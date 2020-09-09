The Howard County Sheriff’s Department provides online access to its warrant list every day of the year on its website, www.howardcountyin.gov, but the Kokomo Perspective is making it even easier this week to read through it.

Well over 1,000 names appear on the list. The list is current as of August 27. The list is updated daily, and the most up-to-date list can be found on the sheriff’s department’s website.

If your name appears on this list, contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at 765-457-1105.

Disclaimer: As a public service, Howard County Sheriff's Department is furnishing this information on outstanding warrants issued by the Howard County Courts. Information is current as of the date posted but is updated periodically. The county shall not be liable for any act or failure to act based upon the information posted.

Do not attempt to make an arrest based upon any of this warrant information. Only law enforcement officers are authorized to arrest a person for an outstanding warrant. If you have information concerning the exact current location of anyone named in a warrant, you should contact the Howard County Sheriff's Department at 765-457-1105.

A

Abrego, Carlos

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Abston, Abbigail S.

Operating without ever obtaining license (2), Leaving the scene of an accident when driver fails to stop immediately at the scene

Abuurn, William P.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Acker, Joseph

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Adams, Julius L.

Domestic battery

Adams, Michael E.

Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility (prior), Leaving the scene of an accident when driver fails to stop immediately at the scene

Adamson, Stephanie

Failure to register as a sex offender (2)

Akers, Brandon

Driving while suspended when suspension is the result of a prior conviction, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), Leaving the scene of an accident when driver fails to stop immediately at the scene

Alexander, Charles M.

Theft (2)

Alexander, John P.

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Alharbi, Hamad M.

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person

Allen, Julie A.

Public intoxication

Allen, Maxwell S.

Operating while intoxicated (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), Operating without ever obtaining a license (2)

Allen, Sondra

Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil

Alumbaugh, Morgan

Neglect of a dependent

Amburgey, Deseree

Harassment by means of a telephone call, Intimidation where threat is to commit forcible felony, Intimidation where threat is to place them in fear of retaliation for a prior lawful act

Andersen, Laura A.

Driving while suspended

Anderson, Adrian

False informing

Anderson, David L.

Possession of marijuana, Resisting law enforcement

Anderson, Gregory

Operating without ever obtaining a license, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Operating vehicle with a BAC of .10 percent or more, False informing, Conversion, Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs

Anderson, Jada

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Anderson, Michael T.

Battery resulting in bodily injury, Domestic battery, Residential entry

Anderson, Reginald B.

Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs

Andrade, Joshua S.

Petition to revoke on resisting law enforcement (2)

Andre, Christopher M.

Invasion of privacy; Aiding, inducing, or causing resisting of law enforcement

Anglemyre, Gary A.

Failure to appear for theft

Archer, Christopher L.

Theft

Archer, Jack

Conversion

Arcos, Sebastian

Public intoxication

Armfield, Steven D.

Unlawful possession of syringe

Armstrong, Ivan

Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs

Armstrong, Robert W.

OWI endangering a person, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more

Arthur, David

Theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000

Arthur, Kayla M.

Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil

Ash, Donovan

Invasion of privacy

Ash, Jason

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Atkins, Anthony L.

Failure to return to lawful detention

Atkins, Heather L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Austin, James

Theft

Austin, Travis

Unlawful possession of syringe, Theft

Avila, Porfirio

Possession of firearm by domestic batterer; Maintaining a common nuisance; Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish (3); Possession of marijuana, hashish, or hash oil

B

Babyak, Daniel S.

Public intoxication

Bacheson, Joshua

Theft, Possession of paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of syringe, Unlawful possession of a legend drug, Possession of methamphetamine

Bailey, Nicholas J.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person

Baker, Almondo

Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil; Resisting law enforcement

Baker, Angela M.

Failure to return to the scene of an accident

Baker, Richard E.

Residential entry

Baker, Sean

Body attachment

Baldridge, Daniel E.

Domestic battery (2)

Balentine, Kelisha A.

Resisting law enforcement, Synthetic identity deception, Theft, Residential entry, Possession of marijuana

Balentine, Reggie M.

Conspiracy

Bales, Gayla

OWI endangering a person, Operating a vehicle with a BAC of 15 percent or more, Failure to return to the scene of an accident

Bales, Justin

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Banks, John D.

Forgery

Banks, Jonathan O.

Possession of marijuana, Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Banks, Phillip

Theft

Barajas, Panta M.

Receiving stolen property

Barber, Larry T.

Failure to stop after accident resulting in damage to unattended vehicle, Operating without ever obtaining a license, Body attachment

Barela, Christopher L.

Theft

Barker, Sean E.

Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

Barnard, Kayla J.

Possession of methamphetamine

Barnes, David C.

Public intoxication (2)

Barnes, Matthew M.

Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent offender, Possession of methamphetamine

Barns, Ricky F.

Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child

Bartlett, Tyrel D.

Armed robbery, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Bassler, William R.

Forgery, Domestic battery, theft (2)

Bateman, Chyna

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Battle, Elizabeth

Conversion

Beacham, Joseph A.

Failure to stop after accident resulting in non-vehicle damage, failure to recent of accident causing injury

Beachy, Michael A.

Possession of narcotic drug

Beall, Arian M.

Domestic battery

Beasley, Devin S.

OWI endangering a person

Beatty, Jeffery S.

Residential entry, Battery resulting in bodily injury

Beaver, Michael

Robbery resulting in bodily injury, Domestic battery

Beckley, Robbie S.

OWI endangering a person

Beets, Ray A.

Theft, Invasion of privacy

Beheler, Adam J.

Domestic battery

Bellamy, Antonio

Criminal recklessness, Public intoxication, Possession of handgun without a license

Belzer, Mark A.

Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of a narcotic drug

Benham, Amber R.

Possession of methamphetamine

Bennett, Tony E.

Check deception

Bergesen, Shyla M.

Possession of methamphetamine

Bergesen, Timothy A.

Possession of methamphetamine

Berry, Isaiah

Intimidation where threat is to commit forcible felony, Residential entry, Criminal mischief

Beverly, Russell P.

Resisting law enforcement, OWI endangering a person

Bey, Edward C.

Possession of a controlled substance, Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Bieghler, Kyle L.

Conversion

Bingmon, Malik

Dealing in marijuana

Birden, Wesley B.

Possession of handgun without a license, Burglary

Bitner, Gary

Theft

Black, Brittany L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Black, Michael A.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Blair, Richard L.

Forgery, Theft

Blalock, Ronald R.

Possession of methamphetamine, Battery against a public safety official

Blanchard, James R.

Operating a vehicle after being adjudged, False informing, Petition to revoke on possession of marijuana

Blankenship, Dominic

Receiving stolen property

Bogue, Jeramy R.

Nonsupport of a dependent child, Auto theft

Bogue, Travis L.

Visiting a common nuisance

Bohannan, Chasitie T.

Theft

Bolan, Danielle B.

Pointing a firearm, Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

Bolen, Latoya M.

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Boling, Anjelia L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Bolton, Austi M.

Theft

Bonilla, Jonathan

Driving while suspended

Booth, Chelsea

Theft, Counterfeiting, Fraud

Bottoms, Jason D.

Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil

Boughton, Rachel

Maintaining a common nuisance, Dealing in methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia

Bourne, Jonathan J.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana

Bowen, Brian

Maintaining a common nuisance, Possession of marijuana, Possession of cocaine

Bowen, Casandra L.

Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil; possession of reagent or precursor with intent to manufacture

Bowen, John E.

Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of chemical reagents, Habitual substance offender

Bowie, Shante

Theft (2)

Boyer, Jesse O.

Sexual battery

Boyles, Darrin D.

OWI endangering a person

Bozeman, Montanez D.

Driving while suspended

Bracey, Desiree P.

Counterfeiting, Theft, False informing

Bracken, Kenneth

OWI, OWI endangering a person

Bradley, April R.

Possession of methamphetamine (2), Unlawful possession of a syringe (2), Escape

Bradley, Gage

Criminal trespass, Criminal mischief

Bradley, Jason

Body attachment

Bradley-Alvidrez, Kolena N.

OWI endangering a person

Bragg, Melissa

Theft

Bradenburg, William R.

Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of a controlled substance

Branum, Casey L.

Driving while suspended

Breen, Michael G.

OWI

Brewer, Michael J.

Theft (3), Possession of methamphetamine

Bricknell, Stephanie L.

Theft

Bridgeman, Markesha T.

OWI endangering a person

Bridwell, Joel T.

Domestic battery, Strangulation

Bright, Brian J.

Criminal trespass

Briller, Andrea R.

Auto theft

Briner, Danny L.

Failure to stop after an accident, Criminal recklessness, Criminal mischief

Brisco, Bernard A.

Criminal trespass (2)

Brittain, Brandon S.

Possession of a handgun without a license, Driving while suspended, Possession of methamphetamine

Brodhead, Justin

Leaving the scene of an accident, Confinement, Criminal trespass, Strangulation, Possession of methamphetamine, Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery

Brooks, Jacqueline

Receiving stolen auto parts or possession of a stolen vehicle

Brothern, Keith

Intimidation, Invasion of privacy (2), Battery resulting in bodily injury

Brown, Earnest J.

Intimidation, Interfering with the reporting of a crime, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Residential entry, Conversion, Receiving stolen property, Theft

Brown, Elizabeth

Body attachment

Brown, Jaron R.

Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike

Brown, Kenneth

Possession of a controlled substance

Brown, Tiffany

Welfare fraud, Counterfeiting

Brown, Victoria

Operating without ever receiving a license

Bruce, Galen

Invasion of privacy, Criminal mischief

Bruning, Judith R.

Public intoxication

Bryant, Carlos J.

