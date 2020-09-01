Victim of aggravated battery speaks out

The victim of last week’s assault has spoken out regarding the attack that left him bloodied, unconscious, and on life support.

On the night of Monday, Aug. 24, Johnny Harrington, 29, was with friends when one of his coworkers offered to give him a ride home. Once in the truck, Harrington said the man, Jesse McPeak, 36, hit him with a crowbar before dragging him out of the truck and continuing to beat him. During the attack, he also was stabbed in his lower back with the weapon.

“Jesse offered to take me home,” Harrington said. “Then he took me out of the truck and beat me half to death with a crowbar. He took me out then assaulted me. I barely remember half of it. Then he stabbed me in the back with the crowbar. I don’t know when it was over. I really don’t.”

According to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to calls regarding an unconscious man at 2306 N. Apperson Way. When officers and medics from Ascension St. Vincent arrived, they found the 29-year-old male suffering from severe injuries.

Harrington said that he and McPeak had worked together at Top Notch Construction for about three months. The pair been together with friends consuming alcohol before the attack occurred. According to Harrington, the attack was without cause or provocation.

Harrington was transported to Ascension St. Vincent, where he was unconscious upon arrival. The probable cause affidavit stated that Harrington had a severe injury on the side of his head. Harrington then was flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment. Harrington reported that he was resuscitated at least twice from the time he was attended to by medics to when he arrived at Eskenazi.

According to the probable cause affidavit, one witness told detectives that they saw McPeak strike the victim with an unknown object while still in the vehicle. Another witness told the responding detective that he had observed McPeak “drag the victim from out of the vehicle, then proceeded to ‘beat’ the victim repeatedly.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Two of the witnesses at the scene told KPD detectives that they approached McPeak and Harrington as the assault was occurring. McPeak threatened both and told them to put their cell phones away. One witness said that McPeak told them to get rid of their cell phones, or he would “come back and shoot the place up,” according to the affidavit.

According to the witness, McPeak drove away from the scene after the assault.

Upon further investigation from witness interviews and evidence at the scene, KPD detectives identified the suspect as McPeak.

According to the affidavit, McPeak voluntarily turned himself in at the Kokomo Police Department, where he was detained. Detectives noted in the probable cause affidavit that they detected signs of intoxication from McPeak. McPeak also appeared to have changed clothes from what the witnesses had reported him to be wearing at the time of the assault.

Harrington was released from Eskanzi on the evening of Aug. 25.

McPeak was charged with aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, a level 3 felony. Harrington said that he would like to see more charges added for McPeak. Harrington reported that he could not see out of his left eye and had trouble hearing, along with substantial bruising and lacerations on his head.

“I was lucky I even made it. I mean, I was on life support,” Harrington said. “I still don’t feel all the way there.”

The case continues to be investigated, and KPD encourages anyone with additional information to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.