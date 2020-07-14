Valley of Grace moving forward

It’s been a long time in the making, but Valley of Grace has a home.

Last week, during a highly-attended meeting, the Howard County Commissioners gave final approval for the rezoning of 5254 N. 500 E. in Howard Township, paving the way for the nonprofit Valley of Grace to begin transforming a farm home into a 90-day inpatient addiction rehabilitation center. That vote will allow the organization to begin remodeling the home to accommodate 10 to 12 men at a time as they undergo treatment, with the potential for the center to open in as soon as six months.

The endeavor, which began in 2017 when Bennett founded Valley of Grace with his wife Darcy, was met with mixed emotions by those who live in the surrounding community. The rezoning was, similarly, approved by a 2-1 vote, with commissioners Paul Wyman and Jack Dodd voting in favor of the rezoning. Commissioner Brad Bray voted against it.

“I think the emotions are super excited, but at the same time we want to figure out a way of, how can we rally around the community out there? Obviously you saw there’s a large group of opposition, but at some point we do want to address their concerns and somehow be a good neighbor to them and allow them to realize we’re not what they think we are,” said Bennett.

The turnout for last week’s meeting was so sizable that it was moved to the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. More than 100 attended the meeting, with many speaking in support or opposition of the project.

Those against the rezoning largely were concerned with what they viewed to be potential safety issues with the facility locating near their country homes. Many called for the selection of a different location by Valley of Grace. The public sentiment against the project largely mirrored dissent that arose last year when the nonprofit first sought to locate in Ervin Township before changing course.

“We’ve had over 500 signatures of people opposed within a month. Had we known longer, I’m pretty sure we would have more than 500 signatures,” said Caroline Bousum, a Howard Township resident. “There are a lot of folks who are not for this. I know earlier someone spoke. They said there are no guarantees one is going to walk off. That’s right. There are no guarantees. So am I supposed to hang my hat on that one that does walk off?”

Others spoke in support of the project, which comes at a time when local overdose deaths may outpace the previous worst year on record for such deaths. If trends continue, 2020 will prove deadlier than the worst encountered in Howard County, which came in 2017 with 44 overdose deaths.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

We have a problem "We have a problem. I’ve seen our community take problems head on ... We’ve always risen up to the challenge, and we always come out of the other side better."

“What you’re going to hear tonight and what we heard at the last meeting, it was a lot about fear, a lot about fear about ‘what if,’” said Kevin Sprinkle, a Kokomo resident. “What if this happens? What if this happens? What if my family’s safety is compromised? What if my property values go down? What if my taxes go up? They are ‘what ifs,’ and that’s what fear is. Fear is thinking about what may happen and what might come of this. I want to think a little more positive. What if they are great neighbors? What if they are great neighbors, and it is such a beautiful place that your values go up? What if they make such a difference in the community that lives change?”

Throughout the approval process of the project, residents voiced concerns about how the facility will handle those who opt out of treatment or the potential for people to simply leave the facility.

According to Valley of Grace board members who spoke at the meeting, the nonprofit was taking steps to ensure that those opting out of the faith-based treatment will be provided transportation from the area, and security systems also were being put into place.

In the end, the majority of the county’s commissioners sided with the project.

“It is no secret to anybody in this room that our community has a problem when it comes to opioids, drugs, and addiction,” said Wyman. “I don’t say that as a negative about our community because, frankly, it’s all across the country. When I look at it in those terms, I realize that this problem has this size and enormity to it, the question should always become, ‘What are we going to do about our piece of the problem?’ Are we going to look the other way like our community has for many, many years, or will we rise up to the challenge before us and answer the call? To me, this is one of those moments for our community. We have a problem. I’ve seen our community take problems head on … We’ve always risen up to the challenge, and we always come out of the other side better.”

Bray represents District 3, which encompasses the area where Valley of Grace will locate. He said he voted against the rezoning at the behest of those who lived in the area.

“It wasn’t against Valley of Grace,” said Bray. “It was just against the location. It’s a good program, and it helps a lot of people. I talked to the people out east, the district that I live in, and they asked if I could preserve the sanctity of their homes. And I told them I would do what I could.”