Who took the PPP loan? Part II

Last week the Kokomo Perspective printed the names of individuals and businesses listed as sole proprietors from 46901 who received PPP loans, and the list is wrapping up this week with recipients in 46902, Greentown, and Russiaville.
This list includes every individual or business that received funds as a sole proprietor in those areas. An asterisk denotes the recipients who were listed as having applied for and being approved for a loan, though they were listed as not having received the funding as of the Perspective’s deadline.
PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.
The Perspective is choosing the print the list of sole proprietors due to the propensity for fraud. If your name is on this list and you didn’t apply for the loan, authorities encourage individuals to do the following:
• Make a report with the Department of Workforce Development at www.in.gov/dwd/diana:employmentfraud/fraud/ or by emailing the Indiana State Police directly at iufraud@isp.in.gov.
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, or through the lender that an individual was listed as receiving the money from.
Www.report.com also can be used to monitor credit. It is the only free website to do so by law.
Those accused of PPP fraud can face a host of charges, depending on the circumstances. Those include but are not limited to making a false statement to the SBA, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the executive branch, making false statements to a bank, major fraud against the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy.
To view businesses and individuals who received PPP loans, visit https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program. The Kokomo Perspective is looking into potential fraud cases. If you believe you’re a victim of fraud from the PPP loan, email braden@kokomoperspective.com.
|Name
|Amount
|Jobs
|Business Type
|Sts. Joan Of Arc & Patrick School
|$322,982
|59
|Religious Organizations
|Thomas L. Prather, DDS
|$103,915
|10
|Offices of Dentists
|Blazer Farms
|$77,500
|10
|Site Preparation Contractors
|Kurt E. Kingseed, DDS
|$70,000
|4
|Offices of Dentists
|Allen E Wilson
|$57,468
|6
|Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
|Quality Water Of Kokomo, LLC
|$43,600
|3
|All Other Personal Services
|Scott Bogue
|$37,811
|5
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Merrell Owen
|$31,800
|3
|Printing and Writing Paper Merchant Wholesalers
|Merrell Owen
|$31,800
|3
|Printing and Writing Paper Merchant Wholesalers
|Bradley J. Vossberg
|$30,707
|3
|Offices of Physicians, Mental Health Specialists
|Dane Wallsmith
|$27,607
|4
|Offices of Dentists
|Orr's Heating & Air Conditioning
|$23,700
|5
|Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
|Robert J Bour DDS
|$22,292
|3
|Offices of Dentists
|Christopher Williams
|$20,833
|1
|Civic and Social Organizations
|Sharmaine Webb
|$20,833
|1
|Women's, Children's, and Infants' Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
|Paris Stewart
|$20,833
|1
|Caterers
|Joseph Parker
|$20,833
|1
|Other Activities Related to Real Estate
|Victor Gregory
|$20,833
|1
|Barber Shops
|Amaya Martin
|$20,833
|1
|Graphic Design Services
|Z & J Couture LLC
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Hong Ying Smith
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Tashonna Roobinson
|$20,833
|1
|Tax Preparation Services
|Richard Van
|$20,833
|1
|Nail Salons
|Micheal Williams
|$20,833
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Aubrion Woodard
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Amber Young
|$20,833
|1
|Women's, Children's, and Infants' Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
|Rachel Mahan
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Christian Robinson
|$20,833
|1
|Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
|Anthony Young
|$20,833
|1
|Home Health Care Services
|Brittany Moirano
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Shawn Johnson
|$20,833
|1
|Sports and Recreation Instruction
|AA Maelyn
|$20,833
|1
|Plastics Material and Resin Manufacturing
|Aubrion Woodard
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Pamela Wild
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Tashonna Roobinson
|$20,833
|1
|Tax Preparation Services
|Sierra Webb
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Duane Coulter
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Xavier Mccarter
|$20,833
|1
|Internet Publishing and Broadcasting and Web Search Portals
|Lawrence Brewer
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Sierra Webb
|$20,833
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Roger D Yeoman
|$20,833
|1
|Securities Brokerage
|Joseph Parker
|$20,833
|1
|Other Activities Related to Real Estate
|Steven Hicks
|$20,833
|1
|Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
|Lakeisha Johnson
|$20,833
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Jim Mcnally
|$20,833
|1
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Brian Adair
|$20,833
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Amanda Shepherd
|$20,832
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Alexis Hurms
|$20,832
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Darktavis Jones
|$20,832
|1
|Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
|Renee Pettiford
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Melissa Anderson
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Dejah Jones
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Charlie Best
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Jeanita Ross
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|John Harrison
|$20,832
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Maurice Minor
|$20,832
|1
|New Multifamily Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
|Antoyne Jackson III
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Patrick Steps
|$20,832
|1
