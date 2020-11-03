Ventec to cease Kokomo operations

Ventec Life Systems will be ceasing operations in Kokomo at the end of this month.
According to an email sent to production employees, Ventec reached its backorder goal for ventilators and will be ceasing production in Kokomo later this month. The company informed employees of production ending earlier this week during team meetings.
According to the email sent by Ventec CEO Chris Kiple, the reasoning came from a decrease in the need of ventilator production and that, although cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, stockpiles of ventilators around the country are prepared to handle the growing number of cases.
When Ventec opened operations in Kokomo through a partnership with GM earlier this year to build cases, nearly 1,000 new employees were hired, and around 180 employees were brought back to work from GM.