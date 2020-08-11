Republican representative Heath VanNatter will be facing a challenger in the race for Indiana’s 38th district.

The longtime state representative will face newcomer Democrat Thomas Hedde in the upcoming election. VanNatter has served as the representative for the 38th district since 2010. This will be Hedde’s second time running for state representative.

Representative VanNatter

VanNatter was born and raised in Howard County and graduated from Northwestern high school. Since he has taken office, VanNatter’s pro-life, pro-second amendment, and pro-lower tax rate policies have made him a favorite among Republicans in the district.

“My record on pro-life issues are important to me. I’ve got a 100-percent voting record for Indiana Right to Life. I’m a big advocate for the second amendment, and I’ve carried numerous bills to advance second amendment policies in order to protect it,” VanNatter said. “I’m also very proud of some of the bills that I’ve voted for and co-authored that have lowered taxes and creating an economic climate for job growth.

VanNatter currently serves as owner and operator of VanNatter Construction and works on the board of the Howard County Home Builders Association, the Indiana Home Builders Association, and the National Association of Home Builders.

Working in his district gave him a perspective into the hardships that many District 38 constituents had faced during the Great Recession. However, VanNatter felt optimistic about what the future holds.

“Obviously, over the last 10 years the economy has gotten a lot better from the economic downturn of 2008; things have gotten better,” VanNatter said. “The policies we’ve enacted has brought in a lot of new employers. We passed Right to Work, we’ve lowered corporate taxes. We’ve lowered personal taxes, and all of that has been good for businesses coming in and also families that are looking for better employment. We’ve been able to attract a lot of employers from high tax states like Illinois. Employers are fleeing Illinois to lower tax states like Indiana.”

VanNatter has also been a staunch supporter of individual rights and has spoken out against legislation that has, in his eyes, affected those rights.

When Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a statewide mask-mandate last month, VanNatter expressed chagrin at the lack of communication and collaboration between the governor and legislators.

“I wish the governor would have consulted with legislators more on it instead of making the decision himself,” VanNatter said. “It would have been a broader consensus had we talked about it ahead of time.”

While VanNatter believed mask-wearing should be up to an individual, he also believed the government shouldn’t interfere with schools’ reopening.

In a press release from the Indiana House Republicans, VanNatter said that “the mandate came as a surprise to me, and I do not think it is a necessary step because I believe in personal responsibility as it is up to each Hoosier to do their part to slow the spread of this virus.”

Recently, VanNatter voted against two bills that could impede upon individuals’ rights: Senate Bill 1, which raised the age to legally smoke/vape to 21, and House Bill 1070, which prohibited using a cell phone while driving.

Candidate Hedde

Democratic nominee Thomas Hedde, a resident of Flora, was an educator at Rossville Schools for over 20 years. As such, education is a key part of his platform.

“We need to make sure that we maintain a high-quality public education,” Hedde said. “It should make a difference where they live or what their zip code is, and what I’m finding out is that doesn’t always hold true.”

As schools struggle to reopen safely and efficiently in the face of COVID-19, Hedde said he felt sympathetic to teachers and administrators who have made those decisions on how best to give a quality education during a pandemic. Hedde said that administrators and legislators need to “pay attention to the science” and compared putting 25 to 30 students into a classroom to “putting them into an incubator.”

Another part of Hedde’s platform is the environment. Hedde expressed interest in finding alternate sources of energy to fuel and coal, including solar, wind, and water energy. However, he also maintained that “you have to look at the area and make sure those options are feasible.”

“Delphi has a solar field, and Kokomo Schools have discussed putting one in too,” Hedde said. “However, some farmland is better than other farmland. It depends on what is profitable, whether that be alternative power or not. There are rooftops that could be used for solar power. Kokomo could really utilize something like that. There are a lot of different ways to go about it. Change is not always something people like to do. But you have to look at the facts and determine whether it’s good or bad for the community. Do we keep putting things into the air or do we look for alternative energies?”

Hedde also emphasized the need to provide more resources, like internet and food for the needy, in rural areas.

“In Kokomo, I helped every week in putting the bags of food together, and there’s a good amount of people that come,” Hedde said. “But then you get in the rural area and a Food Finder truck comes in, and for two hours there’s four, five, six blocks of people going through. There’s a true need in those areas.”

Providing internet in rural areas, especially to business owners and farmers as their work moves more online, he said, was especially important.

Hedde previously ran and lost against VanNatter for the 38th district in 2018. Hedde snagged 30 percent of the votes. This time around, Hedde said he feels more confident about his campaign.

“My general knowledge of what’s going on has increased tremendously,” Hedde said. “Two years ago, I kind of assumed things would fall in line, and I found out after that to not be too assumptive.”

Although COVID-19 has made it difficult to campaign normally and has halted going door-to-door, Hedde has found that maintaining fund raising and name recognition has made a positive impact on his campaign. He also has received support from several local schools and educators, he said.