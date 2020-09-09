The Howard County Sheriff’s Department provides online access to its warrant list every day of the year on its website, www.howardcountyin.gov, but the Kokomo Perspective is making it even easier this week to read through it.
Well over 1,000 names appear on the list. The list is current as of August 27. The list is updated daily, and the most up-to-date list can be found on the sheriff’s department’s website.
If your name appears on this list, contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at 765-457-1105.
Disclaimer: As a public service, Howard County Sheriff's Department is furnishing this information on outstanding warrants issued by the Howard County Courts. Information is current as of the date posted but is updated periodically. The county shall not be liable for any act or failure to act based upon the information posted.
Do not attempt to make an arrest based upon any of this warrant information. Only law enforcement officers are authorized to arrest a person for an outstanding warrant. If you have information concerning the exact current location of anyone named in a warrant, you should contact the Howard County Sheriff's Department at 765-457-1105.
A
Abrego, Carlos
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Abston, Abbigail S.
Operating without ever obtaining license (2), Leaving the scene of an accident when driver fails to stop immediately at the scene
Abuurn, William P.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Acker, Joseph
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Adams, Julius L.
Domestic battery
Adams, Michael E.
Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility (prior), Leaving the scene of an accident when driver fails to stop immediately at the scene
Adamson, Stephanie
Failure to register as a sex offender (2)
Akers, Brandon
Driving while suspended when suspension is the result of a prior conviction, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), Leaving the scene of an accident when driver fails to stop immediately at the scene
Alexander, Charles M.
Theft (2)
Alexander, John P.
Unlawful possession of a syringe
Alharbi, Hamad M.
Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person
Allen, Julie A.
Public intoxication
Allen, Maxwell S.
Operating while intoxicated (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), Operating without ever obtaining a license (2)
Allen, Sondra
Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil
Alumbaugh, Morgan
Neglect of a dependent
Amburgey, Deseree
Harassment by means of a telephone call, Intimidation where threat is to commit forcible felony, Intimidation where threat is to place them in fear of retaliation for a prior lawful act
Andersen, Laura A.
Driving while suspended
Anderson, Adrian
False informing
Anderson, David L.
Possession of marijuana, Resisting law enforcement
Anderson, Gregory
Operating without ever obtaining a license, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Operating vehicle with a BAC of .10 percent or more, False informing, Conversion, Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs
Anderson, Jada
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Anderson, Michael T.
Battery resulting in bodily injury, Domestic battery, Residential entry
Anderson, Reginald B.
Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs
Andrade, Joshua S.
Petition to revoke on resisting law enforcement (2)
Andre, Christopher M.
Invasion of privacy; Aiding, inducing, or causing resisting of law enforcement
Anglemyre, Gary A.
Failure to appear for theft
Archer, Christopher L.
Theft
Archer, Jack
Conversion
Arcos, Sebastian
Public intoxication
Armfield, Steven D.
Unlawful possession of syringe
Armstrong, Ivan
Public intoxication by alcohol/drugs
Armstrong, Robert W.
OWI endangering a person, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
Arthur, David
Theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000
Arthur, Kayla M.
Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil
Ash, Donovan
Invasion of privacy
Ash, Jason
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Atkins, Anthony L.
Failure to return to lawful detention
Atkins, Heather L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Austin, James
Theft
Austin, Travis
Unlawful possession of syringe, Theft
Avila, Porfirio
Possession of firearm by domestic batterer; Maintaining a common nuisance; Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish (3); Possession of marijuana, hashish, or hash oil
B
Babyak, Daniel S.
Public intoxication
Bacheson, Joshua
Theft, Possession of paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of syringe, Unlawful possession of a legend drug, Possession of methamphetamine
Bailey, Nicholas J.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person
Baker, Almondo
Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil; Resisting law enforcement
Baker, Angela M.
Failure to return to the scene of an accident
Baker, Richard E.
Residential entry
Baker, Sean
Body attachment
Baldridge, Daniel E.
Domestic battery (2)
Balentine, Kelisha A.
Resisting law enforcement, Synthetic identity deception, Theft, Residential entry, Possession of marijuana
Balentine, Reggie M.
Conspiracy
Bales, Gayla
OWI endangering a person, Operating a vehicle with a BAC of 15 percent or more, Failure to return to the scene of an accident
Bales, Justin
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Banks, John D.
Forgery
Banks, Jonathan O.
Possession of marijuana, Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Banks, Phillip
Theft
Barajas, Panta M.
Receiving stolen property
Barber, Larry T.
Failure to stop after accident resulting in damage to unattended vehicle, Operating without ever obtaining a license, Body attachment
Barela, Christopher L.
Theft
Barker, Sean E.
Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon
Barnard, Kayla J.
Possession of methamphetamine
Barnes, David C.
Public intoxication (2)
Barnes, Matthew M.
Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent offender, Possession of methamphetamine
Barns, Ricky F.
Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child
Bartlett, Tyrel D.
Armed robbery, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
Bassler, William R.
Forgery, Domestic battery, theft (2)
Bateman, Chyna
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Battle, Elizabeth
Conversion
Beacham, Joseph A.
Failure to stop after accident resulting in non-vehicle damage, failure to recent of accident causing injury
Beachy, Michael A.
Possession of narcotic drug
Beall, Arian M.
Domestic battery
Beasley, Devin S.
OWI endangering a person
Beatty, Jeffery S.
Residential entry, Battery resulting in bodily injury
Beaver, Michael
Robbery resulting in bodily injury, Domestic battery
Beckley, Robbie S.
OWI endangering a person
Beets, Ray A.
Theft, Invasion of privacy
Beheler, Adam J.
Domestic battery
Bellamy, Antonio
Criminal recklessness, Public intoxication, Possession of handgun without a license
Belzer, Mark A.
Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of a narcotic drug
Benham, Amber R.
Possession of methamphetamine
Bennett, Tony E.
Check deception
Bergesen, Shyla M.
Possession of methamphetamine
Bergesen, Timothy A.
Possession of methamphetamine
Berry, Isaiah
Intimidation where threat is to commit forcible felony, Residential entry, Criminal mischief
Beverly, Russell P.
Resisting law enforcement, OWI endangering a person
Bey, Edward C.
Possession of a controlled substance, Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Bieghler, Kyle L.
Conversion
Bingmon, Malik
Dealing in marijuana
Birden, Wesley B.
Possession of handgun without a license, Burglary
Bitner, Gary
Theft
Black, Brittany L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Black, Michael A.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Blair, Richard L.
Forgery, Theft
Blalock, Ronald R.
Possession of methamphetamine, Battery against a public safety official
Blanchard, James R.
Operating a vehicle after being adjudged, False informing, Petition to revoke on possession of marijuana
Blankenship, Dominic
Receiving stolen property
Bogue, Jeramy R.
Nonsupport of a dependent child, Auto theft
Bogue, Travis L.
Visiting a common nuisance
Bohannan, Chasitie T.
Theft
Bolan, Danielle B.
Pointing a firearm, Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon
Bolen, Latoya M.
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Boling, Anjelia L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Bolton, Austi M.
Theft
Bonilla, Jonathan
Driving while suspended
Booth, Chelsea
Theft, Counterfeiting, Fraud
Bottoms, Jason D.
Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil
Boughton, Rachel
Maintaining a common nuisance, Dealing in methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia
Bourne, Jonathan J.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana
Bowen, Brian
Maintaining a common nuisance, Possession of marijuana, Possession of cocaine
Bowen, Casandra L.
Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil; possession of reagent or precursor with intent to manufacture
Bowen, John E.
Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of chemical reagents, Habitual substance offender
Bowie, Shante
Theft (2)
Boyer, Jesse O.
Sexual battery
Boyles, Darrin D.
OWI endangering a person
Bozeman, Montanez D.
Driving while suspended
Bracey, Desiree P.
Counterfeiting, Theft, False informing
Bracken, Kenneth
OWI, OWI endangering a person
Bradley, April R.
Possession of methamphetamine (2), Unlawful possession of a syringe (2), Escape
Bradley, Gage
Criminal trespass, Criminal mischief
Bradley, Jason
Body attachment
Bradley-Alvidrez, Kolena N.
OWI endangering a person
Bragg, Melissa
Theft
Bradenburg, William R.
Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of a controlled substance
Branum, Casey L.
Driving while suspended
Breen, Michael G.
OWI
Brewer, Michael J.
Theft (3), Possession of methamphetamine
Bricknell, Stephanie L.
Theft
Bridgeman, Markesha T.
OWI endangering a person
Bridwell, Joel T.
Domestic battery, Strangulation
Bright, Brian J.
Criminal trespass
Briller, Andrea R.
Auto theft
Briner, Danny L.
Failure to stop after an accident, Criminal recklessness, Criminal mischief
Brisco, Bernard A.
Criminal trespass (2)
Brittain, Brandon S.
Possession of a handgun without a license, Driving while suspended, Possession of methamphetamine
Brodhead, Justin
Leaving the scene of an accident, Confinement, Criminal trespass, Strangulation, Possession of methamphetamine, Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery
Brooks, Jacqueline
Receiving stolen auto parts or possession of a stolen vehicle
Brothern, Keith
Intimidation, Invasion of privacy (2), Battery resulting in bodily injury
Brown, Earnest J.
Intimidation, Interfering with the reporting of a crime, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Residential entry, Conversion, Receiving stolen property, Theft
Brown, Elizabeth
Body attachment
Brown, Jaron R.
Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike
Brown, Kenneth
Possession of a controlled substance
Brown, Tiffany
Welfare fraud, Counterfeiting
Brown, Victoria
Operating without ever receiving a license
Bruce, Galen
Invasion of privacy, Criminal mischief
Bruning, Judith R.
Public intoxication
Bryant, Carlos J.
Escape
Bryant, Christopher P.
Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery
Bukowsky, Shayne
Fraud
Bumbalough, Jeremy D.
Possession of methamphetamine
Buntyn, Jamie L.
Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy, Possession of paraphernalia, Theft (2), Welfare fraud, Conversion
Burge, Cassie R.
Possession of methamphetamine (2), Maintaining a common nuisance, Unlawful possession of a syringe, Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug
Burkart, Richard W.
Theft
Burkes, Darnell
Theft, Failure to return to lawful detention
Burkett, Joshua L.
Possession of paraphernalia (2), Leaving the scene of an accident, Visiting a common nuisance
Burnette, Misty D.
Theft, Public intoxication
Burrage, Dontrell E.
Theft
Burris, Mark
Possession of methamphetamine
Busbee, Richard S.
False informing
Bush, Wendy
Public intoxication
Bushong, Lacey E.
Theft, Unlawful possession of a syringe, False informing
Bussey, Jerry J.
Possession of cocaine
Butcher, Heather
Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life
Butler, David L.
Domestic battery
Butler, Joseph
Driving while suspended
Byars, Vernon
OWI (2), OWI endangering a person (2), Driving while suspended
Byrd, Addam C.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
C
Cain, Tyler A.
Body attachment
Caine, Misty S.
Residential entry, Battery resulting in bodily injury
Caldera, Raul L.
Conspiracy
Caldwell, Charles
Failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender, Child molesting, Sexual misconduct with a minor, Possession of a controlled substance
Caldwell, Teri M.
Possession of methamphetamine, Conversion, Possession of paraphernalia
Calhoun, Tresten K.
Possession of marijuana, Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Possession of paraphernalia
Callazo, Timmy
Public intoxication
Camahan, Abigail
Disorderly conduct
Cander, Katherine
Residential entry, Battery resulting in serious bodily injury
Cane, Greg
Theft
Canela-Domingue, Honorio
Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury
Cannaday, Katlyn
Intimidation
Cano-Merida, Noe
OWi endangering a person
Capers, Joselyn
Body attachment
Caraballo, Maribel
Identity deception, Possession of cocaine, Check fraud
Carls, Christina K.
Driving while suspended
Carodine, Joshua
Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child
Carpenter, Casey L.
False informing, Theft
Carpenter, Richard N.
Invasion of privacy
Carpenter, Richard Nelson
Possession of methamphetamine
Carpenter, Ryan B.
Resisting law enforcement
Carr, Russell
Possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil
Carroll, Chad M.
Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child
Carroll, Malenna L.
Possession of chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
Carter, Adriana
Counterfeiting
Carter, Ashley M.
Possession of a narcotic drug
Carter, Douglas M.
OWI endangering a person, Habitual substance offender, OWI, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more
Carter, Paul L.
Conversion
Casey, Vincent E.
Failure to register as a sex offender or violent offender
Cassidy, Donna P.
Unlawful possession of a syringe
Castillo, Cortney R.
Body attachment
Castillo, Joseph
Criminal confinement, Criminal recklessness, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Interfering with the reporting of a crime
Catchings, Tommy L.
Theft
Catron, Jeremy
Unlawful possession of a syringe
Catt, Adam
Forgery
Catt, Brian A.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana
Cavasos, Ricardo
Intimidation
Cavazos, Sierra B.
Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of a controlled substance
Centers, Ronald
OWI endangering a person
Chambliss, Romel C.
Fraud
Chance, Shawn E.
Body attachment
Chandler, Ross W.
Operating a vehicle while suspended, Conversion
Chapman, Zachary
Fraud
Chaves, Noel
Auto theft
Cheek, Logan
Possession of marijuana (2), Operating without ever obtaining a license
Cheeks, Mautrice
Body attachment, Conversion
Cheely, Abby
Body attachment
Cheesman, Cary D.
OWI (2), OWI endangering a person (2)
Cheshier, Kyle K.
Possession of marijuana
Chism, Prasadey L.
OWI
Christmas, Eddie
Possession of marijuana, Conversion
Christopher, Markisus
Burglary
Christy, Jonathon Q.
Possession of methamphetamine
Churchill, Cassandra J.
Leaving the scene of an accident, Possession of marijuana, Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, OWI endangering a person
Cisneros, Juan
Possession of cocaine, Resisting law enforcement, False informing
Clark, Amy
Possession of methamphetamine, Unlawful possession of a syringe
Clark, Billy J.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana
Clark, Danny J.
Resisting law enforcement (2), Auto theft
Clark, Matthew
Interfering with the reporting of a crime, Criminal confinement
Clark, Natisha
False informing, Operating without ever obtaining a license
Clark, Sally
Theft
Clegg, Christopher J.
Driving while suspended
Cleland, William
Domestic battery
Clouse, Jenna
Driving while suspended
Coates, Darryl Lamonte
Burglary
Coe, Amanda
Theft
Coe, Courtney E.
Body attachment
Cohon, Douglas
Body attachment
Cole, Floyd
Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Resisting law enforcement
Coleman Payden, Brandon D.
Possession of marijuana
Coleman, Demetruius
Body attachment
Coleman, Lynden M.
Robbery, Pointing a firearm
Coleman, Rajuante D.
Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, Dealing a narcotic drug, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Possession of methamphetamine, Dealing in methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, Visiting a common nuisance, Dealing in marijuana
Coleman, Sarah
Public intoxication
Collingsworth, Michael T.
Invasion of privacy
Collins, Brandon C.
Driving while suspended
Collins, John C.
OWI, Operating without ever obtaining a license
Comer, Angela R.
Driving while suspended
Comstock, Kelly M.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine
Conley, Bobby R.
Failure to register as a sex or violent offender
Connolly, Nichole R.
Theft
Cook, Nick J.
Theft (2), Habitual offender
Cooper, Joshua
Theft
Copeland, Richard
OWI (2), OWI endangering a person
Coppru, Sam
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Copprue, Roy
Driving while suspended, Criminal recklessness, Resisting law enforcement, Battery resulting in bodily injury
Cornett, Gary
Domestic battery
Cosby, Danielle R.
Theft
Cosley, Demetri
Possession of handgun without a license
Cotton, Robert
Public intoxication
Coulburn, Ryan
Domestic battery
Cowart, Jason E.
Burglary
Cox, Dustin M.
OWI (2), Reckless driving, Resisting law enforcement
Cox, Edward G.
Battery on police officer, Implied consent
Cox, Jetona M.
False informing, No valid driver’s license, Possession of marijuana, False reporting of crime
Cox, Khajla
Conversion
Cox, Martin
Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug
Craft, Jerry L.
Check deception
Craig, Arthur H.
Theft, Public intoxication, Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of a syringe, Resisting law enforcement
Crase, Burlen
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of a syringe
Crawford, Donald
Invasion of privacy
Crawford, Earl L.
Domestic battery (2)
Crawford, Myrtle L.
Theft
Cripe, Scott A.
Possession of methamphetamine
Croddy, Brendan
Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, Residential entry (2)
Croddy, Brendon M.
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a narcotic drug, Violation of home detention, Public intoxication
Croddy, Stephanie
Possession of methamphetamine
Croushore, Adam
Possession of marijuana
Crumbley, Christopher A.
Theft, Burglary, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia
Cuaziti, Saul
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Cummings, Unique M.
Counterfeiting
Cunningham, Amber Y.
Theft
Cunningham, John
Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury
Cunningham, Khrista
Possession of paraphernalia (2), Possession of a syringe (2), Domestic battery (2), Possession of methamphetamine (2)
D
Dacons, Chiquita
Possession of a controlled substance, Obtaining a controlled substance (2), Identity deception, Fraud, Violation of probation/petition to revoke suspended sentence
Damon, Jessie J.
Theft
Dangerfield, Eion W.
Conspiracy
Daniel, Danny E.
False informing, Resisting law enforcement
Daniel, Robert A.
Public indecency, Intimidation
Daniels, Mary
Domestic battery
Dauphinals, Justin
Residential entry
Davenport, Jalen M.
Theft of a firearm
Davidson, Charleida
Theft (2)
Davis, Bryan M.
Possession of a syringe, Possession of methamphetamine, Neglect of a dependent
Davis, Charles
Intimidation
Davis, Dashawn L.
Driving while suspended
Davis Jason B.
Driving while suspended
Davis, Ryan
Theft
Days, Shaun A.
Public intoxication
Dean, Gary S.
Auto theft, Theft, Theft of a firearm, Possession of a syringe, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a firearm of a serious violent offender
Decare, Daniel A.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana
Del Los Rios, Armani
Theft, Check deception
Delaney, Steven
Auto theft
Delon, Steven E.
Battery
Dendy, Dominique
Conversion
Dennis, Michael W.
Possession of methamphetamine, Common nuisance, Possession or use of a legend drug, Domestic battery, Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Possession of marijuana
Depew, Raymond S.
Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, OWI & endangering a person
Devee, Robert
Theft
Devost, Donnell
Robbery
Diallo, Issa
Domestic battery, Public intoxication
Dias, Francisco
Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication
Dickerhoff, Steven H.
Driving while suspended
Dickison, Dustin R.
Driving while suspended
Digrino, Timothy B.
Theft
Dillingham, Damariante
Resisting law enforcement, Possession of marijuana, Failure to stop immediately during an accident, Criminal recklessness, Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Dillman, David
Possession of marijuana
Dillman, Edward E.
Domestic battery
Dils, Jordan T.
Possession of methamphetamine (2), Possession of a syringe (2)
Dinnan, Matthew
Battery by bodily waste, Trespassing, Disorderly conduct
Ditmore, Kahron
OWI & endangering a person
Dixon, Dustin L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Dixon, Nicole M.
Possession of marijuana
Dixson, Kayla S.
Battery on public safety official, Domestic battery
Dodge, Lonie L.
