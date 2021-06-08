You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Who took the PPP loan?

List shows all PPP recipients in 46901 who were listed as sole proprietors

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 7 min to read
PPP tool

Hundreds of Howard County residents and businesses listed as sole proprietors received personal paycheck protection (PPP) loans from the federal government, and the Kokomo Perspective is publishing the full list.

This week, the list includes all recipients in 46901. Next week’s edition will list recipients in 46902, Greentown, and Russiaville.

This list includes every individual or business that received funds as a sole proprietor in the area. An asterisk denotes the recipients who were listed as having applied for and being approved for a loan, though they were listed as not having received the funding as of the Perspective’s deadline.

PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

The Perspective is choosing the print the list of sole proprietors due to the propensity for fraud. If your name is on this list and you didn’t apply for the loan, authorities encourage individuals to file a report with the Department of Workforce Development at www.in.gov/dwd/indiana:employment

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

fraud/fraud/ or by emailing the Indiana State Police directly at iufraud@isp.in.gov.

Complaints also can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, or through the lender that an individual was listed as receiving the money from.

Personal credit can be monitored directly on www.report.com, which provides the only free credit report guaranteed by law.

Those accused of PPP fraud can face a myriad of charges, depending on the circumstances. Those include but are not limited to making a false statement to the SBA, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the executive branch, making false statements to a bank, major fraud against the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy.

To view businesses and individuals who received PPP loans, visit https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program.

