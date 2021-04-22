Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic available Saturday in Howard County

The Howard County Health Department is hosting a free mass vaccination clinic with the Moderna vaccine as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this Saturday.

The vaccine clinic will take place from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 to 4 p.m. at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. Those who are interested do not need to register ahead of time; just bring an ID and insurance card if applicable.

“We are beginning to see an uptick in COVID cases in Howard County again. Now is the time to get your vaccine. The Howard County Health Department wants to make sure everyone who is eligible is able to access the vaccine, so we are offering this opportunity for a walk-in clinic. We cannot regain the moments we have missed during this pandemic, but if we make the decision to get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community, soon we might be able to make new memories with our friends and families,” said Emily Backer, MD, Howard County health officer.

Here are some facts you should know:

• The vaccine is available at no cost to you, but please submit your insurance information if you have it, because an administration fee may be charged to your insurance. Please bring your insurance card to the clinic.

• Moderna requires two doses for full protection. You will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the final dose of Moderna vaccine.

• You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport).

• Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on your smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov. If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

• You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

• Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

• Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings • Protect yourself while traveling

• Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.