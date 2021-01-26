Where are our vaccines? : Teachers decry a lack of priority for vaccinations to educators

While Indiana continues to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination plan and open up eligibility to new groups, some local educators are wondering why they haven’t been prioritized yet.

Eligibility first opened to healthcare personnel and those in long-term care facilities before expanding to fire and police officers, then to those age 80 and older. Eligibility further opened up to those age 70 and older on Jan. 13. Still, there’s been no mention of when teachers might be up, despite the state’s vaccine rollout plan placing fire and police in the same phase, Phase 2, as teachers.

Kokomo Teacher Association President Nicki Mundy said that in order for students to continue to learn in-person, COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers need to be provided.

“I think that it’s about time that people recognize that if you want kids to stay in school, and we all do, we all know that they do better in person. But if you’re going to push for them to stay in school, then there needs to be a push to make sure that their teachers are protected too,” Mundy said. “Because the reality is that those kids may not get sick — and most of them don’t — but they do carry it to those of us who work with them every day, and depending on what grade level you’re at and what size your school is, some teachers see 150 students a day. Some teachers see less than that depending on the level, but that’s 150 homes you’re exposed to.”

Mundy said teachers and administrators have done “phenomenal” in adapting to changes brought to the classroom by COVID-19, such as virtual learning and increased sanitizing procedures. However, dealing with the ebb and flow of students was not easy, and students progressing in their educations during a pandemic was challenging — making it even more essential that teachers stay healthy so that they can remain in their classrooms to help keep students from falling behind.

Ashley Sutton, a science teacher at Western School Corporation, echoed similar sentiments. For Sutton, a 13-year educator, getting a vaccine is a matter of sustainability for face-to-face instruction.

“As long as we can remain staffed and provide good education face to face — which I also agree that face-to-face education is the best way to go — but if we want to continue this long term and have the sustainability for us to not be at risk to get sick, then I think we should be able to have the vaccine available as soon as possible, regardless of how old we are,” Sutton said.

Another teacher, Amy Henderson, teaches third grade at Kokomo School Corporation both in-person and virtually. Despite safety measures in place, such as mask-wearing, sanitation measures, and social distancing, Henderson said vaccinations could serve as another buffer.

“We have no clue who [our students] are going around, who they’re seeing,” Henderson said. “Are they taking the same precautions at home that they take at school, which makes it much more risky to me as a teacher because for two-thirds of their day, I don’t know who they’re around or what they’re doing. I feel like the vaccine is just one more layer of protection against that and one more reason why teachers should get it sooner because we don’t know what’s going on.”

Henderson, who spent last week quarantined at home with her family, called for people to adhere to safety guidelines, such as mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing, and social distancing.

According to a statement from Kokomo School Corporation, corporation officials encourage “everyone to take advantage of the vaccine when it becomes available to them” and that “corporation officials anxiously await a time when the majority of our students, staff, and community have been vaccinated with a goal of returning to more ‘normal’ school operations.”

Phase 2 of the state’s distribution plan is designed to mitigate the spread of the virus, according to Indiana’s vaccination plan, and is aimed at vaccinating individuals at “an elevated risk of transmission because of working or living circumstances.” These individuals include people working or living in jails, group homes or shelters, and essential employees in settings where social distancing is not possible and the risk of contracting the virus is high, such as food service workers, public transportation, and retail.

Phase 3 is aimed at vaccinating the general public and is broken down into subcategories by the threat of contracting the virus. For example, in the “very high exposure risk” category, people who work jobs in healthcare, such as laboratory personnel, are prioritized. Those in the “lower exposure risk” category include remote workers, long-distance truck drivers, manufacturing employees, and office workers.

In some other states, such as Kentucky, West Virginia, and Arkansas, teachers already have begun getting vaccinated. In Arkansas, for example, teachers and school staff became eligible on Jan. 18.

Statewide, Hoosiers age 70 and over account for 11.3 percent of COVID-19 cases. The same age group accounts for 78.1 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Indiana.