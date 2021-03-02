Where did the flu go?

As statewide data has come out weekly regarding flu cases, a theme has emerged: cases are down dramatically.

Flu cases have dropped across the nation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that trend is apparent in Howard County as well. This year, cases locally are in the single digits, whereas last flu season 300 county residents come down with the flu. Health experts are attributing that drop to health practices that have become the norm during the pandemic, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The data

In reviewing data from Howard County Health Department Communicable Disease Nurse Cathy Shaw, there were between 140 and 300 flu cases recorded annually over the past five years. That changed significantly for the 2020-21 flu season.

Flu cases, Shaw said, are recorded from November to April each year. Certain health care providers report flu cases to the health department, though not all do so. While the sample is not representative of the total number of flu cases in Howard County, it still can be used to draw interesting conclusions on the variance of the number of flu cases each year. The number of cases includes both influenza A and B.

From 2016 to 2017, there were 200 cases of the flu recorded. From 2017 to 2018, there were 140 cases. In 2018 to 2019, there were 234. From 2019 to 2020, there were 300 cases. This flu season, from 2020 to 2021, there have been five or fewer cases of the flu in Howard County. When there are five or fewer cases of any disease, the health department does not specify the exact number.

In the same five-year time frame, there always have been five or fewer deaths due to flu recorded each year. There has not been a death from the flu in Howard County this year.

Jennifer Cauthern, public health project coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, said that despite the appearance, the flu hasn’t gone anywhere.

“When somebody asks me, ‘Why flu’s disappeared?’ I say, ‘It hasn’t,’” Cauthern said. “But what we’re doing right now to protect ourselves against COVID with masks and social distancing and the good handwashing and all these great practices we’ve put in place because of COVID, they’re also having an effect on the number of flu cases, which is a positive effect for it to have. We’re grateful that it is because I really didn’t want a bad flu year on top of COVID-19.”

Dr. Emily Backer, a Howard County health officer who also operates her own practice, echoed Cauthern’s statements.

Backer also added that the drop could be the result of an increased push from public health officials for citizens to get flu vaccines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Backer, over 190 million flu vaccinations were distributed to healthcare providers across the country in 2020, up from 170 million in 2019.

In the same vein, Backer believed more people who normally don’t receive flu vaccines annually decided to get them this year due to COVID-19.

“I do think the public got the message on that,” Backer said. “One message that was put out was that you don’t want to have to be hospitalized with bad flu during bad COVID because you might not find a bed. So I think a lot more people did get vaccinated that normally wouldn’t have. I talked to a lot of people that said I’ve never had a flu vaccine before, and they might be 50 years old because they just never saw a need to. But I think they realized there was a greater need to get that vaccine this year because the hospitals might be overwhelmed if they got really sick from it. “

Likewise, Backer predicted that flu vaccination rates will continue to rise over the next few years.

“I think for the next couple years, [flu vaccinations] probably will (increase),” Backer said. “I will say flu vaccination has increased steadily over the last four or five years, so it was going up anyway actually. We’ve had a greater uptick in flu vaccine even the past few years.

“ … There are so many biases of flu vaccine. ‘Oh, it made me really sick’ is what I hear all the time. ‘Oh, it made me so sick the last time I got it.’ The more people that get it and don’t get sick I think the more people will be willing to get it every year. So I would expect it to continue to go up as far as vaccination rates.”