Neglect of a dependent, Driving while suspended, Possession of marijuana, Operating a motor vehicle with BAC of .15 percent or more
Dodson, James
Purchase of more than 3 grams of precursor in a week
Donaldson, Tyran L.
Theft
Doty, Ian A.
FTA (2), Driving while suspended (2), Speeding
Doucette, Cody D.
Illegal possession of alcohol
Doucette, Tyler W.
Neglect of a dependent, Leaving the scene of an accident, Possession of a synthetic drug lookalike or substance
Downs, Ivory L.
Receiving stolen property, Common nuisance
Drake, Betty J.
Theft
Dritan, Deda
Burglary
Driver, Ryan M.
Burglary (2)
Dudelston, Dakota S.
Domestic battery (2)
Dunn-Bey, Ebony M.
Driving while suspended
Dunson, Heather N.
Violation of home detention
Duplessis, Jury
Public intoxication (2), Battery (2)
Dupree, Brandon C.
OWI & endangering a person, Leaving the scene of an accident, Driving while suspended
E
Earnest, Felisha N.
Domestic battery
Easton, Darius
Residential entry, Trespassing, Battery, Criminal mischief, Theft of a firearm
Echevarria, Ricky T.
Criminal mischief
Eddington, Eric D.
Driving while suspended
Edens, Ralph E.
Possession of a narcotic drug, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Possession of a syringe, Possession of a controlled substance (2), Possession of methamphetamine, Residential entry
Edington, Angela
Theft
Edminster, Joseph
Intimidation, Disorderly conduct, Possession of a controlled substance, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Edwards, Charles L.
Domestic battery
Edwards, Trynette R.
Domestic battery
Eitelman, Kory D.
Possession of a controlled substance
Elder, Patricia
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Elliott, Derek A.
Possession of methamphetamine
Elwen, Aaron M.
Criminal mischief
Ely, Malachi G.
Invasion of privacy
Emery, Michael W.
Public intoxication
Evans, Bryan
Illegal possession of alcohol
Evans, Hollis L.
Fleeing from law enforcement
Everhart, Christie
Possession of marijuana, OWI & endangering a person, Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Everhart, Cory E.
Resisting law enforcement
F
Fanroy, Tra
Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of marijuana
Farmer, Haley A.
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Faucher, Clifford J.
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Faust, James A.
Theft
Feltenberger, Tifany
Conviction for either theft or conversion
Ferenc, Heather
False report of commission of crime, Obstruction of justice
Ferguson, Alyssa
Minor in tavern, Illegal possession of alcohol
Ferguson, Richard D.
Possession of a card skimming device, Fraud, Fraud on a financial institution, Possession of marijuana
Fernandez, Enrique
Operating a vehicle with ACE of 0.08 or more, OWI & endangering a person
Fields, Ricky R.
Possession of paraphernalia, Common nuisance
Fink, Zachary R.
Receiving stolen property, OWI & endangering a person, Fraud
Firebaugh, Maryann
Public intoxication
Fischer, Jonathan L.
Breaching the peace, Trespassing
Fleming, Bryan
Domestic battery, Interference with reporting a crime, Pressure to throat or neck
Ford, Cassie
Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender
Foudray, Thomas
Public intoxication
Foutch, Jamie
Theft
Foxx, Cody
Auto theft
Franklin, Eric R.
Theft, Trespassing
Frazier, April D.
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana
Frazier, Brandon M.
Domestic battery
Frye, Steven D.
Receiving stolen property
Fuller, Cody D.
Domestic battery, Strangulation
Fuller, Nichelle N.
Theft, False informing
Funches, Vannell
Resisting law enforcement, Disorderly conduct, Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia
Funk, Joseph
Public intoxication
G
Gabriel, Antoine
Driving while suspended
Gaines, Brian
Domestic battery
Gaines, Charles
Domestic battery, Battery, Battery resulting in bodily injury
Galindo, Ramiro
Conversion
Gallagher, Kyle
Trespassing
Galloway, Walter
Public intoxication
Galvan, Reginaldo R.
Theft (2)
Gama Vences, Apolinar
Theft
Gamble, John
Common nuisance
Garces, Tomas
Threat to commit forcibly felony, Domestic battery
Garcia, Michael
Battery on a person less than 14 years old
Gardner, Cameron D.
Possession of a syringe
Garner, David
Counterfeiting, Common nuisance, Possession of a syringe (2), Possession of methamphetamine
Garrard, Jami D.
Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication
Garrett, Robert
Public intoxication
Garza, Gloria
Theft
Gates, William C.
Bigamy
Gaylor, Rebecca A.
Conversion, Possession of paraphernalia
Gehrke, Danny
OWI & endangering a person
Geisler, Melanie J.
Driving while suspended (2), Receiving stolen auto parts, Auto theft
Gentry, Desmond
Theft
Gibson, Marland H.
Fraud, Theft
Gibson, Nicholas J.
Possession of a syringe
Gibson, Suzanne M.
Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Giecewicz, Bob L.
False informing, Conversion, Public intoxication, Theft
Gilbert, Matthew
Fraud
Giles, Robert S.
Theft
Gilmer, Shauntel
Possession of marijuana
Gilvin, Roger
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Glaser, Albert
Auto theft
Glunt, Carrie L.
Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender
Goble, Jennifer R.
Possession of a syringe, Possession of marijuana, Possession of a narcotic drug
Goff, Steven E.
Driving while suspended, OWI
Goleniewski, Richard
Residential entry
Gomez, Francisco
Domestic battery
Gonzales, Nicholas
Sexual battery, Child molestation
Gonzales, Robert J.
Driving while suspended, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a driver’s license
Gonzalez-Umstead, Timothy
Resisting law enforcement (2)
Good, Arlen B.
Non-support
Goodman, Andre L.
Fraud, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Theft, Possession of methamphetamine, Auto theft
Goodnight, Joshua R.
Driving while suspended, Criminal recklessness, Operating a vehicle with BAC of .15 percent or more, Resisting law enforcement, OWI
Gorham, Annette
Burglary
Graham, Elisha D.
Armed Robbery
Graham, Jerome
Fraud, Receiving stolen property, Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike
Grant, Dustin R.
Domestic battery
Grant, Frank
Theft, Auto theft
Gray, Kevin J.
Auto theft, Possession of marijuana, Domestic battery, Common nuisance
Gray, Tenisha L.
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Grayer, Bernard R.
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Green, Timothy
Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug
Green, Elyakom
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a handgun without a license, Dealing methamphetamine, Receiving stolen property
Green, Timothy P.
Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Battery resulting in serious bodily injury
Green, Tynesha N.
Possession of marijuana, Common nuisance, Possession of cocaine
Greer, Cassandra U.
Counterfeiting
Gregoire, Tyronta J.
Check deception, Theft
Grier, Timothy L.
Strangulation, Criminal mischief, Auto theft, Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy
Griffin, Troy B.
Criminal confinement, Domestic battery
Griffis, Arielle J.
Resisting law enforcement, Possession of a syringe, Possession of methamphetamine
Griffith, Harvey
Operating a vehicle with BAC of 10 percent or more, OWI & endangerment, OWI
Griggs, Travis E.
Failure to register as a sex offender
Groleau, Jerry
Auto theft
Groomes, Christopher
Invasion of privacy
Groves, Douglas P.
Possession of a syringe
Guarin, Tasha M.
Possession of paraphernalia, False informing, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of cocaine
Gunderson, Shawn E.
Invasion of privacy
H
Haines, Hope M.
OWI & endangering a person, Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life
Hall, Amy
Dealing cocaine
Hall, Darrell R.
Possession of a syringe
Hall, Jack D.
OWI & endangering a person
Hall, Lajonta W.
Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, Dealing in cocaine
Hall, Tracy M.
Theft
Hamilton, Julian
Public intoxication
Hamilton, Kacey
Bodily injury to person less than 14 years old
Hammel, Abigail
Possession of paraphernalia (2)
Hancock, Randall A.
Non-support, Possession of methamphetamine
Hanlon, Austin D.
Operating a vehicle with ACE to at least 0.08 but less than 0.15
Hannah, Doyle G.
Driving while suspended, Provided alcohol to a minor, OWI
Harbert, Landon T.
Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, Possession of a controlled substance, False informing
Harmon, Austin C.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana
Harner, Charles R.
OWI & Endangering a person, Residential entry
Harris, Blake S.
Illegal possession of alcohol, Resisting law enforcement
Harris, Darien K.
Possession of marijuana, Criminal recklessness
Harris, Dionne D.
Habitual Offender, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Dealing of cocaine or narcotic drug
Harris, Jon
Theft
Harris, Jon P.
Burglary
Harris, Kenneth J.
Possession of marijuana
Harris, Leroy
Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug
Harris, Reggie J.
Leaving the scene of an accident
Harris, Terrence M.
Domestic battery, Criminal recklessness, Criminal confinement
Harris, Tommy G.
OWI & endangering a person (2), Driving while suspended, OWI (2), Operating a vehicle with BAC of .15 percent or more, Resisting law enforcement, Failure to stop after accident
Harrison, Michael
Theft
Hart, Christopher L.
Driving while suspended, Leaving the scene of an accident
Hart, Fallon W.
Possession of marijuana, OWI & endangering a person
Harusha, Paulin
Burglary
Harvey, John
Implied consent, Failure to stop after accident resulting in injury
Hatcher, Diamond
Driving while suspended
Haulcy, Eddie L.
OWI endangerment, Domestic battery, Possession of marijuana, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Operating a vehicle with BAC of .10 percent or more
Haulcy, Jalon K.
Obstruction of justice, Possession of marijuana
Hauser, Devario J. L.
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, Refusal to identify
Hawk, Patty J.
Theft, FTA
Hawkins, April L.
