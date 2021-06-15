Who took the PPP loan? Part II

Last week the Kokomo Perspective printed the names of individuals and businesses listed as sole proprietors from 46901 who received PPP loans, and the list is wrapping up this week with recipients in 46902, Greentown, and Russiaville.

This list includes every individual or business that received funds as a sole proprietor in those areas. An asterisk denotes the recipients who were listed as having applied for and being approved for a loan, though they were listed as not having received the funding as of the Perspective’s deadline.

PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

The Perspective is choosing the print the list of sole proprietors due to the propensity for fraud. If your name is on this list and you didn’t apply for the loan, authorities encourage individuals to do the following:

• Make a report with the Department of Workforce Development at www.in.gov/dwd/diana:employmentfraud/fraud/ or by emailing the Indiana State Police directly at iufraud@isp.in.gov.

• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, or through the lender that an individual was listed as receiving the money from.

Www.report.com also can be used to monitor credit. It is the only free website to do so by law.

Those accused of PPP fraud can face a host of charges, depending on the circumstances. Those include but are not limited to making a false statement to the SBA, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the executive branch, making false statements to a bank, major fraud against the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy.

To view businesses and individuals who received PPP loans, visit https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program. The Kokomo Perspective is looking into potential fraud cases. If you believe you’re a victim of fraud from the PPP loan, email braden@kokomoperspective.com.