Escape

Bryant, Christopher P.

Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery

Bukowsky, Shayne

Fraud

Bumbalough, Jeremy D.

Possession of methamphetamine

Buntyn, Jamie L.

Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy, Possession of paraphernalia, Theft (2), Welfare fraud, Conversion

Burge, Cassie R.

Possession of methamphetamine (2), Maintaining a common nuisance, Unlawful possession of a syringe, Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug

Burkart, Richard W.

Theft

Burkes, Darnell

Theft, Failure to return to lawful detention

Burkett, Joshua L.

Possession of paraphernalia (2), Leaving the scene of an accident, Visiting a common nuisance

Burnette, Misty D.

Theft, Public intoxication

Burrage, Dontrell E.

Theft

Burris, Mark

Possession of methamphetamine

Busbee, Richard S.

False informing

Bush, Wendy

Public intoxication

Bushong, Lacey E.

Theft, Unlawful possession of a syringe, False informing

Bussey, Jerry J.

Possession of cocaine

Butcher, Heather

Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life

Butler, David L.

Domestic battery

Butler, Joseph

Driving while suspended

Byars, Vernon

OWI (2), OWI endangering a person (2), Driving while suspended

Byrd, Addam C.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

C

Cain, Tyler A.

Body attachment

Caine, Misty S.

Residential entry, Battery resulting in bodily injury

Caldera, Raul L.

Conspiracy

Caldwell, Charles

Failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender, Child molesting, Sexual misconduct with a minor, Possession of a controlled substance

Caldwell, Teri M.

Possession of methamphetamine, Conversion, Possession of paraphernalia

Calhoun, Tresten K.

Possession of marijuana, Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Possession of paraphernalia

Callazo, Timmy

Public intoxication

Camahan, Abigail

Disorderly conduct

Cander, Katherine

Residential entry, Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Cane, Greg

Theft

Canela-Domingue, Honorio

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Cannaday, Katlyn

Intimidation

Cano-Merida, Noe

OWi endangering a person

Capers, Joselyn

Body attachment

Caraballo, Maribel

Identity deception, Possession of cocaine, Check fraud

Carls, Christina K.

Driving while suspended

Carodine, Joshua

Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child

Carpenter, Casey L.

False informing, Theft

Carpenter, Richard N.

Invasion of privacy

Carpenter, Richard Nelson

Possession of methamphetamine

Carpenter, Ryan B.

Resisting law enforcement

Carr, Russell

Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil

Carroll, Chad M.

Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child

Carroll, Malenna L.

Possession of chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture a controlled substance

Carter, Adriana

Counterfeiting

Carter, Ashley M.

Possession of a narcotic drug

Carter, Douglas M.

OWI endangering a person, Habitual substance offender, OWI, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more

Carter, Paul L.

Conversion

Casey, Vincent E.

Failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender

Cassidy, Donna P.

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Castillo, Cortney R.

Body attachment

Castillo, Joseph

Criminal confinement, Criminal recklessness, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Interfering with the reporting of a crime

Catchings, Tommy L.

Theft

Catron, Jeremy

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Catt, Adam

Forgery

Catt, Brian A.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana

Cavasos, Ricardo

Intimidation

Cavazos, Sierra B.

Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of a controlled substance

Centers, Ronald

OWI endangering a person

Chambliss, Romel C.

Fraud

Chance, Shawn E.

Body attachment

Chandler, Ross W.

Operating a vehicle while suspended, Conversion

Chapman, Zachary

Fraud

Chaves, Noel

Auto theft

Cheek, Logan

Possession of marijuana (2), Operating without ever obtaining a license

Cheeks, Mautrice

Body attachment, Conversion

Cheely, Abby

Body attachment

Cheesman, Cary D.

OWI (2), OWI endangering a person (2)

Cheshier, Kyle K.

Possession of marijuana

Chism, Prasadey L.

OWI

Christmas, Eddie

Possession of marijuana, Conversion

Christopher, Markisus

Burglary

Christy, Jonathon Q.

Possession of methamphetamine

Churchill, Cassandra J.

Leaving the scene of an accident, Possession of marijuana, Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, OWI endangering a person

Cisneros, Juan

Possession of cocaine, Resisting law enforcement, False informing

Clark, Amy

Possession of methamphetamine, Unlawful possession of a syringe

Clark, Billy J.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana

Clark, Danny J.

Resisting law enforcement (2), Auto theft

Clark, Matthew

Interfering with the reporting of a crime, Criminal confinement

Clark, Natisha

False informing, Operating without ever obtaining a license

Clark, Sally

Theft

Clegg, Christopher J.

Driving while suspended

Cleland, William

Domestic battery

Clouse, Jenna

Driving while suspended

Coates, Darryl Lamonte

Burglary

Coe, Amanda

Theft

Coe, Courtney E.

Body attachment

Cohon, Douglas

Body attachment

Cole, Floyd

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Resisting law enforcement

Coleman Payden, Brandon D.

Possession of marijuana

Coleman, Demetruius

Body attachment

Coleman, Lynden M.

Robbery, Pointing a firearm

Coleman, Rajuante D.

Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, Dealing a narcotic drug, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Possession of methamphetamine, Dealing in methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, Visiting a common nuisance, Dealing in marijuana

Coleman, Sarah

Public intoxication

Collingsworth, Michael T.

Invasion of privacy

Collins, Brandon C.

Driving while suspended

Collins, John C.

OWI, Operating without ever obtaining a license

Comer, Angela R.

Driving while suspended

Comstock, Kelly M.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine

Conley, Bobby R.

Failure to register as a sex or violent offender

Connolly, Nichole R.

Theft

Cook, Nick J.

Theft (2), Habitual offender

Cooper, Joshua

Theft

Copeland, Richard

OWI (2), OWI endangering a person

Coppru, Sam

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Copprue, Roy

Driving while suspended, Criminal recklessness, Resisting law enforcement, Battery resulting in bodily injury

Cornett, Gary

Domestic battery

Cosby, Danielle R.

Theft

Cosley, Demetri

Possession of handgun without a license

Cotton, Robert

Public intoxication

Coulburn, Ryan

Domestic battery

Cowart, Jason E.

Burglary

Cox, Dustin M.

OWI (2), Reckless driving, Resisting law enforcement

Cox, Edward G.

Battery on police officer, Implied consent

Cox, Jetona M.

False informing, No valid driver’s license, Possession of marijuana, False reporting of crime

Cox, Khajla

Conversion

Cox, Martin

Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug

Craft, Jerry L.

Check deception

Craig, Arthur H.

Theft, Public intoxication, Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of a syringe, Resisting law enforcement

Crase, Burlen

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of a syringe

Crawford, Donald

Invasion of privacy

Crawford, Earl L.

Domestic battery (2)

Crawford, Myrtle L.

Theft

Cripe, Scott A.

Possession of methamphetamine

Croddy, Brendan

Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, Residential entry (2)

Croddy, Brendon M.

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a narcotic drug, Violation of home detention, Public intoxication

Croddy, Stephanie

Possession of methamphetamine

Croushore, Adam

Possession of marijuana

Crumbley, Christopher A.

Theft, Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia

Cuaziti, Saul

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Cummings, Unique M.

Counterfeiting

Cunningham, Amber Y.

Theft

Cunningham, John

Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Cunningham, Khrista

Possession of paraphernalia (2), Possession of a syringe (2), Domestic battery (2), Possession of methamphetamine (2)

D

Dacons, Chiquita

Possession of a controlled substance, Obtaining a controlled substance (2), Identity deception, Fraud, Violation of probation/petition to revoke suspended sentence

Damon, Jessie J.

Theft

Dangerfield, Eion W.

Conspiracy

Daniel, Danny E.

False informing, Resisting law enforcement

Daniel, Robert A.

Public indecency, Intimidation

Daniels, Mary

Domestic battery

Dauphinals, Justin

Residential entry

Davenport, Jalen M.

Theft of a firearm

Davidson, Charleida

Theft (2)

Davis, Bryan M.

Possession of a syringe, Possession of methamphetamine, Neglect of a dependent

Davis, Charles

Intimidation

Davis, Dashawn L.

Driving while suspended

Davis Jason B.

Driving while suspended

Davis, Ryan

Theft

Days, Shaun A.

Public intoxication

Dean, Gary S.

Auto theft, Theft, Theft of a firearm, Possession of a syringe, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a firearm of a serious violent offender

Decare, Daniel A.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana

Del Los Rios, Armani

Theft, Check deception

Delaney, Steven

Auto theft

Delon, Steven E.

Battery

Dendy, Dominique

Conversion

Dennis, Michael W.

Possession of methamphetamine, Common nuisance, Possession or use of a legend drug, Domestic battery, Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Possession of marijuana

Depew, Raymond S.

Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, OWI & endangering a person

Devee, Robert

Theft

Devost, Donnell

Robbery

Diallo, Issa

Domestic battery, Public intoxication

Dias, Francisco

Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication

Dickerhoff, Steven H.

Driving while suspended

Dickison, Dustin R.

Driving while suspended

Digrino, Timothy B.

Theft

Dillingham, Damariante

Resisting law enforcement, Possession of marijuana, Failure to stop immediately during an accident, Criminal recklessness, Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Dillman, David

Possession of marijuana

Dillman, Edward E.

Domestic battery

Dils, Jordan T.

Possession of methamphetamine (2), Possession of a syringe (2)

Dinnan, Matthew

Battery by bodily waste, Trespassing, Disorderly conduct

Ditmore, Kahron

OWI & endangering a person

Dixon, Dustin L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Dixon, Nicole M.

Possession of marijuana

Dixson, Kayla S.

Battery on public safety official, Domestic battery

Dodge, Lonie L.

