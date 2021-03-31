The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Keep Kokomo Beautiful project.
Each year, Keep Kokomo Beautiful enlists the help of volunteers to plant flower beds and baskets all around the downtown area. This year, Kokomo’s new basketball team, the Kokomo Bobkats, will help with the project.
The first day for planting will be Thursday, April 8, when volunteers will fill baskets to be hung later in the spring. Volunteers will meet at 4476 S. 00 EW at The Garden Greenhouse.
Participants are encouraged to dress in layers that can get dirty and are encouraged to bring work gloves, knee pads, and their favorite gardening tools to each event. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear face masks while volunteering.
To register for Keep Kokomo Beautiful events, visit https://www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/keep-kokomo-beautiful-1.
The campaign is made possible through partnerships with the City of Kokomo, Howard County, Dave Lybrook of The Garden, and Sunbelt Rentals.
For more information, contact Susan Alexander at 765-457-5301 or by email at salexander@greaterkokomo.com.