Possession or use of a legend drug, Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance
Hawkins, James W.
Aggravated battery, Criminal mischief
Hawkins, Lacresha T.
Theft, False informing
Hawsawi, Omar
Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Hayes, Keighan M.
Operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more
Hayes, Quincy L.
OWI (2), Resisting law enforcement (3), Battery against a safety official, Possession of marijuana, Public intoxication
Hays, Randy
Intimidation, Resisting law enforcement
Head, Kenneth J.
Criminal confinement, Battery, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Trespassing
Hendrick, Jeffery W.
Implied consent (2), Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Hedrick, Jeffery W.
OWI, Operating a vehicle after being adjudged, Possession of marijuana
Heidelberg, Kenneth T.
Possession of marijuana
Henderson, Jamie L.
OWI & endangering a person
Henderson, John
Conversion
Henderson, Michael
Forgery, Theft
Henderson, Michael W.
Domestic battery
Hendrickson, Aaron L.
Forgery, Theft
Hendrix, Christopher, A.
Possession of a controlled substance
Henson, Casey
Burglary, Theft, Residential entry
Hentzell, Michael L.
Operating a vehicle after being adjudged
Herbert, Gwendolyn
Auto theft
Hernandez, Eladio
Possession of marijuana
Hernandez, Fernando M.
Operating a vehicle after being adjudged
Hernandez, Jose
OWI & endangering a person
Harrell, Kevin K.
Selling of precursor, Purchasing precursor
Herron, Corey L.
PTR, Dealing in cocaine
Hewitt, Joshua L.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of methamphetamine, Dealing methamphetamine
Hicks, Cynthia G.
Dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug
Hicks, Mark R.
Domestic battery
Hill, Torra D.
Battery resulting in bodily injury, Domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16 years old, Invasion of privacy, Residential entry
Hillman, Erica
Possession of a syringe, Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Himes, Michael D.
Habitual offender, Auto theft
Hindman, Christopher J.
Dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike, Dealing in cocaine
Hindman, Rickey D.
Failure to return to lawful detention
Hines, Joshua
Possession of marijuana
Holcomb, William
Theft, Fraud
Hollis, Nicholas N.
Possession of marijuana, Driving while suspended, Resisting law enforcement
Holloway, Richard A.
OWI & endangering a person (2), Reckless driving, OWI with controlled substance or metabolite in the body
Holman, Prince
Trespassing, Battery resulting in bodily injury
Holt, Brittany
Failure to remain at the scene of an accident
Hood, Everette L.
Fraud
Hoover, Jeffrey L.
Possession of a syringe
Hoover, Scott
Conversion
Hoppes, David A.
Theft
Hord, Timothy S.
Battery resulting in bodily injury
Horen, Christopher
Driving while suspended
Horn, Michael A.
Theft, Criminal confinement with bodily injury, Conversion, Burglary, Robbery, Possession of methamphetamine, Driving while suspended
Hornbeck, Timothy
Possession of marijuana
Hornbrook, Benjamin
Escape, Possession of methamphetamine
Horne, Antoinette M.
Criminal mischief, Conversion, Domestic battery, Battery resulting in bodily injury
Horne, Brandon C.
Battery by bodily waste, False informing, Receiving stolen property, Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, Battery resulting in bodily injury, Resisting Law enforcement, Public intoxication, Intimidation
Hounchell, Mary Aleen
Forgery
Houston, Daniel
Strangulation, Battery in the presence of a child, Auto theft
Houston, Johney
Operating a vehicle after being adjudged, Implied consent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Howard, Mark G
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Endangering person
Howell, Tyson J
OWI endangering a person, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more
Huddleston, Jason W
Writ of attachment for the body of a person
Huddleston, Paul Amos
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Huff, Antoine L
Robbery, Burglary, Unlawful possession of a firearm, Criminal confinement, Battery with a deadly weapon, Threatening use of force while armed
Hughes, Dale
Fraud on a financial institution
Hughes, Jasmine
Battery resulting in serious bodily injury (2), invasion of privacy violating protective order, Disorderly conduct, false identity statement, Residential entry, Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child
Hundley, James
Failure to stop after accident, OWI endangering a person
Hunt, Paul
Possession of cocaine
Hunter, Eric Todd
Driving while suspended, OWI, Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication (2), possession of marijuana, OWI endangering a person
Hunter, Twylisa
Auto theft
Hurley, Michael
Invasion of privacy (2)
Hutchinson, Jon S
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance (2), Maintaining a common nuisance
Hyde, Jeffery G
Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy
I
Inabinet, Devon
Unlawful possession of syringe, Possession of methamphetamine, Fraud, Possession of paraphernalia, Resisting law enforcement
Irvin, Brandon L.
Public intoxication
Irwin, Don
Driving while suspended
Ivory, David L.
Criminal trespass
J
Jackson, Alisa A.
Public intoxication
Jackson, Clarence J.
Conspiracy, Intimidation
Jackson, Danny
Writ of attachment for the body of a person
Jackson, Dawn
Writ of attachment for the body of a person
Jackson, Frednanza
Domestic battery
Jackson, Mario W.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Jackson, Melvin
Conviction for either theft or conversion
Jackson, Ray
Domestic battery, Invasion of privacy
Jackson, Richard
Theft
Jacobs, Ronald S.
Possession of paraphernalia, Armed robbery, Theft
Jacobus, Lisa
Possession of marijuana
Jaimz, Damian M.
Leaving the scene of an accident
James, Charles L.
Driving while suspended
James, Garry
Battery resulting in bodily injury
James, Pierrie D.
Battery
Jarrell, Adrian L.
Possession of marijuana
Jenkins, Christopher M.
Possession of methamphetamine
Jergens, Peter J.
Theft
Jewell, Christopher S.
Violating a home detention order, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Johnson, Anthony D.
Theft
Johnson, Blake
Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Johnson, Bradley
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Johnson, Cherelle R.
Possession of marijuana, Receiving stolen property, Dealing in marijuana, Maintaining a common nuisance
Johnson, Daniel P.
Public intoxication
Johnson, Darryl N.
Violation of home detention order, Possession of cocaine, Dealing cocaine
Johnson, Gail T.
Possession of cocaine, Resisting law enforcement (2), Possession of a controlled substance, Driving while suspended
Johnson, Jaedon C.
Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia
Johnson, James L.
Possession of a controlled substance
Johnson, Jerry B.
Invasion of privacy
Johnson, Jodey
Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia
Johnson, Joshua
Public intoxication
Johnson, Joshua Z.
Battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14
Johnson, Kelly M.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Johnson, Mercedes
Possession of marijuana
Johnson, Michael A.
Aggravated battery (2), attempted murder (2)
Johnson, Nelson
Theft
Johnson, Nelson D.
Public intoxication
Johnson, Nelson D.
Public intoxication (2)
Johnson, Nicholas
Theft, Residential entry
Johnson, Patrick
Criminal mischief
Johnson, Reginald D.
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Johnson, Robert
Invasion of privacy
Johnson, Roheem
Operating without ever obtaining a license (2)
Johnson, Ronald E.
Invasion of privacy, Residential entry, Criminal recklessness, Criminal mischief
Johnson, Shauma S.
Fraud on a financial institution
Johnson, Timothy T.
Obstruction of justices, Strangulation, Invasion of privacy, Domestic battery, Intimidation, Driving while suspended
Johnson, Treavon A.
Driving while suspended
Johnston, Calvin
Battery result in bodily injury, theft, auto theft, invasion of privacy
Johnston, Hayleigh R.
Unlawful possession of a syringe
Jones, Anthony R
Visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Jones, Brittany L.
Neglect of a dependent
Jones, Dennis
Public intoxication
Jones, Gabriel J.
Failure to return to lawful detention
Jones, Keona
Possession of marijuana, Driving while suspended
Jones, Perry
Possession of a narcotic drug
Jordan, Ditrell
Domestic battery
Joseph, Tomisha
Conversion
Joy, Courtney
Theft
Justice, Lawrence A.
Window tint violation
K
Karmatzir, Peter
Theft
Kamick, Robert M.
Fraud
Kavanaugh, Kyle A.
Trespass
Keller, Erik D.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (2)
Kelley, Darcie M.
Theft
Kemp, Tom T.
Auto theft
Kenner, Susan M.
False informing, Operating a vehicle after being adjudged
Keys, Gary F.
Trespass (3), Resisting law enforcement, Residential entry, Domestic battery
Keys, Gary F.
Residential entry
Kidwell, Kimberly J.
Driving while suspended, Obstruction of justice, Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility
King, James E.
False informing, Possession of marijuana, Receiving stolen property
King, Robert J.
No or improper tail lights/ license plate light, Possession of marijuana
King, Terreka T.
Operating without ever obtaining a license
King, Danielle
Fraud
Kirby, Danielle R.
Fraud, Receiving stolen property
Kirby, Gabrielle
Theft, Forgery, Fraud
Kirck, Eric L.
Possession of marijuana
Kistler, Nicholas
Possession of a narcotic drug
Kitts, Richard T.
Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a narcotic drug, Conversion
Klette, Heather
Counterfeiting
Knall, Kieree K.
PTR, Failure to turn himself in to the HCCJC as ordered
Knight, Jeremy M.
Intimidation, Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug
Knoerlein, Brian
Intimidation
Knowles, Donald
Public intoxication, Resisting law enforcement
Knowles, Donald W.
Public intoxication
Knox, Denise L.
Conversion
Koltz, Richard A.
Possession of marijuana, Possess handgun without license, Possession of a controlled substance
Koon, Jake B.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license, invasion of privacy
Koon, Ted D.
Possession of methamphetamine
Kord, Bryce
Theft
Krizer, Gail
Fraud, Theft
Kujawa, John J.
