Western patrons protest mask mandate

RUSSIAVILLE - Parents and concerned community members gathered outside Western High School Monday morning, to protest the new mask mandate going into effect across Wester School Corporation.

“I wasn’t happy about it,” Robin Musgrave said. Musgrave has a second grader, a sixth grader, and a freshman who attend Western. “This decision should be left up to the parents. We totally respect people who choose to wear a mask, but we believe there should be an option for people who can’t wear a mask or decide not to wear one.”

That was the sentiment echoed by many of the protesters. Parents said they were angry the school board took away their choice about whether to send their children to school in a mask.

“They need to listen to the parents and the parent’s choices,” Musgrave said. “They’re overstepping their boundaries.”

Unlike Northwestern School Corporation’s mask mandate that went into effect on Sept. 7, Western parents have no way to opt their children out of wearing masks. This is in part due to an executive order signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Sept. 1 that relaxes quarantine rules for schools with mask mandates.

The order specifies that anyone who is a close contact who was not wearing a mask is still subject to quarantine, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. Close contacts who were wearing masks are not required to quarantine if they are symptom free.

“They should have done something more like Northwestern, where if you issue that sort of order, at least give the parents the option to opt out,” said Tomi Wood. Wood had a child graduate recently from Western and has another who will be entering the school system in a few years. “If that means the kids have to quarantine, so be it. It still should be the parent’s choice.”

Some parents are planning to pull their children out of the school system altogether. Morgan McDonough, a mother of four Western students, said she wants to be able to make the decisions she feels are best for her kids.

“We’re pulling our kids from the school system to stop giving them the ability to tell us what to do with our children,” McDonough said. “A lot of us are here for the simple fact that we do not want to co-parent with the government or the school.”

McDonough, who has an eighth grader, a sixth grader, a third grader and a first grader, brought her children to the protest so they could use their voices. She said they each have a voice as well, and she felt like bringing them was the best way to ensure their voices were heard.

“I didn’t like [the mask mandate],” McDonough’s 11-year-old daughter, Madyson, said. “I’d rather be homeschooled.”

McDonough said some of the parents who were upset with the mask mandate are creating a co-operative school where they will have more power to make decisions. McDonough is one of the parents planning the co-op, and she said they are considering a Christian-based curriculum called “The Good and the Beautiful.”

“It’s not what we wanted to happen, but we feel like it’s what has to happen,” McDonough said. “If the schools are not going to listen to the parents and the children, we have to make sure we’re going to do what we feel is best for them outside of the school.”