Neglect of a dependent, Driving while suspended, Possession of marijuana, Operating a motor vehicle with BAC of .15 percent or more

Dodson, James

Purchase of more than 3 grams of precursor in a week

Donaldson, Tyran L.

Theft

Doty, Ian A.

FTA (2), Driving while suspended (2), Speeding

Doucette, Cody D.

Illegal possession of alcohol

Doucette, Tyler W.

Neglect of a dependent, Leaving the scene of an accident, Possession of a synthetic drug lookalike or substance

Downs, Ivory L.

Receiving stolen property, Common nuisance

Drake, Betty J.

Theft

Dritan, Deda

Burglary

Driver, Ryan M.

Burglary (2)

Dudelston, Dakota S.

Domestic battery (2)

Dunn-Bey, Ebony M.

Driving while suspended

Dunson, Heather N.

Violation of home detention

Duplessis, Jury

Public intoxication (2), Battery (2)

Dupree, Brandon C.

OWI & endangering a person, Leaving the scene of an accident, Driving while suspended

E

Earnest, Felisha N.

Domestic battery

Easton, Darius

Residential entry, Trespassing, Battery, Criminal mischief, Theft of a firearm

Echevarria, Ricky T.

Criminal mischief

Eddington, Eric D.

Driving while suspended

Edens, Ralph E.

Possession of a narcotic drug, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Possession of a syringe, Possession of a controlled substance (2), Possession of methamphetamine, Residential entry

Edington, Angela

Theft

Edminster, Joseph

Intimidation, Disorderly conduct, Possession of a controlled substance, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Edwards, Charles L.

Domestic battery

Edwards, Trynette R.

Domestic battery

Eitelman, Kory D.

Possession of a controlled substance

Elder, Patricia

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Elliott, Derek A.

Possession of methamphetamine

Elwen, Aaron M.

Criminal mischief

Ely, Malachi G.

Invasion of privacy

Emery, Michael W.

Public intoxication

Evans, Bryan

Illegal possession of alcohol

Evans, Hollis L.

Fleeing from law enforcement

Everhart, Christie

Possession of marijuana, OWI & endangering a person, Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Everhart, Cory E.

Resisting law enforcement

F

Fanroy, Tra

Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of marijuana

Farmer, Haley A.

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Faucher, Clifford J.

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Faust, James A.

Theft

Feltenberger, Tifany

Conviction for either theft or conversion

Ferenc, Heather

False report of commission of crime, Obstruction of justice

Ferguson, Alyssa

Minor in tavern, Illegal possession of alcohol

Ferguson, Richard D.

Possession of a card skimming device, Fraud, Fraud on a financial institution, Possession of marijuana

Fernandez, Enrique

Operating a vehicle with ACE of 0.08 or more, OWI & endangering a person

Fields, Ricky R.

Possession of paraphernalia, Common nuisance

Fink, Zachary R.

Receiving stolen property, OWI & endangering a person, Fraud

Firebaugh, Maryann

Public intoxication

Fischer, Jonathan L.

Breaching the peace, Trespassing

Fleming, Bryan

Domestic battery, Interference with reporting a crime, Pressure to throat or neck

Ford, Cassie

Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender

Foudray, Thomas

Public intoxication

Foutch, Jamie

Theft

Foxx, Cody

Auto theft

Franklin, Eric R.

Theft, Trespassing

Frazier, April D.

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana

Frazier, Brandon M.

Domestic battery

Frye, Steven D.

Receiving stolen property

Fuller, Cody D.

Domestic battery, Strangulation

Fuller, Nichelle N.

Theft, False informing

Funches, Vannell

Resisting law enforcement, Disorderly conduct, Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia

Funk, Joseph

Public intoxication

G

Gabriel, Antoine

Driving while suspended

Gaines, Brian

Domestic battery

Gaines, Charles

Domestic battery, Battery, Battery resulting in bodily injury

Galindo, Ramiro

Conversion

Gallagher, Kyle

Trespassing

Galloway, Walter

Public intoxication

Galvan, Reginaldo R.

Theft (2)

Gama Vences, Apolinar

Theft

Gamble, John

Common nuisance

Garces, Tomas

Threat to commit forcibly felony, Domestic battery

Garcia, Michael

Battery on a person less than 14 years old

Gardner, Cameron D.

Possession of a syringe

Garner, David

Counterfeiting, Common nuisance, Possession of a syringe (2), Possession of methamphetamine

Garrard, Jami D.

Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication

Garrett, Robert

Public intoxication

Garza, Gloria

Theft

Gates, William C.

Bigamy

Gaylor, Rebecca A.

Conversion, Possession of paraphernalia

Gehrke, Danny

OWI & endangering a person

Geisler, Melanie J.

Driving while suspended (2), Receiving stolen auto parts, Auto theft

Gentry, Desmond

Theft

Gibson, Marland H.

Fraud, Theft

Gibson, Nicholas J.

Possession of a syringe

Gibson, Suzanne M.

Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Giecewicz, Bob L.

False informing, Conversion, Public intoxication, Theft

Gilbert, Matthew

Fraud

Giles, Robert S.

Theft

Gilmer, Shauntel

Possession of marijuana

Gilvin, Roger

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Glaser, Albert

Auto theft

Glunt, Carrie L.

Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender

Goble, Jennifer R.

Possession of a syringe, Possession of marijuana, Possession of a narcotic drug

Goff, Steven E.

Driving while suspended, OWI

Goleniewski, Richard

Residential entry

Gomez, Francisco

Domestic battery

Gonzales, Nicholas

Sexual battery, Child molestation

Gonzales, Robert J.

Driving while suspended, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a driver’s license

Gonzalez-Umstead, Timothy

Resisting law enforcement (2)

Good, Arlen B.

Non-support

Goodman, Andre L.

Fraud, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Theft, Possession of methamphetamine, Auto theft

Goodnight, Joshua R.

Driving while suspended, Criminal recklessness, Operating a vehicle with BAC of .15 percent or more, Resisting law enforcement, OWI

Gorham, Annette

Burglary

Graham, Elisha D.

Armed Robbery

Graham, Jerome

Fraud, Receiving stolen property, Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike

Grant, Dustin R.

Domestic battery

Grant, Frank

Theft, Auto theft

Gray, Kevin J.

Auto theft, Possession of marijuana, Domestic battery, Common nuisance

Gray, Tenisha L.

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Grayer, Bernard R.

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Green, Timothy

Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug

Green, Elyakom

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a handgun without a license, Dealing methamphetamine, Receiving stolen property

Green, Timothy P.

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Green, Tynesha N.

Possession of marijuana, Common nuisance, Possession of cocaine

Greer, Cassandra U.

Counterfeiting

Gregoire, Tyronta J.

Check deception, Theft

Grier, Timothy L.

Strangulation, Criminal mischief, Auto theft, Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy

Griffin, Troy B.

Criminal confinement, Domestic battery

Griffis, Arielle J.

Resisting law enforcement, Possession of a syringe, Possession of methamphetamine

Griffith, Harvey

Operating a vehicle with BAC of 10 percent or more, OWI & endangerment, OWI

Griggs, Travis E.

Failure to register as a sex offender

Groleau, Jerry

Auto theft

Groomes, Christopher

Invasion of privacy

Groves, Douglas P.

Possession of a syringe

Guarin, Tasha M.

Possession of paraphernalia, False informing, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of cocaine

Gunderson, Shawn E.

Invasion of privacy

H

Haines, Hope M.

OWI & endangering a person, Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life

Hall, Amy

Dealing cocaine

Hall, Darrell R.

Possession of a syringe

Hall, Jack D.

OWI & endangering a person

Hall, Lajonta W.

Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, Dealing in cocaine

Hall, Tracy M.

Theft

Hamilton, Julian

Public intoxication

Hamilton, Kacey

Bodily injury to person less than 14 years old

Hammel, Abigail

Possession of paraphernalia (2)

Hancock, Randall A.

Non-support, Possession of methamphetamine

Hanlon, Austin D.

Operating a vehicle with ACE to at least 0.08 but less than 0.15

Hannah, Doyle G.

Driving while suspended, Provided alcohol to a minor, OWI

Harbert, Landon T.

Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of a controlled substance, False informing

Harmon, Austin C.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana

Harner, Charles R.

OWI & Endangering a person, Residential entry

Harris, Blake S.

Illegal possession of alcohol, Resisting law enforcement

Harris, Darien K.

Possession of marijuana, Criminal recklessness

Harris, Dionne D.

Habitual Offender, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Dealing of cocaine or narcotic drug

Harris, Jon

Theft

Harris, Jon P.

Burglary

Harris, Kenneth J.

Possession of marijuana

Harris, Leroy

Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug

Harris, Reggie J.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Harris, Terrence M.

Domestic battery, Criminal recklessness, Criminal confinement

Harris, Tommy G.

OWI & endangering a person (2), Driving while suspended, OWI (2), Operating a vehicle with BAC of .15 percent or more, Resisting law enforcement, Failure to stop after accident

Harrison, Michael

Theft

Hart, Christopher L.

Driving while suspended, Leaving the scene of an accident

Hart, Fallon W.

Possession of marijuana, OWI & endangering a person

Harusha, Paulin

Burglary

Harvey, John

Implied consent, Failure to stop after accident resulting in injury

Hatcher, Diamond

Driving while suspended

Haulcy, Eddie L.

OWI endangerment, Domestic battery, Possession of marijuana, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Operating a vehicle with BAC of .10 percent or more

Haulcy, Jalon K.

Obstruction of justice, Possession of marijuana

Hauser, Devario J. L.

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, Refusal to identify

Hawk, Patty J.

Theft, FTA

Hawkins, April L.