Battery result in bodily injury (2), Invasion of privacy, Battery, Trespass (3), Public intoxication
L
Laerma, Edgar Z.
Body attachment
Lamberson, Jamie
Non support of a dependent child
Lange, Brady R.
Theft
Langham, Jonathan
Promoting professional gambling
Langley, Brent J.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Lanham, Jon D.
Theft, Check deception (2), Fraudulent sale of a vehicle or watercraft
Lanning, Jennifer
Theft
Larmer, Scott
Theft, Operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license
Lashley, Jennifer
Driving while suspended
Latiker, Arthur
Resisting law enforcement, Public intoxication
Latta, Tahlyn O.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Laura, Andrew B.
Auto theft
Law, John S.
Possession of marijuana
Lawhead, Brooke
Theft (2), Burglary, Forgery, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Lawrence, Anthony L.
Operating while intoxicated endangering a person
Lawrence, Ashley
Writ of attachment for the body of a person
Lawrence, Eric
Counterfeiting
Lawrenz, David
Public intoxication, possession of marijuana
Laws, Rick J.
Conversion
Lay, Amber
Intimidation, Fraud, Identity deception
Layton, Chalon E.
Possession of a controlled substance
Lee, Nakia L.
Operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Operating without ever obtaining a license
Lee, Walter S.
Possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property
Leep, Melissa
Writ of body attachment
Lees, Jacob C.
Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug
Leever, Stacie
Driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
Legleiter, Steven
Public intoxication, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
Lengel, Jeremy R.
Criminal Trespass
Lester, Valerie L.
Theft
Levine, David W.
Conversion
Levine, Dewayne O.
Residential entry
Levy, Mark D.
Non compliance with in home detention, Drinking and driving
Lewis, Brittani R.
Possession of paraphernalia, escape, unlawful possession of a syringe
Lewis, Deangelo
Domestic battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman (2)
Lewis, Gary A.
Body attachment
Lewis, James E.
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia
Lewis, Jimmy R.
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Lewis, Marthan
Burglary, Possess handgun without a license
Lewis, Nicole
Possession of methamphetamine
Lewis, Stone A.
Driving while suspended
Lewis, Toussaint L.
Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana (2), Resisting law enforcement
Lidy, Danella D.
Theft
Lidy, Kenneth D.
Counterfeiting
Liggin, Troy S.
Residential entry, Resisting law enforcement
Likens, David F.
Possession of methamphetamine
Linder, Jeffrey
Driving while suspended
Lindsay, Rushion D.
Burglary, Theft
Listenbee, Richard
Resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle after being adjudged
Little, Michael J.
Possession of marijuana
Lloyd, Tracy L.
Habitual Offender, Robbery, Armed Robbery
Long, Amber
Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe
Long, James M.
Possession of marijuana
Lopez, Daniel
Battery, Resisting law enforcement, Criminal mischief
Lopez, Jacy D.
Possession of paraphernalia
Loshnowsky, Arianna M.
Driving while suspended
Lovell, Johnathan M.
Theft
Lowe, Amy N.
Violation of probation, Possession of controlled substance
Luckett, Launden
Aggravated battery
Luckey, Christopher W.
Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia
Luna, Jose T.
Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender
Luna, Tracy L.
Conversion
Lundy, Jeffery
Possession of a synthetic drug, Domestic battery
Lynnsinger, Jackie
Conversion
M
Mabrey, Travis P.
Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life (2)
Mack, Sean A.
Public intoxication (2), Contributing to delinquency of a minor (2), Resisting law enforcement
Mack-Hendricks, Sunshine R.
Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, Speeding
Magallanes, Antonio Rivera
Battery
Mager, George B
Public intoxication, OWI (2)
Maine, Jacob James
Auto theft
Makuch, Andrew M.
Public intoxication (2), Resisting law enforcement (2)
Malik, Usman A.
Operating a vehicle with an ace of .08 or higher, Operating vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Mallory, Dorothy
Maintaining a common nuisance, receiving stolen property
Mallory, Terroul V.
Criminal Trespass, Public intoxication
Mallory, Xxavier
Possession of marijuana
Mallory, Zachary V.
Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, Disorderly conduct
Malone, Arnold
Theft
Malone, Richard
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Manning, Lalayafe
Resisting law enforcement
Marbley, Martines W.
Driving while suspended,
Marcum, Clifford W.
Possession of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance
Maroney, Kylie L.
Intimidation
Mars, Danyale S.
Possession of marijuana, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Marsh, Shyhelm J.
Possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, Possess handgun without license
Marshall, Jerome A.
Invasion of privacy
Marshall, Kenneth
OWI endangering a person
Marshall, Naeem S.
Possession of marijuana
Martin, Andrew S.
Possession of methamphetamine (2)
Martin, Charles F.
Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of paraphernalia
Martin, Nicholas D.
Possession of paraphernalia
Martinez, Fernando Hernand
Operating a vehicle with blood ALC con of 15 percent or more, OWI endangering a person, Operating without ever obtaining a license, Habitual traffic offender
Martinez-Dichaido, Jean
Theft
Massengill, Thomas J.
Home improvement fraud, Theft
Matthews, Antonio A.
Battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14
Matthews, Brian
Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug
Matthews, David
Writ of attachment for the body of a person
Matthews, Mark
Public intoxication
Mattison, Zachery L.
Possession handgun without a license
May, Chance N.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
May, Shailea
Conversion
Mayes, Jacqueline L.
Driving while suspended
Maynard, Adam
Battery, Criminal mischief
Mayse, Ricardo
Invasion of privacy, Possession of marijuana
Mcbride, Kamile
Fraud
Mccall, Tere M.
Armed robbery, theft
Mccauley, Charles F.
Possession of marijuana, Criminal recklessness, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (2), Resisting law enforcement
Mcclain, Betty L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Mcclean, Myrone J.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Mccloud, Thomas D.
Possession of methamphetamine, Unlawful possession of a syringe
Mccluskey, Gary
Failure to register as a sex offender
Mccoll, Fredrick D.
Auto theft, mischief
Mccombs, Carla A.
Possession of methamphetamine
Mccombs, Zachary
Driving while suspended
Mccormick, Nathan L.
Sexual misconduct with a minor, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Mccoy, Mark T.
Public intoxication
Mccue, Jasson A.
Public intoxication
Mcdaniel, Bryant D.
False informing
Mcdaniel, Douglas L.
Public intoxication
Mcdonald, Fabian
Theft
Mcdonald, Larry D.
Theft
Mcelroy, Steven A.
False informing, Criminal Mischief, Public intoxication
Mcfadden, Betty
Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance
Mcfall, Dawn N.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Mcguinn, Dylan
Possession of a controlled substance, Criminal mischief, Possession of marijuana, Resisting law enforcement
Mcguire, Guadalupe N.
Reckless driving causes property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement (2), Criminal recklessness
Mchaney, Maxwell A.
Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Mckelvin, Deztiny
Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Mckinney, Nathan A.
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Mckinney, Terry L.
Body attachment
Mckinnie, Ashad
Child molesting, Sexual misconduct with a minor
Mclochlin, Richard
Dealing marijuana (2), Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (3), Dealing in a controlled substance (2), Maintaining a common nuisance
Mcmurry, Jason A.
Invasion of Privacy
Mcneil, Robert
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Mcquiston, Matt L.
Home improvement fraud
Meador, Eden N.
Operating without ever obtaining a license (2), Possession of marijuana
Mechling, Patrick L.
OWI, OWI endangering a person
Meers, Jaimee L.
Possession of marijuana
Meister, John J.
Robbery
Mejia, Catherine
Possession of a controlled substance
Menard, David A.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Mendez, Lourdez H.
Conversion
Merrill, Matthew E.
Unlawful possession of a syringe
Meseraull, Anna
Writ of attachment for the body of a person
Michael, Krista D.
Theft (2)
Middleton, Robert G.
Battery result in bodily injury
Miles, Amy L.
Criminal recklessness, Intimidation
Miller, Dianna
Criminal Trespass
Miller, Joshua R.
Conversion
Miller, Kimberlea D.
Unlawful Possession of a syringe
Miller, Paula M.
Conversion
Miller, Tonya L.
Theft
Mitenberger, Michael
Criminal recklessness, Battery
Minarsky Chadsley, Bryan
Fraud
Mingo, Demetrius
Possession of marijuana (2), Failure to appear
Mink, Joshua N.
Conversion
Minor, Dean A.
Intimidation, Stalking
Mitchell, Anthony D.
Theft
Mitchell, Matthew D.
Theft, Possession of marijuana, Possess cocaine or narcotic, public indecency
Monize, Adam
Nonsupport of a dependent child, Burglary, Operating while intoxicated, Criminal Mischief, Body attachment
Monjara, Gilberto
Disorderly Conduct, Illegal consumption alcohol, Minor in tavern, Intimidation
Monjaraz, Gilberto B.
Possession of marijuana
Monroe, Thomas D.
Possession of methamphetamine
Montejo, Elias
Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana
Moore, April R.
Theft
Moore, Charles
Operating while intoxicated (2), Operating without ever obtaining a license
Moore, Charles
Resisting law enforcement (2)
Moore, John V.
OWI (2), driving while suspended
Moore, Tyler L.
Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery
Morgan, Ernest
Driving while suspended
Morgan, Zack E.
Driving while suspended
Morse, Alan W.
Theft
Moser, Elizabeth M.
Harassment, theft
Mosley, Jonathan K.
Possession of marijuana
Moss, Brandon L.
Public intoxication
Moss, Ryan P.
Possession of methamphetamine
Moss, Tyler
Possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, family offense
Mossholder, Monica L.
Body attachment
Mott, Kristen M.
Possession of methamphetamine
Mullin, William P.
Resisting law enforcement (2), OWI (2)
Mullinix, Nathaniel N.
