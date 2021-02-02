We Care Park hits a new high in its final year

We Care Park closed its final chapter after raising a record amount for three area nonprofits.

At last Monday’s Kokomo Common Council meeting, We Care Park founder and curator Mike Wyant announced the park raised $118,791.51 in its final year, the highest amount recorded in the park’s 27 years. Over those years, nearly $1 million was raised for We Care, and this year, two other nonprofits also received cuts.

“I just want to thank this community for supporting me over the years,” Wyant said. “It’s been a pleasure. It’s bittersweet for me. But I’m 75 years old, probably can out run most of you, but anyway.”

This year, the beneficiaries of We Care Park, for the first time, were a little different. On Dec. 11, Wyant presented We Care with its final check, this one for $76,000, and from that day until the end of We Care Park on Dec. 27, donations were reserved for Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police’s Shop with a Cop and Carver Community Center.

Last week, Wyant presented both of those organizations with checks for $20,000. Wyant said he chose the two organizations based on the work they do for children.

“I’ve always believed in the Carver Center,” Wyant said. “Back when my kids were little, they’d go to the Carver Center, and they’d play basketball over there. The Carver Center is such a big thing in this community, and I’m proud of it. I’m proud of what they do for the children and the kids.”

Dante Rogers, director of Carver Community Center, said funds like this would go far.

“It’s funds like this that go real far,” Rogers said. “When you’re struggling during these times just to have copy paper and cleaning, things like rent don’t cover it. This is going to help out.”

There were a few more items on the agenda for Wyant before the meeting concluded, however. After the checks were presented, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore had his own gift for Wyant.

Moore proclaimed Jan. 25, 2021, as Mike and Nancy Wyant Day and presented the couple with a key to the city.

“I don’t know where to begin, Mike,” Moore said. “I mean, you and Nancy are the epitome of philanthropy in our community, selfless. giving. You came from nothing, and you’ve become something. And to say that you’ve become something is an understatement (not only) for what you have done for this city and your service here but obviously the joy year after year that you’ve given to this community, and really to the world, through We Care Park.”

Though 2020 was the last year for We Care Park, Wyant said some of the popular displays and lights might be seen around the county this year. He sold many of the park’s arches and lights to the Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown, and the more-than 1 million lights were sold to Ed Myers of Tru Grace Tree Service.

We Care Park operated from Thanksgiving Day to Dec. 27.