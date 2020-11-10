Ventec leaves Kokomo: Ventec will cease operations in Kokomo by the end of the month

What was initially a saving grace for many out-of-work citizens is now leaving the area.

Ventec Life Systems, which came to Kokomo earlier this year after a deal was struck between the company and General Motors to use the latter’s facility to build ventilators, announced last week that it would be returning operations fully to its home state of Washington by the end of the month, leaving at least 1,000 employees in Kokomo out of work after only a few months.

Ventec began building ventilators in May, using preexisting GMCH facilities to make its product. A contract between the two was given by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to manufacture and ship 30,000 ventilators. That contract was fulfilled in September. However, employees kept working until they were told last week that Ventec operations in Kokomo would be ending this month.

According to employee Marsha Lindley, the move was unexpected, as company officials had told her that “several more” contracts would be coming.

“We were informed within minutes of us starting work that we were going to be out of a job,” Lindley said. “There’s at least 900 of us here that are employed here at Ventec. And that’s not including, you know, the security guards that work first second and third shift. All these people, we’re all out. And we were promised this would be a long job and that they had several contracts coming in. And then this.”

An email was sent to employees from Ventec CEO Christopher Kiple of the closure. In it, he said that the required production of ventilators was decreasing and that the company would be ending its operations in Kokomo.

According to Kiple, the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, where the initial 30,000 ventilators were sent to sites around the country, had reached its goal and so had Ventec’s Kokomo site.

“Our mission has always been to meet the national demand during this global pandemic, and we have accomplished this mission with great success,” Kiple said in the email. “Everyone here has something to be proud of, and we would have never completed this without your hard work. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made production in Kokomo such as success in the past nine months. Many of you have made enormous sacrifices to travel back and forth, educate and train new teams, deliver supplies, and stand up a new production facility in record time.”

According to Lindley, many operations ceased as early as Friday of last week. She said that employees, after being told initially within a few minutes of clocking in to work, would be out of a job between last Friday, Nov. 6, and Nov. 20.

When Ventec opened in Kokomo earlier this year, it offered an estimated 1,000 people jobs, as well as brought nearly 180 GMCH employees, from both the Kokomo and Marion plants, back to work.

Lindley said the news was shocking to her and that she, and many others, are left scrambling.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” said Lindley. “I work with a gentleman, and he and his wife both work here. So it’s not just him. It’s the whole household that’s out of a job.”

Multiple calls for comment to Ventec officials were left unanswered by deadline.