Possession or use of a legend drug, Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance

Hawkins, James W.

Aggravated battery, Criminal mischief

Hawkins, Lacresha T.

Theft, False informing

Hawsawi, Omar

Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Hayes, Keighan M.

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more

Hayes, Quincy L.

OWI (2), Resisting law enforcement (3), Battery against a safety official, Possession of marijuana, Public intoxication

Hays, Randy

Intimidation, Resisting law enforcement

Head, Kenneth J.

Criminal confinement, Battery, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Trespassing

Hendrick, Jeffery W.

Implied consent (2), Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Hedrick, Jeffery W.

OWI, Operating a vehicle after being adjudged, Possession of marijuana

Heidelberg, Kenneth T.

Possession of marijuana

Henderson, Jamie L.

OWI & endangering a person

Henderson, John

Conversion

Henderson, Michael

Forgery, Theft

Henderson, Michael W.

Domestic battery

Hendrickson, Aaron L.

Forgery, Theft

Hendrix, Christopher, A.

Possession of a controlled substance

Henson, Casey

Burglary, Theft, Residential entry

Hentzell, Michael L.

Operating a vehicle after being adjudged

Herbert, Gwendolyn

Auto theft

Hernandez, Eladio

Possession of marijuana

Hernandez, Fernando M.

Operating a vehicle after being adjudged

Hernandez, Jose

OWI & endangering a person

Harrell, Kevin K.

Selling of precursor, Purchasing precursor

Herron, Corey L.

PTR, Dealing in cocaine

Hewitt, Joshua L.

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of methamphetamine, Dealing methamphetamine

Hicks, Cynthia G.

Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug

Hicks, Mark R.

Domestic battery

Hill, Torra D.

Battery resulting in bodily injury, Domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16 years old, Invasion of privacy, Residential entry

Hillman, Erica

Possession of a syringe, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Himes, Michael D.

Habitual offender, Auto theft

Hindman, Christopher J.

Dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike, Dealing in cocaine

Hindman, Rickey D.

Failure to return to lawful detention

Hines, Joshua

Possession of marijuana

Holcomb, William

Theft, Fraud

Hollis, Nicholas N.

Possession of marijuana, Driving while suspended, Resisting law enforcement

Holloway, Richard A.

OWI & endangering a person (2), Reckless driving, OWI with controlled substance or metabolite in the body

Holman, Prince

Trespassing, Battery resulting in bodily injury

Holt, Brittany

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

Hood, Everette L.

Fraud

Hoover, Jeffrey L.

Possession of a syringe

Hoover, Scott

Conversion

Hoppes, David A.

Theft

Hord, Timothy S.

Battery resulting in bodily injury

Horen, Christopher

Driving while suspended

Horn, Michael A.

Theft, Criminal confinement with bodily injury, Conversion, Burglary, Robbery, Possession of methamphetamine, Driving while suspended

Hornbeck, Timothy

Possession of marijuana

Hornbrook, Benjamin

Escape, Possession of methamphetamine

Horne, Antoinette M.

Criminal mischief, Conversion, Domestic battery, Battery resulting in bodily injury

Horne, Brandon C.

Battery by bodily waste, False informing, Receiving stolen property, Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Resisting Law enforcement, Public intoxication, Intimidation

Hounchell, Mary Aleen

Forgery

Houston, Daniel

Strangulation, Battery in the presence of a child, Auto theft

Houston, Johney

Operating a vehicle after being adjudged, Implied consent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Howard, Mark G

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Endangering person

Howell, Tyson J

OWI endangering a person, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more

Huddleston, Jason W

Writ of attachment for the body of a person

Huddleston, Paul Amos

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Huff, Antoine L

Robbery, Burglary, Unlawful possession of a firearm, Criminal confinement, Battery with a deadly weapon, Threatening use of force while armed

Hughes, Dale

Fraud on a financial institution

Hughes, Jasmine

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury (2), invasion of privacy violating protective order, Disorderly conduct, false identity statement, Residential entry, Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child

Hundley, James

Failure to stop after accident, OWI endangering a person

Hunt, Paul

Possession of cocaine

Hunter, Eric Todd

Driving while suspended, OWI, Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication (2), possession of marijuana, OWI endangering a person

Hunter, Twylisa

Auto theft

Hurley, Michael

Invasion of privacy (2)

Hutchinson, Jon S

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance (2), Maintaining a common nuisance

Hyde, Jeffery G

Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy

I

Inabinet, Devon

Unlawful possession of syringe, Possession of methamphetamine, Fraud, Possession of paraphernalia, Resisting law enforcement

Irvin, Brandon L.

Public intoxication

Irwin, Don

Driving while suspended

Ivory, David L.

Criminal trespass

J

Jackson, Alisa A.

Public intoxication

Jackson, Clarence J.

Conspiracy, Intimidation

Jackson, Danny

Writ of attachment for the body of a person

Jackson, Dawn

Writ of attachment for the body of a person

Jackson, Frednanza

Domestic battery

Jackson, Mario W.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Jackson, Melvin

Conviction for either theft or conversion

Jackson, Ray

Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy

Jackson, Richard

Theft

Jacobs, Ronald S.

Possession of paraphernalia, Armed robbery, Theft

Jacobus, Lisa

Possession of marijuana

Jaimz, Damian M.

Leaving the scene of an accident

James, Charles L.

Driving while suspended

James, Garry

Battery resulting in bodily injury

James, Pierrie D.

Battery

Jarrell, Adrian L.

Possession of marijuana

Jenkins, Christopher M.

Possession of methamphetamine

Jergens, Peter J.

Theft

Jewell, Christopher S.

Violating a home detention order, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Johnson, Anthony D.

Theft

Johnson, Blake

Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Johnson, Bradley

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Johnson, Cherelle R.

Possession of marijuana, Receiving stolen property, Dealing in marijuana, Maintaining a common nuisance

Johnson, Daniel P.

Public intoxication

Johnson, Darryl N.

Violation of home detention order, Possession of cocaine, Dealing cocaine

Johnson, Gail T.

Possession of cocaine, Resisting law enforcement (2), Possession of a controlled substance, Driving while suspended

Johnson, Jaedon C.

Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia

Johnson, James L.

Possession of a controlled substance

Johnson, Jerry B.

Invasion of privacy

Johnson, Jodey

Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia

Johnson, Joshua

Public intoxication

Johnson, Joshua Z.

Battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14

Johnson, Kelly M.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Johnson, Mercedes

Possession of marijuana

Johnson, Michael A.

Aggravated battery (2), attempted murder (2)

Johnson, Nelson

Theft

Johnson, Nelson D.

Public intoxication

Johnson, Nelson D.

Public intoxication (2)

Johnson, Nicholas

Theft, Residential entry

Johnson, Patrick

Criminal mischief

Johnson, Reginald D.

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Johnson, Robert

Invasion of privacy

Johnson, Roheem

Operating without ever obtaining a license (2)

Johnson, Ronald E.

Invasion of privacy, Residential entry, Criminal recklessness, Criminal mischief

Johnson, Shauma S.

Fraud on a financial institution

Johnson, Timothy T.

Obstruction of justices, Strangulation, Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery, Intimidation, Driving while suspended

Johnson, Treavon A.

Driving while suspended

Johnston, Calvin

Battery result in bodily injury, theft, auto theft, invasion of privacy

Johnston, Hayleigh R.

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Jones, Anthony R

Visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Jones, Brittany L.

Neglect of a dependent

Jones, Dennis

Public intoxication

Jones, Gabriel J.

Failure to return to lawful detention

Jones, Keona

Possession of marijuana, Driving while suspended

Jones, Perry

Possession of a narcotic drug

Jordan, Ditrell

Domestic battery

Joseph, Tomisha

Conversion

Joy, Courtney

Theft

Justice, Lawrence A.

Window tint violation

K

Karmatzir, Peter

Theft

Kamick, Robert M.

Fraud

Kavanaugh, Kyle A.

Trespass

Keller, Erik D.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (2)

Kelley, Darcie M.

Theft

Kemp, Tom T.

Auto theft

Kenner, Susan M.

False informing, Operating a vehicle after being adjudged

Keys, Gary F.

Trespass (3), Resisting law enforcement, Residential entry, Domestic battery

Keys, Gary F.

Residential entry

Kidwell, Kimberly J.

Driving while suspended, Obstruction of justice, Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility

King, James E.

False informing, Possession of marijuana, Receiving stolen property

King, Robert J.

No or improper tail lights/ license plate light, Possession of marijuana

King, Terreka T.

Operating without ever obtaining a license

King, Danielle

Fraud

Kirby, Danielle R.

Fraud, Receiving stolen property

Kirby, Gabrielle

Theft, Forgery, Fraud

Kirck, Eric L.

Possession of marijuana

Kistler, Nicholas

Possession of a narcotic drug

Kitts, Richard T.

Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a narcotic drug, Conversion

Klette, Heather

Counterfeiting

Knall, Kieree K.

PTR, Failure to turn himself in to the HCCJC as ordered

Knight, Jeremy M.

Intimidation, Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug

Knoerlein, Brian

Intimidation

Knowles, Donald

Public intoxication, Resisting law enforcement

Knowles, Donald W.

Public intoxication

Knox, Denise L.

Conversion

Koltz, Richard A.

Possession of marijuana, Possess handgun without license, Possession of a controlled substance

Koon, Jake B.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license, invasion of privacy

Koon, Ted D.

Possession of methamphetamine

Kord, Bryce

Theft

Krizer, Gail

Fraud, Theft

Kujawa, John J.

Battery result in bodily injury (2), Invasion of privacy, Battery, Trespass (3), Public intoxication

L

Laerma, Edgar Z.

