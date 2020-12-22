Who’s following the mask mandate?

Before the November county ordinance was issued, putting Howard County in “red,” the Perspective visited several area businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, and gas stations, to see how many patrons entered each business wearing masks.

Last week, the Perspective revisited the same locations to see if more people were wearing masks following the new ordinance.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Casey’s gas station on South Webster Street, One-Stop Express on East Southway Boulevard, Rural King, Kroger in the Maple Crest Plaza, and Meijer were observed 30 minutes each at various points in the afternoon last week.

The results were as follows:

Buffalo Wild Wings: 13 masks, 6 without

Casey’s: 11 masks, 6 without

One-Stop Express: 4 masks, 3 without

Rural King: 86 masks, 13 without

Kroger: 91 masks, 9 without

Meijer: 46 masks, 12 without

In total, 300 people were observed entering into these businesses, 251 of whom were wearing masks (83 percent) and 49 of whom were not (16 percent), marking an increase in mask-wearing for patrons of these businesses. During the first go-around, 67 percent were wearing masks and 33 percent were not.

According to according to Environmental Health Director Brook Milburn at the Howard County Health Department, complaints are “pretty much random.” Milburn said he hasn’t received more than four to five complaints for a single business, and although that number may seem high, foot traffic must be considered.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I don’t suppose I’ve gotten more than four or five complaints on any single place,” Milburn said. “Which sounds like a lot, but if you do the math on how many people go into these places, it’s crazy that we don’t get complaints every day from grocery stores or wherever somebody that goes in, like a bunch of people. We don’t have a lot of repeat offenders, not at all. It’s a smattering of places, and usually when we show up and talk to people they’re like, ‘Yeah OK, we know.’”

Now that Howard County has entered the “red” stage, Milburn has noticed that many businesses are being more diligent in following safety protocols. He said the best decision a business can make currently is following mask and social distancing recommendations.

“At this point, it’s in their best business interest to do what they know needs to be done,” Milburn said. “Whether they agree with them or not, customers want them to follow the rules because the customers are the ones who call me and complain. It’s rarely the employees. It’s typically a customer doesn’t feel safe at XYZ company because they’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing. So it’s in their best business interest to do what the governor is asking them to do, and it’s in the best public health interest at this point. You can argue about whether masks are effective and all that stuff; I don’t care. It’s the rules. It’s what they said we need to enforce. It’s what they said you’re supposed to be doing.”

Earlier this month, the Howard County commissioners signed into effect an ordinance moving Howard County from “orange” status to “red,” and the state’s restrictions for counties in “red” apply locally. Social gatherings, for instance, are limited to 25 people, although this does not include places of worship.

To that effect, the Howard County Health Department receives calls from people who are concerned that businesses are not following safety protocols, said Milburn. The complaints stem from a business lacking in social distancing or, more commonly, mask wearing. Each time a complaint is received, Milburn’s office reviews it, and then the department visits the location.

“So we go out and see if there’s merit to the complaint first,” Milburn said. “If there is merit, then we say, ‘OK, here’s the deal. We walked around real quick. You guys are not wearing your masks correctly, or whatever the complaint is, we find it substantiated.’ And we inform them on the importance of it. The first thing is a verbal warning; that’s all it is.”

Milburn reported that the health department averages around four to five formal complaints a week.

The second step available to the health department is a cease-and-desist letter. According to Milburn, the health department has issued “a couple” of such letters, though those are few and far between, he said.

Instead, Milburn and the Howard County Health Department’s approach has been “enforcement through education.” Milburn said that decision was made early on in the process.

The majority of the time, Milburn said, businesses will adhere to the recommendations after owners or managers are reminded of the importance.

“So if we get complaints, we go out and we try to educate them on the importance of protecting public health and your workspace to make sure everybody is in compliance with the governor’s orders,” Milburn said. “So that’s what we’re ultimately trying to do. We’re trying not to be heavy-handed in this thing. We’re trying to just get compliance by reminding them. Most of them know when you go talk to a business. They’ll go, ‘Yeah, we know. We’re just not being diligent.’ So, OK, buckle down. We just went red. You need to pay a little bit more attention, get on your people more. And most of them go, ‘OK, we’ll buckle down.’”