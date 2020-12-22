Thanks to We Care’s Hope Fund, volunteers, and donors, We Care was able to increase its individual donations to local organizations in 2020.

During check presentations Dec. 16, We Care gave $115,000 to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc., Kokomo Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army. The amount was $10,000 more than each of the organizations received in 2019. We Care gave $90,000 to Bona Vista (an increase of $5,000), $20,000 to the Mental Health Association (a $10,000 increase), and $10,000 to Urban Outreach Man Up Program (a $5,000 increase). We Care’s Hope Fund received a designated donation of $975.64.

Each organization’s representative thanked We Care and its volunteers and said their missions this year would not have been possible without We Care’s help.

We Care’s online auction, its other fund aisers, such as Mike Wyant’s We Care Park, and We Care’s Hope Fund in 2020 totaled $465,975.64, of which $241,017 was from the Hope Fund. Wyant’s Park donated a record $76,000. In 2019, the We Care Park raised $53,000. Sadly, 2020 is the final year for the We Care Park, which Wyant started 27 years ago; however, Wyant said people will see the park’s lights in 2021 at different places, or in one place, in the community.

During the check presentations, Craig Dunn repeated a story he has shared many times about how We Care’s Hope Fund was created. Dunn, who manages the fund, said Norma Marschand had donated $10,000 to We Care in memory of her husband, Don. Norma did not want the donation just to be given away, so Craig met with Dick Bronson, who founded We Care in 1973, to discuss ideas for the donation. Bronson suggested a fund that would help We Care continue in the future when We Care leaders Bronson, Charlie Cropper, and Jan Buecher were gone. That suggestion was the beginning of the Hope Fund.

Dunn said $75,000 was taken from the fund in the spring, and $450,000 was taken out in August to help local organizations due to the negative impact COVID-19 was having upon local residents.

People and businesses can make a donation to Goodfellows anonymously or in memory of a loved one, and the Kokomo Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a Goodfellows column. Contributions must be received by Dec. 23 to be published Dec. 29 in the final Goodfellows donors list for 2020. Donors should make a check out to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 46904. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Kokomo Perspective.

Donations

Anonymous …. $150

In memory of my brother Joe Kessler …. $100

In memory of Maria Antosik from Mary and John Roberts .… $100

In memory of Rosemary Roberts from John and Mary Roberts …. $100

In memory of Jim Powell and Bill Carmichael …. $50

In loving memory of our parents Dean and Betty Zimpleman …. $150