Body attachment

Lamberson, Jamie

Non support of a dependent child

Lange, Brady R.

Theft

Langham, Jonathan

Promoting professional gambling

Langley, Brent J.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Lanham, Jon D.

Theft, Check deception (2), Fraudulent sale of a vehicle or watercraft

Lanning, Jennifer

Theft

Larmer, Scott

Theft, Operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license

Lashley, Jennifer

Driving while suspended

Latiker, Arthur

Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication

Latta, Tahlyn O.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Laura, Andrew B.

Auto theft

Law, John S.

Possession of marijuana

Lawhead, Brooke

Theft (2), Burglary, Forgery, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Lawrence, Anthony L.

Operating while intoxicated endangering a person

Lawrence, Ashley

Writ of attachment for the body of a person

Lawrence, Eric

Counterfeiting

Lawrenz, David

Public intoxication, possession of marijuana

Laws, Rick J.

Conversion

Lay, Amber

Intimidation, Fraud, Identity deception

Layton, Chalon E.

Possession of a controlled substance

Lee, Nakia L.

Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Operating without ever obtaining a license

Lee, Walter S.

Possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property

Leep, Melissa

Writ of body attachment

Lees, Jacob C.

Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug

Leever, Stacie

Driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Legleiter, Steven

Public intoxication, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Lengel, Jeremy R.

Criminal Trespass

Lester, Valerie L.

Theft

Levine, David W.

Conversion

Levine, Dewayne O.

Residential entry

Levy, Mark D.

Non compliance with in home detention, Drinking and driving

Lewis, Brittani R.

Possession of paraphernalia, escape, unlawful possession of a syringe

Lewis, Deangelo

Domestic battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman (2)

Lewis, Gary A.

Body attachment

Lewis, James E.

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia

Lewis, Jimmy R.

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Lewis, Marthan

Burglary, Possess handgun without a license

Lewis, Nicole

Possession of methamphetamine

Lewis, Stone A.

Driving while suspended

Lewis, Toussaint L.

Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana (2), Resisting law enforcement

Lidy, Danella D.

Theft

Lidy, Kenneth D.

Counterfeiting

Liggin, Troy S.

Residential entry, Resisting law enforcement

Likens, David F.

Possession of methamphetamine

Linder, Jeffrey

Driving while suspended

Lindsay, Rushion D.

Burglary, Theft

Listenbee, Richard

Resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle after being adjudged

Little, Michael J.

Possession of marijuana

Lloyd, Tracy L.

Habitual Offender, Robbery, Armed Robbery

Long, Amber

Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe

Long, James M.

Possession of marijuana

Lopez, Daniel

Battery, Resisting law enforcement, Criminal mischief

Lopez, Jacy D.

Possession of paraphernalia

Loshnowsky, Arianna M.

Driving while suspended

Lovell, Johnathan M.

Theft

Lowe, Amy N.

Violation of probation, Possession of controlled substance

Luckett, Launden

Aggravated battery

Luckey, Christopher W.

Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia

Luna, Jose T.

Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender

Luna, Tracy L.

Conversion

Lundy, Jeffery

Possession of a synthetic drug, Domestic battery

Lynnsinger, Jackie

Conversion

M

Mabrey, Travis P.

Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life (2)

Mack, Sean A.

Public intoxication (2), Contributing to delinquency of a minor (2), Resisting law enforcement

Mack-Hendricks, Sunshine R.

Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, Speeding

Magallanes, Antonio Rivera

Battery

Mager, George B

Public intoxication, OWI (2)

Maine, Jacob James

Auto theft

Makuch, Andrew M.

Public intoxication (2), Resisting law enforcement (2)

Malik, Usman A.

Operating a vehicle with an ace of .08 or higher, Operating vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Mallory, Dorothy

Maintaining a common nuisance, receiving stolen property

Mallory, Terroul V.

Criminal Trespass, Public intoxication

Mallory, Xxavier

Possession of marijuana

Mallory, Zachary V.

Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, Disorderly conduct

Malone, Arnold

Theft

Malone, Richard

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Manning, Lalayafe

Resisting law enforcement

Marbley, Martines W.

Driving while suspended,

Marcum, Clifford W.

Possession of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance

Maroney, Kylie L.

Intimidation

Mars, Danyale S.

Possession of marijuana, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Marsh, Shyhelm J.

Possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, Possess handgun without license

Marshall, Jerome A.

Invasion of privacy

Marshall, Kenneth

OWI endangering a person

Marshall, Naeem S.

Possession of marijuana

Martin, Andrew S.

Possession of methamphetamine (2)

Martin, Charles F.

Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of paraphernalia

Martin, Nicholas D.

Possession of paraphernalia

Martinez, Fernando Hernand

Operating a vehicle with blood ALC con of 15 percent or more, OWI endangering a person, Operating without ever obtaining a license, Habitual traffic offender

Martinez-Dichaido, Jean

Theft

Massengill, Thomas J.

Home improvement fraud, Theft

Matthews, Antonio A.

Battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14

Matthews, Brian

Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug

Matthews, David

Writ of attachment for the body of a person

Matthews, Mark

Public intoxication

Mattison, Zachery L.

Possession handgun without a license

May, Chance N.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

May, Shailea

Conversion

Mayes, Jacqueline L.

Driving while suspended

Maynard, Adam

Battery, Criminal mischief

Mayse, Ricardo

Invasion of privacy, Possession of marijuana

Mcbride, Kamile

Fraud

Mccall, Tere M.

Armed robbery, theft

Mccauley, Charles F.

Possession of marijuana, Criminal recklessness, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (2), Resisting law enforcement

Mcclain, Betty L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Mcclean, Myrone J.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Mccloud, Thomas D.

Possession of methamphetamine, Unlawful possession of a syringe

Mccluskey, Gary

Failure to register as a sex offender

Mccoll, Fredrick D.

Auto theft, mischief

Mccombs, Carla A.

Possession of methamphetamine

Mccombs, Zachary

Driving while suspended

Mccormick, Nathan L.

Sexual misconduct with a minor, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Mccoy, Mark T.

Public intoxication

Mccue, Jasson A.

Public intoxication

Mcdaniel, Bryant D.

False informing

Mcdaniel, Douglas L.

Public intoxication

Mcdonald, Fabian

Theft

Mcdonald, Larry D.

Theft

Mcelroy, Steven A.

False informing, Criminal Mischief, Public intoxication

Mcfadden, Betty

Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance

Mcfall, Dawn N.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Mcguinn, Dylan

Possession of a controlled substance, Criminal mischief, Possession of marijuana, Resisting law enforcement

Mcguire, Guadalupe N.

Reckless driving causes property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement (2), Criminal recklessness

Mchaney, Maxwell A.

Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

Mckelvin, Deztiny

Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Mckinney, Nathan A.

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Mckinney, Terry L.

Body attachment

Mckinnie, Ashad

Child molesting, Sexual misconduct with a minor

Mclochlin, Richard

Dealing marijuana (2), Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (3), Dealing in a controlled substance (2), Maintaining a common nuisance

Mcmurry, Jason A.

Invasion of Privacy

Mcneil, Robert

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Mcquiston, Matt L.

Home improvement fraud

Meador, Eden N.

Operating without ever obtaining a license (2), Possession of marijuana

Mechling, Patrick L.

OWI, OWI endangering a person

Meers, Jaimee L.

Possession of marijuana

Meister, John J.

Robbery

Mejia, Catherine

Possession of a controlled substance

Menard, David A.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Mendez, Lourdez H.

Conversion

Merrill, Matthew E.

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Meseraull, Anna

Writ of attachment for the body of a person

Michael, Krista D.

Theft (2)

Middleton, Robert G.

Battery result in bodily injury

Miles, Amy L.

Criminal recklessness, Intimidation

Miller, Dianna

Criminal Trespass

Miller, Joshua R.

Conversion

Miller, Kimberlea D.

Unlawful Possession of a syringe

Miller, Paula M.

Conversion

Miller, Tonya L.

Theft

Mitenberger, Michael

Criminal recklessness, Battery

Minarsky Chadsley, Bryan

Fraud

Mingo, Demetrius

Possession of marijuana (2), Failure to appear

Mink, Joshua N.

Conversion

Minor, Dean A.

Intimidation, Stalking

Mitchell, Anthony D.

Theft

Mitchell, Matthew D.

Theft, Possession of marijuana, Possess cocaine or narcotic, public indecency

Monize, Adam

Nonsupport of a dependent child, Burglary, Operating while intoxicated, Criminal Mischief, Body attachment

Monjara, Gilberto

Disorderly Conduct, Illegal consumption alcohol, Minor in tavern, Intimidation

Monjaraz, Gilberto B.

Possession of marijuana

Monroe, Thomas D.

Possession of methamphetamine

Montejo, Elias

Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana

Moore, April R.

Theft

Moore, Charles

Operating while intoxicated (2), Operating without ever obtaining a license

Moore, Charles

Resisting law enforcement (2)

Moore, John V.

OWI (2), driving while suspended

Moore, Tyler L.

Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery

Morgan, Ernest

Driving while suspended

Morgan, Zack E.

Driving while suspended

Morse, Alan W.

Theft

Moser, Elizabeth M.

Harassment, theft

Mosley, Jonathan K.

Possession of marijuana

Moss, Brandon L.

Public intoxication

Moss, Ryan P.

Possession of methamphetamine

Moss, Tyler

Possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, family offense

Mossholder, Monica L.

Body attachment

Mott, Kristen M.

Possession of methamphetamine

Mullin, William P.

Resisting law enforcement (2), OWI (2)

Mullinix, Nathaniel N.

False informing, domestic battery, strangulation

Murillo, Antonio

Domestic battery, strangulation, battery

Murray, Allen R.

