A local factory’s parking lot is being used to store vehicles that have yet to have microchips installed.
General Motors Components Holdings (GMCH) facility currently is using the parking lot on East Boulevard to store vehicles that have been built but are waiting on semiconductors to be installed, according to GM communications manager Stephanie Mack.
Mack declined to disclose the number of vehicles that would be stored at the Kokomo site, as well as which other sites would also be used to store vehicles.
Also unclear was how long storage at the GMCH facility would last, according to Mack.
“Because the global semiconductor shortage is so fluid, we do not have an end date to share,” said Mack.