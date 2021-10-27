Wait at urgent care clinics cause frustration

People who need to visit a medical clinic should expect longer-than-normal wait times at Kokomo’s urgent care facilities.

“Like other health care providers, we are experiencing an increased demand for COVID-19 testing services in many of our centers, including our Kokomo location,” Bridget Fare, director of communications at MedExpress, wrote in an email to the Perspective. “Due to the COVID-19 surge and seasonal illnesses, a larger than usual number of patients are coming in to our centers.”

A woman who called the Perspective and asked not be to named said she waited three hours to get an employer-mandated drug test. Multiple reviews of the MedExpress in Kokomo also depict long wait times and frustration with the situation.

“I was going, trying to get a COVID test, thinking it wouldn’t take super long,” Dillon Roland said in a message to the Perspective. “I brought my wife with me. When we got there, they had signs on their windows saying to call in and they would come get me. I tried calling three to four times, with no answer each time. I went to their door to get someone’s attention by knocking and got no response.”

Roland said he and his wife waited for about an hour in a car with no air conditioning. He said he was frustrated that he never received a call-back from MedExpress, and the lack of a COVID-19 test had consequences for him at work.

“I actually ended up getting written up because I couldn’t go to work because I had symptoms, but I wasn’t able to get a test done that day. I never went back, and I had to do an at-home test,” Roland said. “I understood they were busy, but I definitely felt unimportant.”

The global pandemic has stretched hospitals thin over the past year and a half, but urgent care centers are also feeling the strain. In a response to a frustrated review, MedExpress wrote there are times the clinic exceeds its daily visit capacity and is forced to stop seeing new patients.

That, in turn, puts more strain on other clinics in Kokomo. Jesseca Reese from Ascension Medical Group- St. Vincent Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine said the hospital takes on the extra patients.

“We’re getting all of MedExpress’ patients when they shut down,” Reese said. “We still provide the same grade of care. It’s just that patients are having to wait longer than expected due to the MedExpress being closed and all of them having to come over here.”

Besides CVS Minute Clinic, which offers limited care, Ascension Medical Group-St. Vincent Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine and MedExpress are the only urgent care clinics in Kokomo. In cases where employers require an immediate test such as a drug screening, people may not have other options on where they can have those tests taken.

Bridget Fare from MedExpress said the local clinic is doing its best to give patients quality care despite the long wait times.

“We will continue to see as many patients as possible and recommend patients plan accordingly for longer wait times before being seen. We also recommend that patients visit our website beforehand to check for any changes in operating hours,” Fare said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause residents in those immediate areas.”