hurt
|$5,547
|1
|Offices of Lawyers
|Markeisha Howard
|$14,173
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Martin Norman
|$17,980
|1
|Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths)
|Martin Norman
|$17,980
|1
|Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths)
|Mary A Hott
|$20,833
|1
|Commercial Printing (except Screen and Books)
|Mary Erb
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Mary Smith
|$13,487
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Matthew Barlow
|$4,876
|1
|Barber Shops
|Mecarlos Ward
|$20,833
|1
|Barber Shops
|Mecarlos Ward
|$20,833
|1
|Barber Shops
|Melissa Hill
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Health and Personal Care Stores
|Melissa Hunter Walton
|$20,833
|1
|Other Direct Selling Establishments
|Merle Norman
|$6,495
|2
|Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
|Michael Aaron Stites
|$15,632
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Michael Imbler
|$6,594
|2
|Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
|Michael Richey
|$12,204
|1
|Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming
|Minces Creature's
|$9,200
|1
|Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
|Miqueal Lydell Redmond
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Mitchum Soberanis
|$20,750
|1
|Solar Electric Power Generation
|Monique Roberts
|$17,437
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Montez Allen
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Natecia Lewis
|$17,384
|1
|Other Technical and Trade Schools
|Nathan Banush
|$1,535
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Neal Rouch DBA Rouch Financial Services
|$14,723
|1
|Investment Advice
|Nicole Wright
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Noel Law
|$69,764
|9
|Offices of Lawyers
|Oaks Property Management LLC
|$48,945
|11
|Residential Property Managers
|Paul Gingerich
|$20,800
|1
|Corn Farming
|Paul Maish
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Paul Ward
|$20,000
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Schools and Instruction
|Phyllis Walker
|$16,665
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Products For Pros
|$8,202
|1
|Landscaping Services
|Q Nails
|$18,285
|2
|Nail Salons
|Rachel K. Anthony, CPA
|$8,844
|1
|Offices of Certified Public Accountants
|Rafeal Faulkner
|$20,833
|1
|Barber Shops
|Rebecca R Vent, Attorney At Law
|$23,707
|1
|Offices of Lawyers
|Rebecca Smith
|$12,286
|1
|Janitorial Services
|Reed Contracting Co
|$51,242
|3
|Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
|Reginald Council
|$20,022
|1
|Family Clothing Stores
|Renetta Greene
|$10,415
|1
|Travel Agencies
|Ricardo Mcghee
|$15,255
|1
|Barber Shops
|Rickea Patton
|$20,833
|1
|Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
|Rickea Patton
|$20,833
|1
|Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
|Ricky Clay
|$20,000
|1
|Sales Financing
|Ricky Miller
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Rickyua Listenbee
|$20,832
|1
|Nail Salons
|Robert Joe Kelly
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Robert Kelly
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Robert Mccain
|$20,833
|1
|Hog and Pig Farming
|Robert Mccain
|$6,500
|1
|Other Services to Buildings and Dwellings
|Robert Mcclurg
|$17,690
|1
|Offices of Mental Health Practitioners (except Physicians)
|Robin Kelley
|$3,404
|2
|Full-Service Restaurants
|Rometemeia Mcknight
|$20,833
|1
|Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
|Rometemeia Mcknight
|$20,833
|1
|Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
|Ronald D. Smith
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Ronald D. Smith
|$776
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Ronald Harts
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Sarah Brown
|$4,695
|1
|Photography Studios, Portrait
|Sarah Campbell
|$9,269
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Sarah Pritts
|$2,057
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Schntavia Williams
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Shadaun Marks
|$20,833
|1
|Barber Shops
|Shaquane Warwick
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Shayna Branick
|$20,832
|1
|Other Sound Recording Industries
|Sheena Mcmillan
|$20,832
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Sheila's Custom Catering
|$755
|1
|Caterers
|Shelby Myers
|$19,987
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Shelley Wilson
|$20,800
|1
|All Other Grain Farming
|Sherry Bacon
|$20,200
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Sierra Thompson
|$20,832
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Smitty's Custodial Service
|$5,355
|1
|Janitorial Services
|Spec1 Inspection Services
|$1,990
|2
|Building Inspection Services
|Stacie Hutchinson
|$20,832
|1
|General Warehousing and Storage
|Star Nails Beauty Salon
|$13,400
|2
|Nail Salons
|Stephanie Doran
|$29,111
|2
|Offices of Lawyers
|Stephanie Doran Attorney-At-Law
|$21,005
|1
|Offices of Lawyers
|Stephen Foht
|$20,833
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Stephen Kreseen
|$2,107
|1
|Soybean Farming
|Stephen Travis
|$20,415
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Stephen Waddell DBA Rays Drive In
|$12,120
|10
|Full-Service Restaurants
|Steven Allen Sewell
|$20,833
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Stoney's Sourdough Pizza Company
|$16,000
|4
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Susan Cone
|$5,897
|1
|Other Activities Related to Real Estate
|Susan Ives
|$1,935
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Susan Ives
|$1,911
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Tamara Davis
|$20,833
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Tanika Forestal
|$20,833
|1
|Other Individual and Family Services
|Tara Eytcheson
|$17,291
|1
|Child and Youth Services
|Tara K Marschand
|$2,000
|1
|Other Activities Related to Real Estate
|Tara K. Marschand
|$2,000
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Tasharia Cook
|$20,000
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|The Beck Law Office
|$11,600
|2
|Offices of Lawyers
|The Hair Experience
|$4,004
|1
|Barber Shops
|The Relax Place
|$5,497
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Tiffany Bacon
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Timothy Bontrager
|$3,685
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Trena Richards-Davis
|$18,085
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Triesha Hile
|$3,802
|1
|Exam Preparation and Tutoring
|Triesha Hile
|$3,707
|1
|Educational Support Services
|Tukesha Smoot
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Valerie Lyles
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Veronica Goins
|$20,832
|1
|Business Associations
|Vertis Wallace
|$20,832
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Wayne Anderson
|$8,567
|1
|Caterers
|Wayne Mast
|$34,032
|3
|All Other Grain Farming
|William Cone
|$13,040
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|William Roger Greeson Jr
|$27,417
|1
|Soybean Farming
|William Roger Greeson Jr
|$26,895
|2
|Soybean Farming
|Yuvonca Wilson
|$20,832
|1
|Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
|Zachary A Sinnamon
|$2,796
|1
|Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming
|Zana Myrick
|$20,832
|1
|Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers