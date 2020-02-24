Victim who died in fire tentatively IDed

Presumptive identification has been determined through the investigation by the Kokomo Fire Department and the Howard County Coroner’s Office of the person who died in a house fire on Feb. 15 at 1827 S. LaFountain St.
The deceased has been tentatively identified as Kevin Andre Jackson, 49, Kokomo. The coroner’s office has been in contact with the legal next of kin in Arkansas. Positive identification will take 30 to 60 days, awaiting the results of DNA testing.
An autopsy was conducted last Tuesday morning at Community Howard Regional Hospital at the coroner’s request. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and lab studies. Foul play is not suspected.
The status of the second victim injured in the fire is unavailable. She was transferred to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.
The cause of the fire still is under investigation by the Kokomo Fire Department. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kokomo Fire Department at 765-457-2636 or the coroner’s office at 765-456-1186.