Possession of cocaine, conspiracy

Murray, Andrew J.

Possession of narcotic drug

Murray, Stacey

Public intoxication

Myers, David P.

Theft

Myers, Shaun

Possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a firearm

N

Name, Bradley

Check deception

Nance, Donterious

Possession of marijuana

Napier, Ricky

Public intoxication

Nay, Galene K.

Theft

Naylor, Antonio L.

Receiving stolen property

Neal, Albert L.

OWI, operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender

Neathery-Carter, Timothy M.

Theft

Nelson, Adam J.

Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Nelson, Cory

Conversion

Nelson, Dealo

Operating without ever obtaining license, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Nelson, James

Public intoxication (4)

Nelson, Joshua

Theft

Nelson, Joshua J.

Resisting law enforcement, conversion

Nelson, Shanna

Body attachment

Nelson, Shelia E.

Driving while suspended, false informing

Nestleroad, Tricia

Body attachment

Newton, Phillip S.

Dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug

Niemi, Jimmy J.

OWI

Nieto, Eloy

Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug

Nieto, Juan A.

Public intoxication, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Nissen, Jed

Body attachment

Nix, Alice

Neglect of dependent

Nix, Joel

Obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement

Nix, Suzanne A.

Possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe

Nix, Tyson R.

Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Noelle, Clarissa

Body attachment

Nollen, Nathan

Possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property

Norton, Joe E.

Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery

Novinski, Patrick

Conversion, possession of marijuana

Noy, Marcus

OWI

Nussbaum, Jamie Anne

Dealing in methamphetamine

O

O’Bannon, Michael P.

Possession of narcotic drug (2), PTR, resisting law enforcement

Odonnell, Robert. E.

Public intoxication

Ohleyer, Jacob

Theft, counterfeiting

Olvera, Maria

Theft

Orozco-Gomez, Carlos

Body attachment

Ortiz, Freddy

OWI (2)

Osborne, David A.

Leaving scene, OWI

Ottinger, Bridget R.

Unlawful possession of use of legend drug, OWI

Ousley, Kayla L.

Possession of narcotic drug

Overman, Lisa M.

Possession of marijuana

Overman, Matthew

Burglary, invasion of privacy

Owen, Ayrton Rydell

Theft

Owen, Roger Dale

Battery

Owens, Devin M.E.

Theft, mischief

Owens, Pierre

FTA, possession of marijuana (2)

P

Packer, Jeremy

Counterfeiting

Palen, Michael

Conversion

Palmer, Kimberly J.

Forgery, fraud

Parker, Durone L.

Invasion of privacy (2), false informing

Parker, Erin

Conversion

Parker, Gregory K.

Public intoxication

Parkevich, Percy

Neglect of a dependent

Parks, Nicholas A.

Nonsupport of a dependent child, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

Partlow, Edward

Nonsupport of a dependent child (2), theft

Parton, Jimmie Carol

Public intoxication

Parvin, Maribelle D.

Theft

Parvin, Sarah C.

Visiting a common nuisance

Pasquale, Lisa M.

Body attachment

Pasquale, Vito G.

Body attachment

Patrick, Tony J.

Possession of methamphetamine

Patterson, Lorenzo A.

OWI

Patterson, Prince L.

Conversion, criminal mischief

Patton, Allen L.

Speeding, operating with expired plates, reckless driving, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle, operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, OWI

Patton, April

Theft, auto theft

Patton, Freda

Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

Pauley, Jeremy

Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Pearce, Karen

Public intoxication

Pearl, Joshua D.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Pearson, Scott

Theft

Pecor, Erica D.

Theft

Penley, Steve A.

Invasion of privacy, domestic battery

Peoples, Darrell D.

Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, driving while suspended

Perkins, Winfred S.

Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement

Perry-Yancy, Ritsuko C.

Pointing a firearm at another, intimidation, impersonation of public servant

Person, Leon L.

Obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Peselli, Mark M.

Battery, criminal mischief

Peters, Nathan

Possession of marijuana

Peterson, Trevor A.

Dealing in a controlled substance

Petronilo-Mina, Jose A.

Domestic battery, invasion of privacy

Pettiford, Kenneth

Child solicitation

Pettigrew, Dessie D.

Driving while suspended

Petty, Christopher R.

Reckless driving, operating vehicle after being habitual offender, identity deception, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement

Petty, Matthew A.

Theft, habitual offender, burglary

Phillips, Kendrick D.

Aggravated battery, battery

Phillips, Kenneth L.

Theft

Phillips, Kevin B.

Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe

Phillips, Misty

Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Phipps, Everett W.

Driving while suspended

Piatt, Michael W.

Possession of methamphetamine

Pickering, James K.

Possession of a controlled substance

Pippin, Raeline D.

Operating without ever obtaining a license, OWI, failure to stop after accident

Pogue, Patrick A.

Domestic battery, invasion of privacy, auto theft, disorderly conduct, OWI

Pohlman, Paul C.

Theft

Pointer, Antonio

Possession of marijuana

Pointer, Tyrondaly M.

Resisting law enforcement, battery, disorderly conduct

Polk, Ara

Theft

Polk, Raheem

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Polk, Ronald J.

Driving while suspended, nonsupport of a dependent child

Porter, Dustin

Theft

Porter, Gregory

OWI (2)

Porter, Mark A.

Operating motor vehicle after forfeiture of license

Porter, Ryan

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Posey, Kenienette

Domestic battery

Post, Michael

Battery

Powell, Brittany

Auto theft

Powell, Carter E.

Possession of methamphetamine

Powell, Charlotte A.

Criminal trespass, conversion

Powell, Herman

Theft

Powell, Jovan P.

Auto theft, resisting law enforcement (2), domestic battery

Powers, Abril G.

Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Powers, Anthony

Theft

Prater, Anthony L.

Invasion of privacy (2)

Pratt, Adam J.

Neglect of a dependent

Pratt, Ashleigh

Domestic battery

Price, Roy D.

Theft (2)

Price, Shelissia

Receiving stolen property, fraud, forgery

Pringle, Jamier A.

Resisting law enforcement, Domestic battery

Pritchard, Mark D.

Dealing in synthetic drug

Pritchett, Curron

Criminal trespass

Pugh, Fostyr M.

Driving while suspended

Pulley, Jason

Forgery

Purdon, Roy W.

Conversion

Purvis, Joshua

Auto theft

Puryear, Myeshieha

Auto theft

Q

Quarles, Amy J.

Driving while suspended (2)

Quinn, Terra

Theft

R

Ramagasse, Abbigail

Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Ramer, Ami

Conversion

Ramirez, Irasema

False informing, theft

Ramirez, Joseluis L.

OWI (2)

Randolph, Michael P.

Public intoxication

Rangel, Minor C.

Residential entry

Rash, Kelene

Body attachment

Ray, Gage A.

Robbery

Reames, Matthew G.

Auto theft

Reason, Jesse J.

Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug

Reed, Christopher D.

Failure to register as a sex or violent offender

Reed, Damian

Operating without ever obtaining a license, OWI (2)

Reed, Douglas P.

Resisting law enforcement, trespass, operating a vehicle after being adjudged

Reed, Roger D.

False informing, theft

Reed, Terrell

Failure to register as a sex offender

Reese, Kentrell

Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana

Reeves, Jonathan

Domestic battery, strangulation

Reutebuch, Brent

Public intoxication

Reveles, Jaquelin

Body attachment

Reyes, Osbar

OWI

Reyes, Perry

Public intoxication (2), intimidation, battery

Reynolds, Dwayne A.

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Reynolds, Rhonda

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Rhoades, Otto C.

Theft

Rice, Devin Rhys M.

Domestic battery

Rich, Danielle L.

Domestic battery, possession of marijuana

Richards, Christopher A.

Possession of paraphernalia, false informing

Richardson, Robert

Possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of marijuana

Rickard, Alonzo

Public intoxication

Ridenour, Kelly

Driving while suspended

Riggle, Brandon S.

Possession of methamphetamine

Riley, Gregory M.

Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine

Rinker, Calvin

Battery

Rivera, Oscar

Implied consent, OWI, driving while suspended, operating without ever obtaining a license

Roark, Brandi A.

Theft, maintaining a common nuisance

Roark, Christina G.

Driving while suspended

Robarge, James

Auto theft, fraud

Robbins, Dennis L.

OWI, operating a vehicle after being adjudged

Robbins, Shantell

Theft

Roberson, Antoine

Criminal confinement

Roberts, Kayla

Operating without ever obtaining license

Roberts, Rolland L.

Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Roberts, Steven

Public intoxication

Robinson, Adam

Possession of paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drug

Robinson, Devion R.

Residential entry

Robinson, Kyle D.

Theft

Robinson, Ryan J.

Possession of marijuana

Robinson, Stephen

OWI (2)

Robinson, Theodore D.

Domestic battery

Robinson, Zachary T.

Resisting law enforcement (2)

Rodriguez, Gabriel J.

OWI

Rodriguez, Joaqin A.

Theft

Rodriguez, Jorge

Operating without ever obtaining license

Rodriguez, Juan J.

Theft

Rodriguez, Ramon

OWI

Rodriguez-Martinez, Sergio

Driving while suspended

Roeder, Michael T.

Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Rogers, Clarice K.

Driving while suspended, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Rogers, Cleo

Operating without ever obtaining license

Rogers, Jeremy J.

Resisting law enforcement

Rogers, Sean P.

Dealing in methamphetamine (2)

Rojas, German E.

Conversion

Rojas, Melody D.

Fraud, welfare fraud

Rojas-Vanelli, Rudy

Domestic battery

Roller, Jill

Conversion, theft

Romero, Lino M.

