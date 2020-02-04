Indiana State Representative Heath VanNatter, District 38 will seek a fifth term in the May primary.
VanNatter is currently Chairman of the House Committee on Employment, Pensions and Labor. He also serves on the House Committee on Environmental Affairs, as well as the House Committee on Financial Institutions.
VanNatter, first elected in 2010, was born and raised in western Howard County where he currently resides with his wife Felicia and their three children, Madison, Bella, and Cole. VanNatter is a graduate of Northwestern High School and has been a small business owner for the past 23 years.
He was the past president of the Howard County Home Builders Association, of which he is a current board member. He currently serves on the Executive Committee for the Indiana Builders Association, the Board of Directors for National Association of Home Builders, and is a past member of the Howard County Plan Commission. VanNatter is an active member of the Howard County Republican Party .