featured

Who took the PPP loan? Part II

List shows PPP recipients in 46902, Greentown, Russiaville who were listed as sole proprietors

  • Comments
  • 6 min to read
PPP loan

Last week the Kokomo Perspective printed the names of individuals and businesses listed as sole proprietors from 46901 who received PPP loans, and the list is wrapping up this week with recipients in 46902, Greentown, and Russiaville.

This list includes every individual or business that received funds as a sole proprietor in those areas. An asterisk denotes the recipients who were listed as having applied for and being approved for a loan, though they were listed as not having received the funding as of the Perspective’s deadline.

PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

The Perspective is choosing the print the list of sole proprietors due to the propensity for fraud. If your name is on this list and you didn’t apply for the loan, authorities encourage individuals to do the following:

• Make a report with the Department of Workforce Development at www.in.gov/dwd/diana:employmentfraud/fraud/ or by emailing the Indiana State Police directly at iufraud@isp.in.gov.

• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, the Internal Revenue Service, or through the lender that an individual was listed as receiving the money from.

Www.report.com also can be used to monitor credit. It is the only free website to do so by law.

Those accused of PPP fraud can face a host of charges, depending on the circumstances. Those include but are not limited to making a false statement to the SBA, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the executive branch, making false statements to a bank, major fraud against the United States, wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy.

To view businesses and individuals who received PPP loans, visit https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program. The Kokomo Perspective is looking into potential fraud cases. If you believe you’re a victim of fraud from the PPP loan, email braden@kokomoperspective.com.