False informing, domestic battery, strangulation
Murillo, Antonio
Domestic battery, strangulation, battery
Murray, Allen R.
Possession of cocaine, conspiracy
Murray, Andrew J.
Possession of narcotic drug
Murray, Stacey
Public intoxication
Myers, David P.
Theft
Myers, Shaun
Possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a firearm
N
Name, Bradley
Check deception
Nance, Donterious
Possession of marijuana
Napier, Ricky
Public intoxication
Nay, Galene K.
Theft
Naylor, Antonio L.
Receiving stolen property
Neal, Albert L.
OWI, operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender
Neathery-Carter, Timothy M.
Theft
Nelson, Adam J.
Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Nelson, Cory
Conversion
Nelson, Dealo
Operating without ever obtaining license, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Nelson, James
Public intoxication (4)
Nelson, Joshua
Theft
Nelson, Joshua J.
Resisting law enforcement, conversion
Nelson, Shanna
Body attachment
Nelson, Shelia E.
Driving while suspended, false informing
Nestleroad, Tricia
Body attachment
Newton, Phillip S.
Dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug
Niemi, Jimmy J.
OWI
Nieto, Eloy
Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug
Nieto, Juan A.
Public intoxication, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Nissen, Jed
Body attachment
Nix, Alice
Neglect of dependent
Nix, Joel
Obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement
Nix, Suzanne A.
Possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe
Nix, Tyson R.
Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Noelle, Clarissa
Body attachment
Nollen, Nathan
Possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property
Norton, Joe E.
Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery
Novinski, Patrick
Conversion, possession of marijuana
Noy, Marcus
OWI
Nussbaum, Jamie Anne
Dealing in methamphetamine
O
O’Bannon, Michael P.
Possession of narcotic drug (2), PTR, resisting law enforcement
Odonnell, Robert. E.
Public intoxication
Ohleyer, Jacob
Theft, counterfeiting
Olvera, Maria
Theft
Orozco-Gomez, Carlos
Body attachment
Ortiz, Freddy
OWI (2)
Osborne, David A.
Leaving scene, OWI
Ottinger, Bridget R.
Unlawful possession of use of legend drug, OWI
Ousley, Kayla L.
Possession of narcotic drug
Overman, Lisa M.
Possession of marijuana
Overman, Matthew
Burglary, invasion of privacy
Owen, Ayrton Rydell
Theft
Owen, Roger Dale
Battery
Owens, Devin M.E.
Theft, mischief
Owens, Pierre
FTA, possession of marijuana (2)
P
Packer, Jeremy
Counterfeiting
Palen, Michael
Conversion
Palmer, Kimberly J.
Forgery, fraud
Parker, Durone L.
Invasion of privacy (2), false informing
Parker, Erin
Conversion
Parker, Gregory K.
Public intoxication
Parkevich, Percy
Neglect of a dependent
Parks, Nicholas A.
Nonsupport of a dependent child, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Partlow, Edward
Nonsupport of a dependent child (2), theft
Parton, Jimmie Carol
Public intoxication
Parvin, Maribelle D.
Theft
Parvin, Sarah C.
Visiting a common nuisance
Pasquale, Lisa M.
Body attachment
Pasquale, Vito G.
Body attachment
Patrick, Tony J.
Possession of methamphetamine
Patterson, Lorenzo A.
OWI
Patterson, Prince L.
Conversion, criminal mischief
Patton, Allen L.
Speeding, operating with expired plates, reckless driving, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle, operating motor vehicle without ever receiving license, OWI
Patton, April
Theft, auto theft
Patton, Freda
Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Pauley, Jeremy
Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Pearce, Karen
Public intoxication
Pearl, Joshua D.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Pearson, Scott
Theft
Pecor, Erica D.
Theft
Penley, Steve A.
Invasion of privacy, domestic battery
Peoples, Darrell D.
Possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, driving while suspended
Perkins, Winfred S.
Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement
Perry-Yancy, Ritsuko C.
Pointing a firearm at another, intimidation, impersonation of public servant
Person, Leon L.
Obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Peselli, Mark M.
Battery, criminal mischief
Peters, Nathan
Possession of marijuana
Peterson, Trevor A.
Dealing in a controlled substance
Petronilo-Mina, Jose A.
Domestic battery, invasion of privacy
Pettiford, Kenneth
Child solicitation
Pettigrew, Dessie D.
Driving while suspended
Petty, Christopher R.
Reckless driving, operating vehicle after being habitual offender, identity deception, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement
Petty, Matthew A.
Theft, habitual offender, burglary
Phillips, Kendrick D.
Aggravated battery, battery
Phillips, Kenneth L.
Theft
Phillips, Kevin B.
Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe
Phillips, Misty
Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Phipps, Everett W.
Driving while suspended
Piatt, Michael W.
Possession of methamphetamine
Pickering, James K.
Possession of a controlled substance
Pippin, Raeline D.
Operating without ever obtaining a license, OWI, failure to stop after accident
Pogue, Patrick A.
Domestic battery, invasion of privacy, auto theft, disorderly conduct, OWI
Pohlman, Paul C.
Theft
Pointer, Antonio
Possession of marijuana
Pointer, Tyrondaly M.
Resisting law enforcement, battery, disorderly conduct
Polk, Ara
Theft
Polk, Raheem
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Polk, Ronald J.
Driving while suspended, nonsupport of a dependent child
Porter, Dustin
Theft
Porter, Gregory
OWI (2)
Porter, Mark A.
Operating motor vehicle after forfeiture of license
Porter, Ryan
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Posey, Kenienette
Domestic battery
Post, Michael
Battery
Powell, Brittany
Auto theft
Powell, Carter E.
Possession of methamphetamine
Powell, Charlotte A.
Criminal trespass, conversion
Powell, Herman
Theft
Powell, Jovan P.
Auto theft, resisting law enforcement (2), domestic battery
Powers, Abril G.
Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Powers, Anthony
Theft
Prater, Anthony L.
Invasion of privacy (2)
Pratt, Adam J.
Neglect of a dependent
Pratt, Ashleigh
Domestic battery
Price, Roy D.
Theft (2)
Price, Shelissia
Receiving stolen property, fraud, forgery
Pringle, Jamier A.
Resisting law enforcement, Domestic battery
Pritchard, Mark D.
Dealing in synthetic drug
Pritchett, Curron
Criminal trespass
Pugh, Fostyr M.
Driving while suspended
Pulley, Jason
Forgery
Purdon, Roy W.
Conversion
Purvis, Joshua
Auto theft
Puryear, Myeshieha
Auto theft
Q
Quarles, Amy J.
Driving while suspended (2)
Quinn, Terra
Theft
R
Ramagasse, Abbigail
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Ramer, Ami
Conversion
Ramirez, Irasema
False informing, theft
Ramirez, Joseluis L.
OWI (2)
Randolph, Michael P.
Public intoxication
Rangel, Minor C.
Residential entry
Rash, Kelene
Body attachment
Ray, Gage A.
Robbery
Reames, Matthew G.
Auto theft
Reason, Jesse J.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug
Reed, Christopher D.
Failure to register as a sex or violent offender
Reed, Damian
Operating without ever obtaining a license, OWI (2)
Reed, Douglas P.
Resisting law enforcement, trespass, operating a vehicle after being adjudged
Reed, Roger D.
False informing, theft
Reed, Terrell
Failure to register as a sex offender
Reese, Kentrell
Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
Reeves, Jonathan
Domestic battery, strangulation
Reutebuch, Brent
Public intoxication
Reveles, Jaquelin
Body attachment
Reyes, Osbar
OWI
Reyes, Perry
Public intoxication (2), intimidation, battery
Reynolds, Dwayne A.
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Reynolds, Rhonda
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Rhoades, Otto C.
Theft
Rice, Devin Rhys M.
Domestic battery
Rich, Danielle L.
Domestic battery, possession of marijuana
Richards, Christopher A.
Possession of paraphernalia, false informing
Richardson, Robert
Possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of marijuana
Rickard, Alonzo
Public intoxication
Ridenour, Kelly
Driving while suspended
Riggle, Brandon S.
Possession of methamphetamine
Riley, Gregory M.
Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Rinker, Calvin
Battery
Rivera, Oscar
Implied consent, OWI, driving while suspended, operating without ever obtaining a license
Roark, Brandi A.
Theft, maintaining a common nuisance
Roark, Christina G.
Driving while suspended
Robarge, James
Auto theft, fraud
Robbins, Dennis L.
OWI, operating a vehicle after being adjudged
Robbins, Shantell
Theft
Roberson, Antoine
Criminal confinement
Roberts, Kayla
Operating without ever obtaining license
Roberts, Rolland L.
Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Roberts, Steven
Public intoxication
Robinson, Adam
Possession of paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drug
Robinson, Devion R.
Residential entry
Robinson, Kyle D.
Theft
Robinson, Ryan J.
Possession of marijuana
Robinson, Stephen
OWI (2)
Robinson, Theodore D.
Domestic battery
Robinson, Zachary T.
Resisting law enforcement (2)
Rodriguez, Gabriel J.
OWI
Rodriguez, Joaqin A.
Theft
Rodriguez, Jorge
Operating without ever obtaining license
Rodriguez, Juan J.
Theft
Rodriguez, Ramon
OWI
Rodriguez-Martinez, Sergio
Driving while suspended
Roeder, Michael T.
Resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Rogers, Clarice K.
Driving while suspended, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Rogers, Cleo
Operating without ever obtaining license
Rogers, Jeremy J.
Resisting law enforcement
Rogers, Sean P.
Dealing in methamphetamine (2)
Rojas, German E.
Conversion
Rojas, Melody D.