Intimidation, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Rosa, Janice M.

Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession or use of legend drug, OWI

Rose, Howard

Public intoxication

Ross, Kenneth

Theft

Ross, Randie

Possession of controlled substance, theft

Ross, Walter

Body attachment

Roth, Brock A.

Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender

Royce, Phillip E.

Theft

Royce, Sharon L.

Theft

Ruebush, Devon

Possession of marijuana

Ruiz, Beatrice

Body attachment

Russell, Samuel R.

Criminal mischief, domestic battery

Russell, Xavier

Possession of marijuana

Rutherford, Dustin A.

Burglary, false informing

Ryan, Van J.

Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

S

Safford, Austin R.

Unlawful possession of syringe

Safford, Kyle W.

Battery, resisting law enforcement

Saladana, Michael

Sexual battery

Salvador, Pedro V.

Operating without ever obtaining a license, OWI

Samuel, Christopher

Domestic battery, leaving scene of an accident

Samuels, Derrick

Public intoxication

Sanchez, Elricky

Theft

Sanchez, Jorge M.

OWI

Sanchez, Oscar G.

Conversion

Sanders, David T.

Carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana

Sanders, Kenneth

Conversion, driving while suspended

Sanders, Robin E.

Theft

Sanmiguel-Terrazas, Norberto

OWI

Santa, Jason

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Santiago, Juan

OWI

Sanzotta, Patrick

Theft

Sauve, Curtis A.

Criminal recklessness, residential entry, invasion of privacy

Scales, Demarcus D.

Domestic battery, strangulation

Schafer, Michael D.

Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender

Schaffer, Jeremy

Possession of marijuana

Scharle, James C.

Resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct

Schmitt, Jason A.

Possession of narcotic drug

Schroeder, Tate W.

Residential entry

Schultz, Ryan

Nonsupport of a dependent child

Schwiedop, Anthony J.

Break and enter

Scianni, Ivan A.

Domestic battery (2)

Sciaraffa, Glenn A.

Dealing in methamphetamine (2)

Scott, Dwight

OWI

Scott, Harley

Theft

Scudder, Jana

OWI

Searcy, Michael D.

Forgery

Sears, Jonni

Theft

Seefeldt, Sabre J.

Intimidation (2), invasion of privacy (3)

Sellers, Jerry

Residential entry

Serna, Michael L.

Dealing in methamphetamine

Shackelford, Devin N.

Auto theft

Shadle, Kandice

Public nudity, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Shaffer, Jeffery S.

Fraud

Shallenberger, Scott D.

Criminal mischief

Shanks, Cody A.

OWI

Sharp, Tracy W.

Strangulation, invasion of privacy (2), criminal trespass, domestic battery

Shaw, Holly

Body attachment

Shelby, Arron S.

Interference with reporting of crime, battery, strangulation, burglary

Shelly, James

Body attachment

Shelton, Steven C.

Dealing in methamphetamine

Shepard, Miranda S.

Unlawful possession of syringe

Shepard, Nicholas

Possession of cocaine

Sherman, David G.

Possession of marijuana, theft

Shiraef, Michael

OWI

Shook, John D.

Possession of cocaine, false informing

Siegel, Paul

Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage

Silas, John P.

Residential entry

Siler, Jake A.

Public intoxication

Silvers, Michelle L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Simpson, Charles

Possession of marijuana

Simpson, Daniel

OWI

Sims, Detroit D.

Unlawful possession of a firearm, armed robbery, habitual offender

Sims, Eric D.

Driving while suspended, OWI

Sims, Jesse K.

Driving while suspended

Singer, John L.

Domestic battery

Sisk, Eric S.

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine

Sizemore, Robert

Theft

Slone, Andrew

Resisting law enforcement

Slone, Kayla

Forgery

Slusher, Darrell D.

Possession of methamphetamine, false informing, possession of marijuana

Slusher, Michael A.

Unlawful possession of syringe, forgery, theft

Slusher, Sue E.

Possession of marijuana

Small, Darrin

Driving while suspended, speeding

Smallbone, Norma

Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, OWI

Smiley, Katy L.

Conversion, public nudity, resisting law enforcement

Smith, Andjowa C. E.

Criminal mischief

Smith, Andrew R.

Failure to register as a sex or violent offender (2)

Smith, Andrew

Possession of marijuana

Smith, Bryce O.

Possession of paraphernalia (2), possession of marijuana (2)

Smith, Buddie

Theft, conversion

Smith, Ellis P.

Check fraud

Smith, Fantasia M.

Theft

Smith, Heather R.

Intimidation

Smith, James E.

OWI, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, public intoxication, leaving scene of an accident

Smith, Jeffery A.

Resisting law enforcement

Smith, Jonathon

OWI (2), leaving scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine

Smith, Joshua J.

Possession of methamphetamine (2), possession of narcotic drug

Smith, Justin A.

Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement

Smith, Lora L.

Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a chemical reagent or precursor with intent to manufacture

Smith, Max D.

Possession of a controlled substance

Smith, Nathan L .

Possession of Paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of a narcotic drug, Failure to Return to lawful detention, Possession of methamphetamine, Domestic batter, Interference with reporting of a crime

Smith, Orlando

Conversion

Smith, Pamela

Possession of a controlled substance

Smith, Robert W.

OWI

Smith, Michael S.

Criminal mischief

Smith, Shane

Counterfeiting, Habitual offender, Theft, Forgery

Smith, Sherri L.

Theft

Snider, Suzette

Forgery of prescription drugs

Snow, Kyleena D.

OWI, Illegal consumption of alcohol

Snow, Tasheena

Possession of paraphernalia, OWI (2)

Snow, Tatyana

Obstruction of justice, Possession of marijuana

Snyder, William L.

Domestic battery

Solomon, Roderick J.

Operating a vehicle with BAC of 15 percent or more (2), Operating w/o ever obtaining a license (2), RLE (4), Ordered to stop while armed,

Soos, Nicole C.

Possession of methamphetamine (2), Possession of syringe

Sorensen, Cynthia

Body attachment

Sosbe, Kristian

Theft

Southerton, Terry L.

Theft

Spangler, Caitlyn M.

Forgery

Sparling, Amber N.

Possession of methamphetamine

Spears, Heidi

Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of a syringe

Spells, Marlene

False informing

Spencer, Elmer L.

Public intoxication

Stackhouse, Megan L.

DWS

Staggs, Jill L.

DWS

Stanley, John M.

Neglect of a dependent

Stanley, Kevin

Possession of a controlled substance

Stansberry, John

Armed robbery

Stephens, Bryant L.

Possession of marijuana, Conversion

Stephenson, Chad A.

Theft

Stepler, Makenzie N.

Neglect of a dependent

Stepp, Eric

Public intoxication

Stevens, Holly L.

Possession of a syringe

Stewart, Michaela J.

Attachment

Stiff, Kenneth

Strangulation, Possession of marijuana, Domestic battery

Stigger, Tanae K.

Attachment,

Stigger, Travelle

Escape, Domestic battery, Theft, Resisting law enforcement

Stitts, Tianyve D.

Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana, Dealing in cocaine, Escape, Resisting law enforcement, Possession of a controlled substance

Stitts, Tomaj L.

Conversion, Dealing in a narcotic drug

Stocker, Jason A.

Battery (2)

Stone, Kassie L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Stone, Ryan

Attachment

Stoner, Melissa

Attachment

Stouder, Kurt A.

Possession of marijuana

Stout, Alicia R.

DWS, Possession of marijuana

Stout, Joe R.

Possession of methamphetamine

Stout, Thomas A.

Possession of a syringe

Strayhorn, Tionte A.

Possession of cocaine, Resisting law enforcement

Streeter, Kenneth N.

DWS

Streeter, Patrice

Battery, Residential entry

Strong, Burton J.

False informing, Public intoxication, OWI (2),

Strong, Gerald G.

Theft (2)

Stupp, Michael A.

RLE, Public intoxication (4)

Sudarmaya, Ikomang

Sexual battery

Sullivan, David P.

Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance

Sullivan, Trevor H.

Criminal mischief, Battery

Sunigai, Avillo

Domestic battery

Surface, Betty

Public intoxication

Surface, Robert L.

OWI (2)

Sutherland, Adam

Possession of marijuana, Maintain a common nuisance, Possession of a controlled substance, Obstruction of justice, Illegal possession of alcoholic beverage

Sutton, Anthony

Fraud, theft, OWI

Sweeney, Terrance

False informing, Resisting law enforcement,

Swope, Michael R.

Battery, Theft

Swygert, Nichelle M.

Possession of a synthetic drug

T

Tabor, Cole

Invasion of privacy

Tabor, Hubert

Invasion of privacy (2), Domestic battery, Possession of methamphetamine (2), Battery, Possession of a handgun without a license (2), Possession of a firearm by a felon, Resisting law enforcement, Probation violation,

Tamayo, Mario

Invasion of privacy

Tate, Dennis

Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWS,

Taylor, Chris

Criminal recklessness, Invasion of privacy

Taylor, Christina

OWI, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more

Taylor, Eayn A.

Pointing a firearm, Possession of a handgun without license, Possession of a controlled substance, Operating a vehicle without a license, Resisting law enforcement

Taylor, Ernest L.

Public intoxication

Taylor, Jamar

OWI

Taylor, Jordan J.

Domestic battery

Taylor, Keith O.

Operating a vehicle without a license

Taylor, Kevin

Burglary, Residential entry

Taylor, Melissa R.

Possession of cocaine

Taylor, Trisha

Neglect of a dependent

Taylor-Cosley, Dimetri

OWI (2)

Tello, David

OWI (2)

Tenorio, Carlos

Public intoxication

Terflinger, David

Nonsupport of a dependent

Terry, Misty

Theft (2)

Tew, Derek M.