Company NamePPP LoanJobsBusiness Type
20-20 Vision$20,8321Offices of Optometrists
Aaron Beachy$9,4821Residential Remodelers
Aaron D Beachy$5,4971Residential Remodelers
Abby Simpson$2,5861Beauty Salons
ADI Screen Printing Embroidery$9,20015Commercial Screen Printing
Ajena Herron Ezell$20,8321Home Health Care Services
Ajene Williams$20,8331Other Performing Arts Companies
Ajene Williams$20,8321Other Performing Arts Companies
Alan D. Wilson, Attorney$8,1031Offices of Lawyers
Alan Wilson$17,7032Offices of Lawyers
Alberta Coleman$14,1731Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Alexandra Young$20,8321Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
Alexus Simms$20,8321Nail Salons
Alize Mars$20,8321Business Associations
Alize Mars$20,0008All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming
Allen Wilson$57,4676Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
Alonzo Carless$29,1661Caterers
Alonzo Carless$20,8331Caterers
Alyssa Richey$12,8501Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Amanda Grills-Holsapple$9,3381Child and Youth Services
Amanda Grills-Holsapple$7,6301Child and Youth Services
Amanda Mcdougall$20,8331Residential Remodelers
Amanda N Richardson$1731Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
Amanda Richardson$2,0271Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists)
Ambrose Freeman$20,0001Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Andre Lewis$20,0001Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Andrew Beachy$5,2241Residential Remodelers
Andrew Beachy$2,2821Residential Remodelers
Andrew Neuzerling$19,7221Photography Studios, Portrait
Andrew Smith$2,0831Residential Remodelers
Anthony Starr$20,8331Barber Shops
Anthony Veal$20,8331Used Household and Office Goods Moving
Anthony Veal$20,8331Used Household and Office Goods Moving
April Renne Moody$20,8321Beauty Salons
Arab Termite & Pest Control Of Kokomo, Inc$27,8656Exterminating and Pest Control Services
Arienne Latrey Beard$20,8321Women's, Children's, and Infants' Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
Ashleigh Denise Graves$20,8321Home Health Care Services
Ashley Ferraro$14,1721Janitorial Services
Austin Schultz$13,8611Corn Farming
Austin Thompson$4,8771Hog and Pig Farming
Bersbach Enterprises Inc$20,8321Investment Advice
Bianca Spencer$19,1661Caterers
Blake Rigsby$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Brad Conwell$1,1051All Other Grain Farming
Bradley Marchese$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Bradley W. Robinson$20,8331General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
Breanna Officer$19,7501All Other Personal Services
Brenda Smith$20,8331Residential Remodelers
Brent Hensley$20,8331All Other Grain Farming
Brent Hensley$20,8331Corn Farming
Brian Benson$8,6041Clothing Accessories Stores
Brian L Oaks$18,0801Offices of Lawyers
Brian L. Oaks, Attorney At Law$20,8003Offices of Lawyers
Brian Lovelace$20,8331Corn Farming
Britney Williams$19,1121Child Day Care Services
Bronwyn Fisher$20,8331Landscaping Services
Brooklan Wheeler$20,8331Nail Salons
Bruce Blackburn$53,2585Offices of Dentists
Bruce Blackburn$53,2575Offices of Dentists
Bruce Bryant$6,0831Corn Farming
Byron Cardwell$11,9621Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Calliope Humes$3,7501Beauty Salons
Calliope Humes$3,7501Beauty Salons
Carla Johnson$20,8321Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
Carson Eller$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Cary Hungate$2,3661Golf Courses and Country Clubs
Chanda Jarrett$7,6731Beauty Salons
Chanea Askren$20,8321All Other Miscellaneous Waste Management Services
Channel Hunt$20,8321General Freight Trucking, Local
Chantel Danea Mcduffie$20,8321Clothing Accessories Stores
Charles Reed$51,1513Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
Chonghui Hannah$20,0001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Chris Daily Farms$18,1258Corn Farming
Chris Phan$13,4001Nail Salons
Christina Conwell DBA Vintage 450$6081Gift, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores
Christopher Glassburn$3,7501Residential Remodelers
Christopher Harrell$16,1601Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Cordaro Clark$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Courtney Cole$20,8321Home Health Care Services
Courtney M. Donham$13,3181Beauty Salons
Craig Dechert$33,9222Offices of Lawyers
Curtis Howard Silvey$18,1003Corn Farming
Curtis Silvey$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Curtis Travis$20,7381Other Management Consulting Services
Cyril Washington$20,0001Barber Shops
Cyril Washington$20,0001Barber Shops
Dajawn Cannon$16,6671Nail Salons
Dale Ray Washington$27,4005Child Day Care Services
Daniel Hicks$20,8021All Other Personal Services
Daniel Mount$20,3121Marketing Consulting Services
Daniel Shiraef$20,0001Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Daniel Young$20,0001Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Danielle Fager$20,0001Men's Clothing Stores
Danny Kelley$9,7181Full-Service Restaurants
Darius Jackson$20,5301Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Darryn Small$20,6251Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Daves Tool Sales$14,6001Other Direct Selling Establishments
David Schultz$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
David W. Kelly$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
DBA Smoki Bones BBQ$6003Full-Service Restaurants
Deandre Cannon$20,3891Landscaping Services
Debra Booker$20,8321Child Day Care Services
Demetrius Coleman$20,0001Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Denicka Thomas$20,0001Beauty Salons
Deonta Chamberlain$20,8321Beauty Salons
Derrick Duke$20,8331Finish Carpentry Contractors
Diana Wentzel$13,8681Clothing Accessories Stores
Dominique Rogers$20,8321Other Clothing Stores
Donald Gipson$20,8321Sales Financing
Dorothy Peoples$20,0951Beauty Salons
DR. Vinyl$15,6251Car Washes
Duquel Shields$20,8321Apparel Accessories and Other Apparel Manufacturing
Ebony Davis$20,8331Livestock Merchant Wholesalers
Ebony Jackson$20,8331All Other Insurance Related Activities
