The redevelopment commission for the City of Westfield approved a special exemption for Bullpen Tournaments to manage operations for Championship Park once it opens.
As part of the exemption, Westfield’s RDC stands to gain $150,000 to $200,000 in hotel rebate funds from Championship Park tournament overflow.
According to Kokomo corporation counsel TJ Rethlake, costs would be covered for Kokomo, made through advertising, concession sales, and other operations at the park.
Likewise, the city still would receive funds garnered from the innkeeper’s tax in Kokomo hotels.
A request for an update on the contract between the City and Bullpen Tournaments was not returned as of press time.