|Barber Shops
|Lorne Nevels
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Naomi Macon
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Traveler Accommodation
|Andre Peoples
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Russell Coppage
|$20,832
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Tiana Bennette
|$20,832
|1
|Local Messengers and Local Delivery
|Gary A Smith
|$20,832
|1
|Local Messengers and Local Delivery
|Joshaun Franklin
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Tanisha Careisha Washington
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Samantha Franklin
|$20,832
|1
|Baked Goods Stores
|David Goehst
|$20,832
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|EVY Clark
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Antwan Halliburton
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Azia Arnett
|$20,832
|1
|General Automotive Repair
|Shanel Alsup
|$20,832
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Local
|Breonna Spane
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Najeeva Foster
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Antonio Horton
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Ahvon Hurt
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Corteize Clark
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Dontae Campbell
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Breann Mitchell
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Maureen Turner
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Jermiah Carr
|$20,832
|1
|Barber Shops
|Landon Humphries
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Yves Mary Colbert Pierre
|$20,832
|1
|Business Associations
|Dezarai Gardner
|$20,832
|1
|Caterers
|Keith Moore
|$20,832
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Waste Management Services
|Joshua Williams
|$20,832
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Lakita Ward
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|David Bates
|$20,832
|1
|Men's Clothing Stores
|David Thomas
|$20,832
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Tara Gittings
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|John Durr
|$20,832
|1
|Barber Shops
|Chris Cook
|$20,832
|1
|Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
|Mariama Nicole Davis
|$20,832
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Independent Agent- David Thomas
|$20,832
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Jerry Tranbarger
|$20,832
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
|Monique Hall
|$20,832
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Lamaria Capers
|$20,832
|1
|Local Messengers and Local Delivery
|Sydnee Hunt
|$20,832
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Reneesha Fowler
|$20,832
|1
|Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
|Dacia Small
|$20,832
|1
|Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
|Lanez Johnson
|$20,827
|1
|Barber Shops
|PAM Cook
|$20,800
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Joshua L Meyer
|$20,800
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Gerald Richardson
|$20,800
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Joshua Meyer
|$20,800
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Gerald Richardson
|$20,800
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Kenneth J Brown
|$20,800
|1
|Portfolio Management
|Brian Phillips
|$20,800
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
|Larry Winkleman
|$20,783
|1
|Medical, Dental, and Hospital Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
|Shante Mcdaniel
|$20,625
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Mark Bowlin
|$20,500
|1
|Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction
|Demekia Williams
|$20,416
|1
|Couriers and Express Delivery Services
|Chyna Bateman
|$20,386
|1
|Tax Preparation Services
|Richard Dockerty
|$20,344
|5
|Car Washes
|Makayla Love
|$20,312
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Candice Clark
|$20,312
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Richard Dockerty
|$20,250
|5
|Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
|Lisa Brooks
|$20,207
|1
|Food Service Contractors
|Sean Hemphill
|$20,000
|1
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
|Tiesha Bacon
|$20,000
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Duane Coulter
|$20,000
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Wyvonnae Terrell
|$20,000
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming
|Ayotunde Somotan
|$20,000
|1
|Barber Shops
|Sylvia Bacon
|$19,987
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Paula Allen-Warren
|$19,975
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Eric Grzegorski
|$19,517
|1
|Investment Advice
|Keith Mills
|$19,165
|1
|Industrial Building Construction
|Tyler Howard
|$19,165
|1
|Industrial Building Construction
|Dane E Wallsmith DDS
|$19,034
|4
|Offices of Dentists
|Sukari Woodson
|$18,730
|1
|Women's Clothing Stores
|Elliott Davis
|$18,125
|1
|Soybean Farming
|Andrew Stewart
|$18,125
|1
|Soybean Farming
|Albert Brown
|$17,800
|14
|Child Day Care Services
|Daryl Smith
|$17,500
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Art Designs
|$17,188
|1
|Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
|Richard Van DBA None
|$17,092
|4
|Nail Salons
|Janecia Hurley
|$17,000
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Larry Winkleman Microscope
|$16,800
|1
|Medical, Dental, and Hospital Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
|Alan Temby
|$16,682
|1
|Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
|Montiana Johnson
|$16,665
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Trenton Marner
|$16,450
|1
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Tyrice Wilburn
|$16,380
|1
|Landscaping Services
|Kiara Mcknight
|$16,305
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Alicia Paschall
|$15,946
|1
|Beauty Salons