Fraud, welfare fraud
Rojas-Vanelli, Rudy
Domestic battery
Roller, Jill
Conversion, theft
Romero, Lino M.
Intimidation, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Rosa, Janice M.
Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession or use of legend drug, OWI
Rose, Howard
Public intoxication
Ross, Kenneth
Theft
Ross, Randie
Possession of controlled substance, theft
Ross, Walter
Body attachment
Roth, Brock A.
Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender
Royce, Phillip E.
Theft
Royce, Sharon L.
Theft
Ruebush, Devon
Possession of marijuana
Ruiz, Beatrice
Body attachment
Russell, Samuel R.
Criminal mischief, domestic battery
Russell, Xavier
Possession of marijuana
Rutherford, Dustin A.
Burglary, false informing
Ryan, Van J.
Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
S
Safford, Austin R.
Unlawful possession of syringe
Safford, Kyle W.
Battery, resisting law enforcement
Saladana, Michael
Sexual battery
Salvador, Pedro V.
Operating without ever obtaining a license, OWI
Samuel, Christopher
Domestic battery, leaving scene of an accident
Samuels, Derrick
Public intoxication
Sanchez, Elricky
Theft
Sanchez, Jorge M.
OWI
Sanchez, Oscar G.
Conversion
Sanders, David T.
Carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana
Sanders, Kenneth
Conversion, driving while suspended
Sanders, Robin E.
Theft
Sanmiguel-Terrazas, Norberto
OWI
Santa, Jason
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Santiago, Juan
OWI
Sanzotta, Patrick
Theft
Sauve, Curtis A.
Criminal recklessness, residential entry, invasion of privacy
Scales, Demarcus D.
Domestic battery, strangulation
Schafer, Michael D.
Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender
Schaffer, Jeremy
Possession of marijuana
Scharle, James C.
Resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct
Schmitt, Jason A.
Possession of narcotic drug
Schroeder, Tate W.
Residential entry
Schultz, Ryan
Nonsupport of a dependent child
Schwiedop, Anthony J.
Break and enter
Scianni, Ivan A.
Domestic battery (2)
Sciaraffa, Glenn A.
Dealing in methamphetamine (2)
Scott, Dwight
OWI
Scott, Harley
Theft
Scudder, Jana
OWI
Searcy, Michael D.
Forgery
Sears, Jonni
Theft
Seefeldt, Sabre J.
Intimidation (2), invasion of privacy (3)
Sellers, Jerry
Residential entry
Serna, Michael L.
Dealing in methamphetamine
Shackelford, Devin N.
Auto theft
Shadle, Kandice
Public nudity, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Shaffer, Jeffery S.
Fraud
Shallenberger, Scott D.
Criminal mischief
Shanks, Cody A.
OWI
Sharp, Tracy W.
Strangulation, invasion of privacy (2), criminal trespass, domestic battery
Shaw, Holly
Body attachment
Shelby, Arron S.
Interference with reporting of crime, battery, strangulation, burglary
Shelly, James
Body attachment
Shelton, Steven C.
Dealing in methamphetamine
Shepard, Miranda S.
Unlawful possession of syringe
Shepard, Nicholas
Possession of cocaine
Sherman, David G.
Possession of marijuana, theft
Shiraef, Michael
OWI
Shook, John D.
Possession of cocaine, false informing
Siegel, Paul
Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage
Silas, John P.
Residential entry
Siler, Jake A.
Public intoxication
Silvers, Michelle L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Simpson, Charles
Possession of marijuana
Simpson, Daniel
OWI
Sims, Detroit D.
Unlawful possession of a firearm, armed robbery, habitual offender
Sims, Eric D.
Driving while suspended, OWI
Sims, Jesse K.
Driving while suspended
Singer, John L.
Domestic battery
Sisk, Eric S.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Sizemore, Robert
Theft
Slone, Andrew
Resisting law enforcement
Slone, Kayla
Forgery
Slusher, Darrell D.
Possession of methamphetamine, false informing, possession of marijuana
Slusher, Michael A.
Unlawful possession of syringe, forgery, theft
Slusher, Sue E.
Possession of marijuana
Small, Darrin
Driving while suspended, speeding
Smallbone, Norma
Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, OWI
Smiley, Katy L.
Conversion, public nudity, resisting law enforcement
Smith, Andjowa C. E.
Criminal mischief
Smith, Andrew R.
Failure to register as a sex or violent offender (2)
Smith, Andrew
Possession of marijuana
Smith, Bryce O.
Possession of paraphernalia (2), possession of marijuana (2)
Smith, Buddie
Theft, conversion
Smith, Ellis P.
Check fraud
Smith, Fantasia M.
Theft
Smith, Heather R.
Intimidation
Smith, James E.
OWI, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, public intoxication, leaving scene of an accident
Smith, Jeffery A.
Resisting law enforcement
Smith, Jonathon
OWI (2), leaving scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine
Smith, Joshua J.
Possession of methamphetamine (2), possession of narcotic drug
Smith, Justin A.
Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement
Smith, Lora L.
Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a chemical reagent or precursor with intent to manufacture
Smith, Max D.
Possession of a controlled substance
Smith, Nathan L .
Possession of Paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of a syringe, Possession of a narcotic drug, Failure to Return to lawful detention, Possession of methamphetamine, Domestic batter, Interference with reporting of a crime
Smith, Orlando
Conversion
Smith, Pamela
Possession of a controlled substance
Smith, Robert W.
OWI
Smith, Michael S.
Criminal mischief
Smith, Shane
Counterfeiting, Habitual offender, Theft, Forgery
Smith, Sherri L.
Theft
Snider, Suzette
Forgery of prescription drugs
Snow, Kyleena D.
OWI, Illegal consumption of alcohol
Snow, Tasheena
Possession of paraphernalia, OWI (2)
Snow, Tatyana
Obstruction of justice, Possession of marijuana
Snyder, William L.
Domestic battery
Solomon, Roderick J.
Operating a vehicle with BAC of 15 percent or more (2), Operating w/o ever obtaining a license (2), RLE (4), Ordered to stop while armed,
Soos, Nicole C.
Possession of methamphetamine (2), Possession of syringe
Sorensen, Cynthia
Body attachment
Sosbe, Kristian
Theft
Southerton, Terry L.
Theft
Spangler, Caitlyn M.
Forgery
Sparling, Amber N.
Possession of methamphetamine
Spears, Heidi
Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of a syringe
Spells, Marlene
False informing
Spencer, Elmer L.
Public intoxication
Stackhouse, Megan L.
DWS
Staggs, Jill L.
DWS
Stanley, John M.
Neglect of a dependent
Stanley, Kevin
Possession of a controlled substance
Stansberry, John
Armed robbery
Stephens, Bryant L.
Possession of marijuana, Conversion
Stephenson, Chad A.
Theft
Stepler, Makenzie N.
Neglect of a dependent
Stepp, Eric
Public intoxication
Stevens, Holly L.
Possession of a syringe
Stewart, Michaela J.
Attachment
Stiff, Kenneth
Strangulation, Possession of marijuana, Domestic battery
Stigger, Tanae K.
Attachment,
Stigger, Travelle
Escape, Domestic battery, Theft, Resisting law enforcement
Stitts, Tianyve D.
Possession of cocaine, Possession of marijuana, Dealing in cocaine, Escape, Resisting law enforcement, Possession of a controlled substance
Stitts, Tomaj L.
Conversion, Dealing in a narcotic drug
Stocker, Jason A.
Battery (2)
Stone, Kassie L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Stone, Ryan
Attachment
Stoner, Melissa
Attachment
Stouder, Kurt A.
Possession of marijuana
Stout, Alicia R.
DWS, Possession of marijuana
Stout, Joe R.
Possession of methamphetamine
Stout, Thomas A.
Possession of a syringe
Strayhorn, Tionte A.
Possession of cocaine, Resisting law enforcement
Streeter, Kenneth N.
DWS
Streeter, Patrice
Battery, Residential entry
Strong, Burton J.
False informing, Public intoxication, OWI (2),
Strong, Gerald G.
Theft (2)
Stupp, Michael A.
RLE, Public intoxication (4)
Sudarmaya, Ikomang
Sexual battery
Sullivan, David P.
Possession of marijuana, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance
Sullivan, Trevor H.
Criminal mischief, Battery
Sunigai, Avillo
Domestic battery
Surface, Betty
Public intoxication
Surface, Robert L.
OWI (2)
Sutherland, Adam
Possession of marijuana, Maintain a common nuisance, Possession of a controlled substance, Obstruction of justice, Illegal possession of alcoholic beverage
Sutton, Anthony
Fraud, theft, OWI
Sweeney, Terrance
False informing, Resisting law enforcement,
Swope, Michael R.
Battery, Theft
Swygert, Nichelle M.
Possession of a synthetic drug
T
Tabor, Cole
Invasion of privacy
Tabor, Hubert
Invasion of privacy (2), Domestic battery, Possession of methamphetamine (2), Battery, Possession of a handgun without a license (2), Possession of a firearm by a felon, Resisting law enforcement, Probation violation,
Tamayo, Mario
Invasion of privacy
Tate, Dennis
Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, DWS,
Taylor, Chris
Criminal recklessness, Invasion of privacy
Taylor, Christina
OWI, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more
Taylor, Eayn A.
Pointing a firearm, Possession of a handgun without license, Possession of a controlled substance, Operating a vehicle without a license, Resisting law enforcement
Taylor, Ernest L.
Public intoxication
Taylor, Jamar
OWI
Taylor, Jordan J.
Domestic battery
Taylor, Keith O.
Operating a vehicle without a license
Taylor, Kevin
Burglary, Residential entry
Taylor, Melissa R.