Edith Forestal$2,3371Marketing Consulting Services
Edmondo Grady$14,1721Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Endersonn Vilfranc$20,8321All Other Personal Services
Flowers By Ivan & Rick$11,1004Florists
Gabriel Poindexter$20,8321Beauty Salons
Gary Eller$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Gary Glassburn$16,1871Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Gary Rhinebarger$5,8971Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Gary Schultz$20,8331Corn Farming
George D Head$2,2001Other Direct Selling Establishments
Gerald Riley$20,8001Soybean Farming
Glen L. Asbury$12,6201Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Greg Goodnight$11,3651Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services
Gregory Powell$20,8321Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance
Harvey Johnson$1,3551Full-Service Restaurants
Haylee Stanley$4,1621Beauty Salons
Heartland Real Estate Brokers$20,8331Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Heartland Real Estate Brokers$20,8331Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Henry Vo$4,8101Nail Salons
Henry Walton$20,8321Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Hope Turcheck$2,7711Sports Teams and Clubs
Howard Eller$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Howard Eller$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Isaac Beachy$3,6001New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
Jacklynn Gillard$12,5001Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
Jameelah Reynolds$20,8301Beauty Salons
James Dragstrem$24,7831Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
James Hedrick$20,8001Environmental Consulting Services
James Smith$20,8321Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
Jamey Boruff$20,8331Used Car Dealers
Jason D. Berry$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Jasper Roberts$20,8321Beauty Salons
Javon Leflore     $20,8331Caterers
JAY Oyler$18,3761Landscaping Services
Jaylin Biddle$6,6111Beauty Salons
Jaysa Chambers$20,0001Sales Financing
Jeffrey Conwell$20,8331All Other Grain Farming
Jeffrey Conwell$2,0701All Other Grain Farming
Jenna Massage$2,9451Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners
Jennifer Mcleland$8321Marketing Consulting Services
Jennifer Ogle$4,6731Educational Support Services
Jeremy Fourez$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Jeremy Fourez$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Jeremy Kelly$23,4221All Other Grain Farming
Jeremy Kelly$23,4222All Other Grain Farming
Jeremy Schultz$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Jerry Carter$18,3181Residential Remodelers
Jerry Ford$20,0001Sales Financing
Jerry Schave$20,3961Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
Jerry T Schave DBA Jb Schave$5,7271Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
Jervonta Randle$20,0001Beauty Salons
Jessica Newton Photography$8,1921Photography Studios, Portrait
Jessie Jennings$3,1251Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Jimmy R. French$20,5501Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Jode LLC$2,2001Other Activities Related to Real Estate
John Robison$20,8321Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Joie Johnson$7,9261Beauty Salons
Joie Johson$7,9271Beauty Salons
Jon A Hall$24,3832General Automotive Repair
Jon Hall$14,3302General Automotive Repair
Jonathan King$20,8331Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Jordan Klapman$4,8081Beauty Salons
Josh Harmon$18,7501Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Josiah Mcneil$20,8321Furniture Merchant Wholesalers
Julian Bennett$3,3951Landscaping Services
K. Allyson Johnson$15,5211Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Kaelyn Crawford$7,2141Beauty Salons
Kallieo Alford$20,8331Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
Katherine Noel$66,8578Offices of Lawyers
Katrina Owensby$20,5201Other Management Consulting Services
Kaylee Walls$10,3892Other Personal Care Services
Kaylee Walls$10,2641Other Personal Care Services
Keisha Hendrickson$4,2661Beauty Salons
Keisha Hendrickson$2,4241Beauty Salons
Keneenina Powell$3,6251Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
Kenneth A Lucas DBA The Outlet$17,3074Furniture Stores
Kenneth Pollard DBA Kokomo Truck Store$8,9351Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores
Ken's Collision Center$8,0001Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
Kevin Breisch$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Kevin Kiley$10,2901Software Publishers
Kevin W O'keefe$20,8331Offices of Lawyers
Kimberlee Johnson$4,0471Beauty Salons
Kimberly Keating$5,0411Beauty Salons
King Farms$8,7651Soybean Farming
Kory S. Hunter$15,0461Logging
Kyla Kirby$18,1251Other Personal Care Services
Kyle Turner$20,2071Barber Shops
Kyleena Snow$14,1721Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Kyleena Snow$14,1721Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
L.J Crites Trucking$14,5001General Freight Trucking, Local
LAC Thi Dang$18,2851Nail Salons
Lakenya Anderson$20,0501Beauty Salons
Lanoshia Clark$20,1091Tax Preparation Services
Latoya Johnson$20,8321Business Associations
Lavon Walker$20,7071All Other Personal Services
Law Office Of Mark Dabrowski$18,1003Offices of Lawyers
Leon Organ Jr$6,3901Barber Shops
Leon R Organ Jr$6,3901Barber Shops
Lester Beachy Beachy$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Lindzey Bell$20,8321Home Health Care Services
Lisa Anderson$9,3041Beauty Salons
Lisa Knapp$20,8321Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Lori Beachy$4,3191Child Day Care Services
Lori Frost$8,2651Cosmetology and Barber Schools
Lynia Stovall$20,0001Beauty Salons
Malachi Ely$20,8331Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Mandi Stout$11,1521Child Day Care Services
Marcus Beachy$1,8001New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
Margie's Sports & Therapeutic$6,2001Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners
Mariya Head$20,4151Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
Marjorie Sinnamon$20,8001Soybean Farming
Mark Hurt$5,5471Offices of Lawyers