OWI (2)

Tew, Lindsey

Trespassing (2), Disorderly conduct, OWI,

Tharp, Guy

Residential entry

Thieke, Shaun T.

Nonsupport of a dependent, DWS, Possession of paraphernalia

Thomas, Darryl

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Thomas, Schneice M.

False reporting, Resisting law enforcement

Thompson, Andray L.

Operating without ever obtaining a license, Driving while suspended

Thompson, Dayton B.

Criminal recklessness, Attempted murder, battery (2)

Thompson, Devaughn L.

Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of paraphernalia,

Thorringotn, Brian V.

Minor in possession of alcohol

Tichenor, Wallace B.

Possession of a cocaine

Tinder, Brandon

DWS

Tinder, Tyler

Theft, Invasion of privacy

Todd, Brenda R.

Receiving stolen property

Todomey, Mahoumon F.

Public intoxication, False informing

Tolar, Tatum

Conversion

Toney, Todd A.

Possession of methamphetamine, Theft, Possession of paraphernalia

Toole, Devin

Theft

Torres, Jorge

OWI

Trent, Alexis

Neglect of a dependent

Trent, Cynthia

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08

Tressler, Benamin

Felon in possession of a firearm

Tricker, Julie

Attachment

Trim, John

Battery, Public intoxication

Trinoskey, Max E.

RLE, Theft, Possession of methamphetamine

Trott, Lesa

Body Attachment

Troyer, Stephanie L.

Possession of a syringe (2)

Trusty, Aaron M.

Possession of marijuana, Dealing in marijuana

Turner, Andre

Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, Possession of a handgun without a license

Turner, Holly J.

Possession of a narcotic drug

Turner, James

Intimidation, Resisting law enforcement, Theft, Domestic battery, Conversion

Turner, Jamey K.

OWI, Driving while suspended

Turner, Kedrin D.

Armed robbery, Felon in possession of firearm

Turner, Richard R.

Possession of marijuana

Turner, Shana N.

Escape (2)

Tygart, Savannah B.

Driving while suspended

Tyree, Leon J.

Domestic battery

U

Ulshafer, James

Invasion of privacy (2)

Upton, Larry

Auto theft

V

Valentine, Daishaugn

Forgery, theft

Valentine, Lance W.

Possession of methamphetamine

Valentine, Tommie

Possession of handgun without permit, Invasion of privacy, Residential entry, Mischief

Valenzuela, Marco

Public intoxication, Failure to stop

Valeriana, Tiburcio

Operating without ever obtaining a license, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, OWI

Valmon, Garry

Fraud

Vanburen, James

Failure to stop after accident

Vansyckle, Joshua

Public intoxication (2)

Vanzyll, Jerry A.

Possession of chemical reagents, Dealing in methamphetamine, Resisting law enforcement, Possession of methamphetamine

Vaughn, Billy C.

Implied consent, Habitual traffic violator

Vega, Conrad

Public intoxication (2), Implied consent, OWI

Vest, Christopher A.

Driving while suspended

Vicente, Israel Cano

Domestic battery

Vidal-Martinez, Jesus

OWI, Operating vehicle with ACE to .15, Operating vehicle without ever obtaining a license

Vinas, Antonio

Theft

Voland, Kimberlie

Attachment

Vwnawich, Tony G.

Criminal recklessness (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), Battery, Neglect of dependent (2)

W

Walden, Eric W.

Nonsupport of a dependent child, Resisting law enforcement

Walden, Zachary S.

Resisting law enforcement

Waldrop, Elijahwon

Theft

Walker, Jawaunza

Criminal trespass

Walker, Jeffrey W.

Possession of methamphetamine

Wallace, Tyler

Operating a vehicle with ACE of at least 0.8 (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), OWI (2)

Waller, Maureen

Attachment (2)

Walls, Raymond

Theft (2)

Wanamaker, Courtney

OWI, Possession of a controlled substance

Washington, Mario A.

Dealing in cocaine

Washington, Rayginol

Battery (3)

Waters, Marc E.

Intimidation

Watson, Eugene

Leaving the scene of an accident, Attachment

Watson, Jimmie L.

False informing, Attempted theft, Theft

Watson, Michael A.

Possession of methamphetamine

Weathers, Aletha J.

Possession of cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia, Theft

Weathers, Kristopher C.

Dealing in cocaine

Weaver, Jeffery

Receiving stolen property

Webb, Felicia

Dealing in cocaine

Weeks, Diane

Conversion, False informing

Weems, Jeremy

Possession of methamphetamine

Weems, Renee

Operating without ever obtaining a license, Theft, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of syringe

Weiss, Mary E.

Disorderly conduct

Weitzel, Mike

Attachment, Conversion

Weldy, Daniel G.

Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage

Wells, Kenny

Possession of marijuana

Wellsey, Damon E.

Theft

Wessinger, Allen W.

OWI (2), Public intoxication

Westenbarger, Joanna

Public intoxication, Disorderly conduct

Wheaton, Alisha

Possession of marijuana

Wheaton, Valerie

Possession of a synthetic drug

Whipple, Parry A.

Confinement, Sexual battery, Battery

White, Antwane

Nonsupport of a dependent, Residential entry

White, Christopher A.

Possession of a syringe, Possession of a narcotic drug

White, James

Domestic battery, Criminal confinement, Rape, Theft

White, Jennifer E.

Possession of marijuana, Dealing in methamphetamine, Possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia,

White, John B.

Failure to appear

White, Lenne

Neglect of dependent

White, Oscar M.

Attachment

White, Terry L.

Theft

Whitfield, Tryrell D.

Possession of marijuana

Whittington, John R.

Possession of marijuana

Widener, Michelle R.

Driving while suspended

Wilburn, Tyrice T.

Interference

Wilcox, Franklin D.

Neglect of a dependent, Failure to return to detention

Wilder, Terry L

Possession of marijuana, Visiting a common nuisance

Wiley, Lauren

Forgery, Fraud

Wiley, Noel

OWI (2)

Wilkerson, Dakota

Receiving stolen property

Wilkinson, Jill M.

OWI (3)

Williams, Benarro

Escape, Possession of a controlled substance, False informing,

Williams, Carrianne R.

Domestic battery

Williams, Darrell L.

Conspiracy, Theft, Receiving stolen property, Burglary

Williams, David S.

Habitual traffic offender

Williams, Delores

Trespass

Williams, Deonta

Domestic battery

Williams, Eddie

Child molesting (3)

Williams, Freeman C.

Auto theft, Fraud

Williams, James

Auto theft,

Williams, Jennifer N.

Public intoxication

Williams, Jerome T.

Possession of marijuana

Williams, Kevin

OWI

Williams, Kristopher

Criminal mischief

Williams, Michael D.

Possession of marijuana

Williams, Rodrick R.

Domestic battery

Williams, Shawn A.

Possession of marijuana

Williams, Todd L.

Possession of marijuana, Resisting law enforcement

Williams, Travis C.

Possession of methamphetamine, Driving while suspended, Strangulation, Domestic battery

Williford, Kevin G.

Burglary

Willlis, David A.

DWS

Wilson, Dianne

Conversion (2), Driving while suspended (3)

Wilson, Jeremy N.

Domestic battery

Wilson, Ray

False informing

Wilson, Roxanne

Attachment

Winchester, Tonya

Domestic battery

Wines, Jason K.

Possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Wingo, April D.

Possession of marijuana, Prostitution

Winston, Jackie

Possession of a switchblade

Wise, Ricki L.

Possession of methamphetamine

Wisher, Lori L.

Operating without ever obtaining a license

Withers, Gregory

Attachment

Wolhford, Bardly J.

Invasion of privacy, Operating without ever obtaining a license, Domestic battery

Wolhlford, Penny

Attachment

Wolf, Eric M.

Possession of a narcotic drug, Maintaining a common nuisance

Wong, Allison

Theft (2), Invasion of privacy, Possession of a legend drug

Woodard, Jack L.

Domestic battery

Woodard, Raquel

Possession of a handgun without a license, False informing

Woods, Cheryl

Attachment

Workman, Hayley D.

Criminal mischief

Worrell, Darrell

False informing, Disorderly conduct

Worthington, Gregory S.

Possession of marijuana, Possession of methamphetamine

Wright, Cameron A.

OWI, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08

Wright, Christopher J.

Leaving the scene of an accident, No valid driver’s license

Wright, Dennis R.

Theft

Wright, Elbert E.

OWI (3)

Wright, John W.

Theft

Wright, Steven L.

Strangulation, Domestic battery

Wright, Toddy

Theft, Invasion of privacy, Public intoxication

Wylie, Clayton C.

Invasion of privacy

Y

Yarbrough, Tanzer

Public intoxication (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), Criminal mischief, OWI,

Yard Howard, C.

Nonsupport of dependent

Yarmie, Christopher

False informing, Public intoxication

Yellowman, Laquinta

OWI

Yochum, Nicholas

Operating a vehicle with BAC of .10, OWI

Yohn, Mark A.

Possession of a syringe

Youell, Martin

Possession of marijuana

Young, Anthony M.

Residential entry

Young, Naceisha

Forgery

Young, Nathan O.

Possession of marijuana, Dealing in cocaine, Possession of cocaine

Young, Robert J.

Theft

Young, Trevor A.

Public intoxication

Youngdale, Kermit

Public intoxication

Youngren, Randall L.

Public intoxication

Z

Zamorano, Gerardo

Disregarding a stop sign, Reckless driving, Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, Learners permit violation, Leaving the scene of an accident

Zepeda, James

Theft