NameAmountJobsBusiness Type
Sts. Joan Of Arc & Patrick School$322,98259Religious Organizations
Thomas L. Prather, DDS$103,91510Offices of Dentists
Blazer Farms$77,50010Site Preparation Contractors
Kurt E. Kingseed, DDS$70,0004Offices of Dentists
Allen E Wilson$57,4686Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
Quality Water Of Kokomo, LLC$43,6003All Other Personal Services
Scott Bogue$37,8115Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Merrell Owen$31,8003Printing and Writing Paper Merchant Wholesalers
Bradley J. Vossberg$30,7073Offices of Physicians, Mental Health Specialists
Dane Wallsmith$27,6074Offices of Dentists
Orr's Heating & Air Conditioning$23,7005Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors
Robert J Bour DDS$22,2923Offices of Dentists
Christopher Williams$20,8331Civic and Social Organizations
Sharmaine Webb$20,8331Women's, Children's, and Infants' Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
Paris Stewart$20,8331Caterers
Joseph Parker$20,8331Other Activities Related to Real Estate
Victor Gregory$20,8331Barber Shops
Amaya Martin$20,8331Graphic Design Services
Z & J Couture LLC$20,8331All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
Hong Ying Smith$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Tashonna Roobinson$20,8331Tax Preparation Services
Richard Van$20,8331Nail Salons
Micheal Williams$20,8331Other Personal Care Services
Amber Young$20,8331Women's, Children's, and Infants' Clothing and Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
Rachel Mahan$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Christian Robinson$20,8331Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, and Perfume Stores
Anthony Young$20,8331Home Health Care Services
Brittany Moirano$20,8331Beauty Salons
Shawn Johnson$20,8331Sports and Recreation Instruction
AA Maelyn$20,8331Plastics Material and Resin Manufacturing
Pamela Wild$20,8331Beauty Salons
Sierra Webb$20,8331Beauty Salons
Duane Coulter$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Xavier Mccarter$20,8331Internet Publishing and Broadcasting and Web Search Portals
Lawrence Brewer$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Roger D Yeoman$20,8331Securities Brokerage
Steven Hicks$20,8331Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
Lakeisha Johnson$20,8331All Other Personal Services
Jim Mcnally$20,8331Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Brian Adair$20,8331Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Amanda Shepherd$20,8321Child Day Care Services
Alexis Hurms$20,8321Marketing Consulting Services
Darktavis Jones$20,8321Wholesale Trade Agents and Brokers
Renee Pettiford$20,8321Beauty Salons
Melissa Anderson$20,8321All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
Dejah Jones$20,8321Beauty Salons
Charlie Best$20,8321All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
Jeanita Ross$20,8321All Other Personal Services
John Harrison$20,8321Residential Remodelers
Maurice Minor$20,8321New Multifamily Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
Antoyne Jackson III$20,8321Beauty Salons
Patrick Steps$20,8321Barber Shops
Lorne Nevels$20,8321Beauty Salons
Naomi Macon$20,8321All Other Traveler Accommodation
Andre Peoples$20,8321Beauty Salons
Russell Coppage$20,8321Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Tiana Bennette$20,8321Local Messengers and Local Delivery
Gary A Smith$20,8321Local Messengers and Local Delivery
Joshaun Franklin$20,8321Beauty Salons
Tanisha Careisha Washington$20,8321Beauty Salons
Samantha Franklin$20,8321Baked Goods Stores
David Goehst$20,8321Marketing Consulting Services
EVY Clark$20,8321Beauty Salons
Antwan Halliburton$20,8321All Other Personal Services
Azia Arnett$20,8321General Automotive Repair
Shanel Alsup$20,8321General Freight Trucking, Local
Breonna Spane$20,8321Beauty Salons
Najeeva Foster$20,8321Beauty Salons
Antonio Horton$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Ahvon Hurt$20,8321Beauty Salons
Corteize Clark$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Dontae Campbell$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Breann Mitchell$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Maureen Turner$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Jermiah Carr$20,8321Barber Shops
Landon Humphries$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Yves Mary Colbert Pierre$20,8321Business Associations
Dezarai Gardner$20,8321Caterers
Keith Moore$20,8321All Other Miscellaneous Waste Management Services
Joshua Williams$20,8321Marketing Consulting Services
Lakita Ward$20,8321Beauty Salons
David Bates $20,8321Men's Clothing Stores
David Thomas$20,8321Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Tara Gittings$20,8321Beauty Salons
John Durr$20,8321Barber Shops
Chris Cook$20,8321Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
Mariama Nicole Davis$20,8321Beauty Salons
Independent Agent- David Thomas$20,8321Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Jerry Tranbarger$20,8321General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
Monique Hall$20,8321Child Day Care Services
Lamaria Capers$20,8321Local Messengers and Local Delivery
Sydnee Hunt$20,8321Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Reneesha Fowler$20,8321Construction Sand and Gravel Mining
Dacia Small$20,8321Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
Lanez Johnson$20,8271Barber Shops
PAM Cook$20,8001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Joshua L Meyer$20,8001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Gerald Richardson$20,8001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Joshua Meyer$20,8001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Kenneth J Brown$20,8001Portfolio Management
Brian Phillips$20,8001General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
Larry Winkleman$20,7831Medical, Dental, and Hospital Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Shante Mcdaniel$20,6251Beauty Salons
Mark Bowlin$20,5001Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction
Demekia Williams$20,4161Couriers and Express Delivery Services
Chyna Bateman$20,3861Tax Preparation Services
Richard Dockerty$20,3445Car Washes
Makayla Love$20,3121All Other Personal Services