Possession of cocaine
Taylor, Trisha
Neglect of a dependent
Taylor-Cosley, Dimetri
OWI (2)
Tello, David
OWI (2)
Tenorio, Carlos
Public intoxication
Terflinger, David
Nonsupport of a dependent
Terry, Misty
Theft (2)
Tew, Derek M.
OWI (2)
Tew, Lindsey
Trespassing (2), Disorderly conduct, OWI,
Tharp, Guy
Residential entry
Thieke, Shaun T.
Nonsupport of a dependent, DWS, Possession of paraphernalia
Thomas, Darryl
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Thomas, Schneice M.
False reporting, Resisting law enforcement
Thompson, Andray L.
Operating without ever obtaining a license, Driving while suspended
Thompson, Dayton B.
Criminal recklessness, Attempted murder, battery (2)
Thompson, Devaughn L.
Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of paraphernalia,
Thorringotn, Brian V.
Minor in possession of alcohol
Tichenor, Wallace B.
Possession of a cocaine
Tinder, Brandon
DWS
Tinder, Tyler
Theft, Invasion of privacy
Todd, Brenda R.
Receiving stolen property
Todomey, Mahoumon F.
Public intoxication, False informing
Tolar, Tatum
Conversion
Toney, Todd A.
Possession of methamphetamine, Theft, Possession of paraphernalia
Toole, Devin
Theft
Torres, Jorge
OWI
Trent, Alexis
Neglect of a dependent
Trent, Cynthia
Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08
Tressler, Benamin
Felon in possession of a firearm
Tricker, Julie
Attachment
Trim, John
Battery, Public intoxication
Trinoskey, Max E.
RLE, Theft, Possession of methamphetamine
Trott, Lesa
Body Attachment
Troyer, Stephanie L.
Possession of a syringe (2)
Trusty, Aaron M.
Possession of marijuana, Dealing in marijuana
Turner, Andre
Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, Possession of a handgun without a license
Turner, Holly J.
Possession of a narcotic drug
Turner, James
Intimidation, Resisting law enforcement, Theft, Domestic battery, Conversion
Turner, Jamey K.
OWI, Driving while suspended
Turner, Kedrin D.
Armed robbery, Felon in possession of firearm
Turner, Richard R.
Possession of marijuana
Turner, Shana N.
Escape (2)
Tygart, Savannah B.
Driving while suspended
Tyree, Leon J.
Domestic battery
U
Ulshafer, James
Invasion of privacy (2)
Upton, Larry
Auto theft
V
Valentine, Daishaugn
Forgery, theft
Valentine, Lance W.
Possession of methamphetamine
Valentine, Tommie
Possession of handgun without permit, Invasion of privacy, Residential entry, Mischief
Valenzuela, Marco
Public intoxication, Failure to stop
Valeriana, Tiburcio
Operating without ever obtaining a license, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, OWI
Valmon, Garry
Fraud
Vanburen, James
Failure to stop after accident
Vansyckle, Joshua
Public intoxication (2)
Vanzyll, Jerry A.
Possession of chemical reagents, Dealing in methamphetamine, Resisting law enforcement, Possession of methamphetamine
Vaughn, Billy C.
Implied consent, Habitual traffic violator
Vega, Conrad
Public intoxication (2), Implied consent, OWI
Vest, Christopher A.
Driving while suspended
Vicente, Israel Cano
Domestic battery
Vidal-Martinez, Jesus
OWI, Operating vehicle with ACE to .15, Operating vehicle without ever obtaining a license
Vinas, Antonio
Theft
Voland, Kimberlie
Attachment
Vwnawich, Tony G.
Criminal recklessness (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), Battery, Neglect of dependent (2)
W
Walden, Eric W.
Nonsupport of a dependent child, Resisting law enforcement
Walden, Zachary S.
Resisting law enforcement
Waldrop, Elijahwon
Theft
Walker, Jawaunza
Criminal trespass
Walker, Jeffrey W.
Possession of methamphetamine
Wallace, Tyler
Operating a vehicle with ACE of at least 0.8 (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), OWI (2)
Waller, Maureen
Attachment (2)
Walls, Raymond
Theft (2)
Wanamaker, Courtney
OWI, Possession of a controlled substance
Washington, Mario A.
Dealing in cocaine
Washington, Rayginol
Battery (3)
Waters, Marc E.
Intimidation
Watson, Eugene
Leaving the scene of an accident, Attachment
Watson, Jimmie L.
False informing, Attempted theft, Theft
Watson, Michael A.
Possession of methamphetamine
Weathers, Aletha J.
Possession of cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia, Theft
Weathers, Kristopher C.
Dealing in cocaine
Weaver, Jeffery
Receiving stolen property
Webb, Felicia
Dealing in cocaine
Weeks, Diane
Conversion, False informing
Weems, Jeremy
Possession of methamphetamine
Weems, Renee
Operating without ever obtaining a license, Theft, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of syringe
Weiss, Mary E.
Disorderly conduct
Weitzel, Mike
Attachment, Conversion
Weldy, Daniel G.
Illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage
Wells, Kenny
Possession of marijuana
Wellsey, Damon E.
Theft
Wessinger, Allen W.
OWI (2), Public intoxication
Westenbarger, Joanna
Public intoxication, Disorderly conduct
Wheaton, Alisha
Possession of marijuana
Wheaton, Valerie
Possession of a synthetic drug
Whipple, Parry A.
Confinement, Sexual battery, Battery
White, Antwane
Nonsupport of a dependent, Residential entry
White, Christopher A.
Possession of a syringe, Possession of a narcotic drug
White, James
Domestic battery, Criminal confinement, Rape, Theft
White, Jennifer E.
Possession of marijuana, Dealing in methamphetamine, Possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of paraphernalia,
White, John B.
Failure to appear
White, Lenne
Neglect of dependent
White, Oscar M.
Attachment
White, Terry L.
Theft
Whitfield, Tryrell D.
Possession of marijuana
Whittington, John R.
Possession of marijuana
Widener, Michelle R.
Driving while suspended
Wilburn, Tyrice T.
Interference
Wilcox, Franklin D.
Neglect of a dependent, Failure to return to detention
Wilder, Terry L
Possession of marijuana, Visiting a common nuisance
Wiley, Lauren
Forgery, Fraud
Wiley, Noel
OWI (2)
Wilkerson, Dakota
Receiving stolen property
Wilkinson, Jill M.
OWI (3)
Williams, Benarro
Escape, Possession of a controlled substance, False informing,
Williams, Carrianne R.
Domestic battery
Williams, Darrell L.
Conspiracy, Theft, Receiving stolen property, Burglary
Williams, David S.
Habitual traffic offender
Williams, Delores
Trespass
Williams, Deonta
Domestic battery
Williams, Eddie
Child molesting (3)
Williams, Freeman C.
Auto theft, Fraud
Williams, James
Auto theft,
Williams, Jennifer N.
Public intoxication
Williams, Jerome T.
Possession of marijuana
Williams, Kevin
OWI
Williams, Kristopher
Criminal mischief
Williams, Michael D.
Possession of marijuana
Williams, Rodrick R.
Domestic battery
Williams, Shawn A.
Possession of marijuana
Williams, Todd L.
Possession of marijuana, Resisting law enforcement
Williams, Travis C.
Possession of methamphetamine, Driving while suspended, Strangulation, Domestic battery
Williford, Kevin G.
Burglary
Willlis, David A.
DWS
Wilson, Dianne
Conversion (2), Driving while suspended (3)
Wilson, Jeremy N.
Domestic battery
Wilson, Ray
False informing
Wilson, Roxanne
Attachment
Winchester, Tonya
Domestic battery
Wines, Jason K.
Possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Wingo, April D.
Possession of marijuana, Prostitution
Winston, Jackie
Possession of a switchblade
Wise, Ricki L.
Possession of methamphetamine
Wisher, Lori L.
Operating without ever obtaining a license
Withers, Gregory
Attachment
Wolhford, Bardly J.
Invasion of privacy, Operating without ever obtaining a license, Domestic battery
Wolhlford, Penny
Attachment
Wolf, Eric M.
Possession of a narcotic drug, Maintaining a common nuisance
Wong, Allison
Theft (2), Invasion of privacy, Possession of a legend drug
Woodard, Jack L.
Domestic battery
Woodard, Raquel
Possession of a handgun without a license, False informing
Woods, Cheryl
Attachment
Workman, Hayley D.
Criminal mischief
Worrell, Darrell
False informing, Disorderly conduct
Worthington, Gregory S.
Possession of marijuana, Possession of methamphetamine
Wright, Cameron A.
OWI, Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08
Wright, Christopher J.
Leaving the scene of an accident, No valid driver’s license
Wright, Dennis R.
Theft
Wright, Elbert E.
OWI (3)
Wright, John W.
Theft
Wright, Steven L.
Strangulation, Domestic battery
Wright, Toddy
Theft, Invasion of privacy, Public intoxication
Wylie, Clayton C.
Invasion of privacy
Y
Yarbrough, Tanzer
Public intoxication (2), Resisting law enforcement (2), Criminal mischief, OWI,
Yard Howard, C.
Nonsupport of dependent
Yarmie, Christopher
False informing, Public intoxication
Yellowman, Laquinta
OWI
Yochum, Nicholas
Operating a vehicle with BAC of .10, OWI
Yohn, Mark A.
Possession of a syringe
Youell, Martin
Possession of marijuana
Young, Anthony M.
Residential entry
Young, Naceisha
Forgery
Young, Nathan O.
Possession of marijuana, Dealing in cocaine, Possession of cocaine
Young, Robert J.
Theft
Young, Trevor A.
Public intoxication
Youngdale, Kermit
Public intoxication
Youngren, Randall L.
Public intoxication
Z
Zamorano, Gerardo
Disregarding a stop sign, Reckless driving, Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, Learners permit violation, Leaving the scene of an accident
Zepeda, James
Theft