Westfield RDC stands to gain thousands in hotel rebates from Championship Park

The Westfield Redevelopment Commission (RDC) might be set to receive thousands in hotel rebate fees once Championship Park becomes operational for tournament play.

Because of a master agreement between the city of Westfield and Bullpen Sports, which will operate and schedule Championship Park in Kokomo, Bullpen must receive a special exemption to do so. Through that, according to members of Westfield’s RDC, the entity stands to gain an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 in hotel rebates from people staying in Kokomo hotels.

According to Grand Park Director William Knox, Bullpen is not allowed to manage any other facility within 50 miles of the Westfield. The special exemption that Bullpen needs to manage Championship Park will allow the operator to manage tournaments as an extension, or satellite site, of Grand Park in Westfield.

By giving Bullpen the nod to manage Championship Park, however, Knox said the RDC stands to gain more than to lose by allowing Bullpen to manage their northern competitor.

“Today, Bullpen already uses several other facilities within our area that we do not benefit from,” Knox said. “By way of providing this consent to them to manage this other facility, we will then, in turn, receive all of the hotel rebates associated with those additional teams that are able to enter into their events. I’ve been given estimates not only from Bullpen but our third-party housing provider, and conservatively we’re looking at anywhere between $150,000, upwards to $200,000 additional dollars for us on an annual basis by providing this.”

The special exemption, at last week’s Westfield RDC meeting, ultimately was tabled. According to Westfield City Communications Director Vicki Gardner, the vote presumably will occur at the next meeting, on April 19, though a special meeting may be called prior.

The contract between the city of Kokomo and Bullpen Sports has not yet been finalized, according to City Attorney T.J. Rethlake, and has not yet been released. However, Rethlake said that many costs would be reimbursed to Kokomo through advertising and concession sales, as examples.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said that tournament overflow play from Grand Park would be taken on at Championship Park on many weekends once operational. As such, the move was still a win despite the issue of hotel rebate funds going to Westfield.

“So, I mean, whatever arrangements they have, I see it still as a win,” Moore said. “We're not really losing any money. I mean all those teams that may have stayed up here and were playing down at Grand Park, hopefully will now still be staying up here, playing up here. And they're going to be eating at our restaurants and shopping at our stores and such between the games and such, you know, buying the gas if they need to. But I don’t see a problem.”

Championship Park was announced in 2019. The development, which is underway, entails a $77 million investment from developer Henke Development Group, which also constructed Grand Park Sports Complex. In addition to baseball diamonds, the park will consist of 16 out lots on land directly east of Darrough Chapel Veterans Memorial Park. That commercial development will include space for new offices, retail stores, restaurants, and hotels.

Moore added that because of the economic development that will be brought in due to the park and by giving local baseball and softball teams a centralized park to play in, as well as the fact that Kokomo still would receive an innkeeper’s tax, the hotel rebates shouldn’t be an issue.

“It's giving the kids a place to play, but it's a huge economic development draw for sports-related activity that will keep a lot of it or bring a lot of people from Championship Park up here for that pool play to, again, stay in hotels, eat, spend some of that money up here as opposed to Westfield or one of the satellite sites like Noblesville, Zionsville, or wherever,” Moore said.