Candice Clark$20,3121Beauty Salons
Richard Dockerty$20,2505Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance
Lisa Brooks$20,2071Food Service Contractors
Sean Hemphill$20,0001Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities
Tiesha Bacon$20,0001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Duane Coulter$20,0001All Other Personal Services
Wyvonnae Terrell$20,0001All Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming
Ayotunde Somotan$20,0001Barber Shops
Sylvia Bacon$19,9871All Other Personal Services
Paula Allen-Warren$19,9751All Other Personal Services
Eric Grzegorski$19,5171Investment Advice
Keith Mills$19,1651Industrial Building Construction
Tyler Howard$19,1651Industrial Building Construction
Dane E Wallsmith DDS$19,0344Offices of Dentists
Sukari Woodson$18,7301Women's Clothing Stores
Elliott Davis$18,1251Soybean Farming
Andrew Stewart$18,1251Soybean Farming
Albert Brown$17,80014Child Day Care Services
Daryl Smith$17,5001All Other Personal Services
Art Designs$17,1881Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
Richard Van DBA None$17,0924Nail Salons
Janecia Hurley$17,0001Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Larry Winkleman Microscope$16,8001Medical, Dental, and Hospital Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Alan Temby$16,6821Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
Montiana Johnson$16,6651Beauty Salons
Trenton Marner$16,4501Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Tyrice Wilburn$16,3801Landscaping Services
Kiara Mcknight$16,3051Beauty Salons
Alicia Paschall$15,9461Beauty Salons
KAE Ja Johnson$15,6251Other Personal Care Services
Bubtruck Xpress LLC$15,6001General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance, Truckload
Adonis Holmes$15,5981Janitorial Services
Amy Lechner$15,5552Child Day Care Services
Phong Nguyen$15,5471Nail Salons
Kimberly Carter$15,5201Couriers and Express Delivery Services
Paralee Parsons $15,3521All Other Insurance Related Activities
Stephanie Mckinstry$15,2121Child Day Care Services
Long V Nguyen$15,0001Nail Salons
Nails #1$15,0001Nail Salons
Fondren Rigsby$14,7041Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Molly Handy$14,6624Pet and Pet Supplies Stores
Heather Maher$14,2801Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists
Heidi Otiker$14,1721Janitorial Services
Tyson Nix$14,1721Barber Shops
Danny Spaulding$14,1021Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Donte Smoot$13,5911Tax Preparation Services
Crescencio Rodriguez$13,5401Drycleaning and Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated)
Christopher Williams DBA Christopher Williams$13,3332Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Benjamin Lehman$13,0521Other Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Chrysti House$12,9151Beauty Salons
Ayanna Lewis$12,9151Local Messengers and Local Delivery
Nichole R. Perkins$11,4651Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Bakir Coulter$11,0111Facilities Support Services
Devon Wooldridge$10,6591Other Personal Care Services
Kuntz Law Firm$10,4772Offices of Lawyers
Charles C Paul$10,4721Drywall and Insulation Contractors
Brigitte Nelson$9,9871Beauty Salons
Wesley Milburn$9,9261Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
ED Vigus$9,7041Barber Shops
Nicole Peel$9,4791Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services
Brad A. Carney$8,9741Other Building Finishing Contractors
Donald W White DDS$8,9002Offices of Dentists
KOG Transportation$8,6582Ambulance Services
Mark Malin$8,5171Religious Organizations
Karen Gardner$8,3021Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Brenton Wilson$8,1921Barber Shops
Cody Adair$8,0001Wheat Farming
Kurt Adair$7,7001Wheat Farming
Y&S Massage$7,5001All Other Personal Services
Jeffrey Carney Agency$7,4281Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
Leslie Christopher$6,9311Nail Salons
Codi Williams$6,8861Beauty Salons
Phillip Michael Johnson Franklin$6,7621All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Advantage Lawn Service $6,6221Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
Marriage & Family Counseling Center$6,5412Other Individual and Family Services
Eric Salsbery$6,1431Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Realtor$5,9021Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Meng Fanxiang$5,4981Offices of All Other Miscellaneous Health Practitioners
Foster Accounting$5,4001Other Activities Related to Real Estate
Adam R. Salsbery$5,1981Oilseed and Grain Combination Farming
Ranae Moody$5,0851Beauty Salons
Hair Care East$4,9421Beauty Salons
Jerry Fiscus$4,9421Beauty Salons
Jerry Hatfield$4,8111Residential Remodelers
Marcella Holder$4,7481All Other Personal Services
ED Foster$4,5001Other Accounting Services
Ronald E. Lindley$4,2421Other Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
Cylin Gray$4,1661Other Business Service Centers (including Copy Shops)
Lisa Carney$4,0271Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Shawn Flanary$3,8831Hog and Pig Farming
Latasha Simpson$3,7931Media Representatives
Regina C. Jones $3,5011Beauty Salons
Daniel Aleman$3,4431New Single-Family Housing Construction (except For-Sale Builders)
Paint And Paper Ladies$3,4002Painting and Wall Covering Contractors
Eastside Barber Shop$3,3351Barber Shops
No Place Like Home Realty LLC$3,2981Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
Amber Wray$3,0851Beauty Salons
The Design Source$3,0001Interior Design Services
Hair By Amanda Conn$2,8001Beauty Salons
Sean C Paul$2,6901Drywall and Insulation Contractors
Ashleigh Bush$2,4111Child Day Care Services
Justin Luse$2,4031Barber Shops
Onalee Trippett-Wall$2,2691Beauty Salons
JAN Kinder$1,8951 
JAN Kinder$1,8951Marketing Consulting Services
Sharon L Gibson$1,7571Roofing Contractors
Jennifer Cree$1,5621Local Messengers and Local Delivery
Powell's Lawn Care & Snow Removal$1,3881Landscaping Services
Ronda Malin$1,1901Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services
Piper's Hairport$1,1511Beauty Salons
Aloni Wynn$1,0681All Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers (except Tobacco Stores)
Amy Ford$9921Beauty Salons
Amelia Mcnew$7001All Other Miscellaneous Schools and Instruction
Audry Gard$5511Other Direct Selling Establishments