Markeisha Howard$14,1731Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Martin Norman$17,9801Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths)
Martin Norman$17,9801Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths)
Mary A Hott$20,8331Commercial Printing (except Screen and Books)
Mary Erb$20,8331Beauty Salons
Mary Smith$13,4871Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Matthew Barlow$4,8761Barber Shops
Mecarlos Ward$20,8331Barber Shops
Mecarlos Ward$20,8331Barber Shops
Melissa Hill$20,8321All Other Health and Personal Care Stores
Melissa Hunter Walton$20,8331Other Direct Selling Establishments
Merle Norman$6,4952Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
Michael Aaron Stites$15,6321Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Michael Imbler$6,5942Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
Michael Richey$12,2041Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming
Minces Creature's$9,2001Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
Miqueal Lydell Redmond$20,8321Beauty Salons
Mitchum Soberanis $20,7501Solar Electric Power Generation
Monique Roberts$17,4371All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
Montez Allen$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Natecia Lewis$17,3841Other Technical and Trade Schools
Nathan Banush$1,5351Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Neal Rouch DBA Rouch Financial Services$14,7231Investment Advice
Nicole Wright$20,8321Beauty Salons
Noel Law$69,7649Offices of Lawyers
Oaks Property Management LLC $48,94511Residential Property Managers
Paul Gingerich$20,8001Corn Farming
Paul Maish$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Paul Ward$20,0001All Other Miscellaneous Schools and Instruction
Phyllis Walker$16,6651All Other Personal Services
Products For Pros$8,2021Landscaping Services
Q Nails$18,2852Nail Salons
Rachel K. Anthony, CPA$8,8441Offices of Certified Public Accountants
Rafeal Faulkner$20,8331Barber Shops
Rebecca R Vent, Attorney At Law$23,7071Offices of Lawyers
Rebecca Smith$12,2861Janitorial Services
Reed Contracting Co$51,2423Commercial and Institutional Building Construction
Reginald Council$20,0221Family Clothing Stores
Renetta Greene$10,4151Travel Agencies
Ricardo Mcghee$15,2551Barber Shops
Rickea Patton$20,8331Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
Rickea Patton$20,8331Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
Ricky Clay$20,0001Sales Financing
Ricky Miller$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Rickyua Listenbee$20,8321Nail Salons
Robert Joe Kelly $20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Robert Kelly$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Robert Mccain$20,8331Hog and Pig Farming
Robert Mccain$6,5001Other Services to Buildings and Dwellings
Robert Mcclurg$17,6901Offices of Mental Health Practitioners (except Physicians)
Robin Kelley$3,4042Full-Service Restaurants
Rometemeia Mcknight$20,8331Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
Rometemeia Mcknight$20,8331Other Support Activities for Road Transportation
Ronald D. Smith$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Ronald D. Smith$7761Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Ronald Harts$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Sarah Brown$4,6951Photography Studios, Portrait
Sarah Campbell$9,2691Child Day Care Services
Sarah Pritts$2,0571Beauty Salons
Schntavia Williams$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Shadaun Marks$20,8331Barber Shops
Shaquane Warwick$20,8321Beauty Salons
Shayna Branick$20,8321Other Sound Recording Industries
Sheena Mcmillan$20,8321Other Personal Care Services
Sheila's Custom Catering$7551Caterers
Shelby Myers$19,9871All Other Personal Services
Shelley Wilson$20,8001All Other Grain Farming
Sherry Bacon$20,2001All Other Personal Services
Sierra Thompson$20,8321Home Health Care Services
Smitty's Custodial Service$5,3551Janitorial Services
Spec1 Inspection Services$1,9902Building Inspection Services
Stacie Hutchinson$20,8321General Warehousing and Storage
Star Nails Beauty Salon$13,4002Nail Salons
Stephanie Doran$29,1112Offices of Lawyers
Stephanie Doran Attorney-At-Law$21,0051Offices of Lawyers
Stephen Foht$20,8331Residential Remodelers
Stephen Kreseen$2,1071Soybean Farming
Stephen Travis$20,4151Beauty Salons
Stephen Waddell DBA Rays Drive In$12,12010Full-Service Restaurants
Steven Allen Sewell$20,8331Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Stoney's Sourdough Pizza Company$16,0004All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
Susan Cone$5,8971Other Activities Related to Real Estate
Susan Ives$1,9351Beauty Salons
Susan Ives$1,9111Beauty Salons
Tamara Davis$20,8331Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Tanika Forestal$20,8331Other Individual and Family Services
Tara Eytcheson$17,2911Child and Youth Services
Tara K Marschand$2,0001Other Activities Related to Real Estate
Tara K. Marschand$2,0001Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Tasharia Cook$20,0001Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
The Beck Law Office$11,6002Offices of Lawyers
The Hair Experience$4,0041Barber Shops
The Relax Place$5,4971Other Personal Care Services
Tiffany Bacon$20,8321Beauty Salons
Timothy Bontrager$3,6851Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Trena Richards-Davis$18,0851Home Health Care Services
Triesha Hile$3,8021Exam Preparation and Tutoring
Triesha Hile$3,7071Educational Support Services
Tukesha Smoot$20,8321Beauty Salons
Valerie Lyles$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Veronica Goins$20,8321Business Associations
Vertis Wallace$20,8321Marketing Consulting Services
Wayne Anderson$8,5671Caterers
Wayne Mast$34,0323All Other Grain Farming
William Cone$13,0401All Other Personal Services
William Roger Greeson Jr$27,4171Soybean Farming
William Roger Greeson Jr$26,8952Soybean Farming
Yuvonca Wilson$20,8321Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
Zachary A Sinnamon$2,7961Beef Cattle Ranching and Farming
Zana Myrick$20,8321Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers

Tags