|KAE Ja Johnson
|$15,625
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Bubtruck Xpress LLC
|$15,600
|1
|General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
|Adonis Holmes
|$15,598
|1
|Janitorial Services
|Amy Lechner
|$15,555
|2
|Child Day Care Services
|Phong Nguyen
|$15,547
|1
|Nail Salons
|Kimberly Carter
|$15,520
|1
|Couriers and Express Delivery Services
|Paralee Parsons
|$15,352
|1
|All Other Insurance Related Activities
|Stephanie Mckinstry
|$15,212
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Long V Nguyen
|$15,000
|1
|Nail Salons
|Nails #1
|$15,000
|1
|Nail Salons
|Fondren Rigsby
|$14,704
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Molly Handy
|$14,662
|4
|Pet and Pet Supplies Stores
|Heather Maher
|$14,280
|1
|Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists
|Heidi Otiker
|$14,172
|1
|Janitorial Services
|Tyson Nix
|$14,172
|1
|Barber Shops
|Danny Spaulding
|$14,102
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Donte Smoot
|$13,591
|1
|Tax Preparation Services
|Crescencio Rodriguez
|$13,540
|1
|Drycleaning and Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated)
|Christopher Williams DBA Christopher Williams
|$13,333
|2
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Benjamin Lehman
|$13,052
|1
|Other Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
|Chrysti House
|$12,915
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Ayanna Lewis
|$12,915
|1
|Local Messengers and Local Delivery
|Nichole R. Perkins
|$11,465
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Bakir Coulter
|$11,011
|1
|Facilities Support Services
|Devon Wooldridge
|$10,659
|1
|Other Personal Care Services
|Kuntz Law Firm
|$10,477
|2
|Offices of Lawyers
|Charles C Paul
|$10,472
|1
|Drywall and Insulation Contractors
|Brigitte Nelson
|$9,987
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Brigitte Nelson
|$9,987
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Wesley Milburn
|$9,926
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|ED Vigus
|$9,704
|1
|Barber Shops
|Nicole Peel
|$9,479
|1
|Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
|Brad A. Carney
|$8,974
|1
|Other Building Finishing Contractors
|Donald W White DDS
|$8,900
|2
|Offices of Dentists
|KOG Transportation
|$8,658
|2
|Ambulance Services
|Mark Malin
|$8,517
|1
|Religious Organizations
|Karen Gardner
|$8,302
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Brenton Wilson
|$8,192
|1
|Barber Shops
|Cody Adair
|$8,000
|1
|Wheat Farming
|Kurt Adair
|$7,700
|1
|Wheat Farming
|Y&S Massage
|$7,500
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Jeffrey Carney Agency
|$7,428
|1
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|Leslie Christopher
|$6,931
|1
|Nail Salons
|Codi Williams
|$6,886
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Phillip Michael Johnson Franklin
|$6,762
|1
|All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
|Phillip Michael Johnson Franklin
|$6,681
|1
|All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
|Advantage Lawn Service
|$6,622
|1
|Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
|Marriage & Family Counseling Center
|$6,541
|2
|Other Individual and Family Services
|Eric Salsbery
|$6,143
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Realtor
|$5,902
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Meng Fanxiang
|$5,498
|1
|Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners
|Foster Accounting
|$5,400
|1
|Other Activities Related to Real Estate
|Adam R. Salsbery
|$5,198
|1
|Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
|Ranae Moody
|$5,085
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Hair Care East
|$4,942
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Jerry Fiscus
|$4,942
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Jerry Hatfield
|$4,811
|1
|Residential Remodelers
|Marcella Holder
|$4,748
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|Marcy Holder
|$4,747
|1
|All Other Personal Services
|ED Foster
|$4,500
|1
|Other Accounting Services
|Ronald E. Lindley
|$4,242
|1
|Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
|Cylin Gray
|$4,166
|1
|Other Business Service Centers (including Copy Shops)
|Lisa Carney
|$4,027
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Shawn Flanary
|$3,883
|1
|Hog and Pig Farming
|Latasha Simpson
|$3,793
|1
|Media Representatives
|Regina C. Jones
|$3,501
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Daniel Aleman
|$3,443
|1
|New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
|Paint And Paper Ladies
|$3,400
|2
|Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
|Eastside Barber Shop
|$3,335
|1
|Barber Shops
|No Place Like Home Realty LLC
|$3,298
|1
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Amber Wray
|$3,085
|1
|Beauty Salons
|The Design Source
|$3,000
|1
|Interior Design Services
|Hair By Amanda Conn
|$2,800
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Sean C Paul
|$2,690
|1
|Drywall and Insulation Contractors
|Ashleigh Bush
|$2,411
|1
|Child Day Care Services
|Justin Luse
|$2,403
|1
|Barber Shops
|Onalee Trippett-Wall
|$2,269
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Onalee Trippett-Wall
|$2,269
|1
|Beauty Salons
|JAN Kinder
|$1,895
|1
|JAN Kinder
|$1,895
|1
|Marketing Consulting Services
|Sharon L Gibson
|$1,757
|1
|Roofing Contractors
|Jennifer Cree
|$1,562
|1
|Local Messengers and Local Delivery
|Powell's Lawn Care & Snow Removal
|$1,388
|1
|Landscaping Services
|Ronda Malin
|$1,190
|1
|Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services
|Piper's Hairport
|$1,151
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Aloni Wynn
|$1,068
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Aloni Wynn
|$1,067
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
|Amy Ford
|$992
|1
|Beauty Salons
|Amelia Mcnew
|$700
|1
|All Other Miscellaneous Schools and Instruction
|Audry Gard
|$551
|1
|Other Direct Selling Establishments