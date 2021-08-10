Vaccinations still key to fighting COVID

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, time is drawing short to stop a vaccine-escape variant from developing, warns a Howard County Health Department nurse.

“Now is the time to get your vaccine,” said Jennifer Sexton, Howard County’s public health. “We are getting to the point where a few more patients of the virus will cause a variant that cannot be stopped with current vaccines and we will end up having to start all over again. We’ve got to get the population vaccinated. It’s very important.”

A vaccine-escape variant is a new strain of virus that has mutated beyond the effectiveness of current vaccines.

Recent numbers show there were 55 tested cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, of which 16 were the Delta variant. However, 14 of the last 17 cases tested were the Delta variant. The Alpha variant made up 35 of the cases, with the Gamma variant just four.

Howard County does not test every positive case of COVID-19 to determine which strain a patient has.

Almost everyone who is recently testing positive is younger, Sexton said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Howard County is currently experiencing the highest level of community transmission, and that is largely in part due to the Delta variant which we know is circulating in our community,” she said.

When asked about the return of masking policies, Mayor Tyler Moore said in a statement that the city will follow the direction of the Indiana State CDC and Governor Holcomb. “We will also continue to work closely with our County Commissioners and Howard County Department of Health to monitor the COVID cases and hospitalizations in Kokomo and Howard County to determine what is best for our citizens as a whole,” he said.

Also of concern are breakthrough cases, or people who are vaccinated but still come down with COVID-19. No vaccine is 100% effective, explained Sexton.

“In years past we have had breakthrough cases of varicella (chickenpox). We’ve had breakthrough cases of measles. These things do occur with vaccines,” she said.

What is particularly worrying about breakthrough cases is that those vaccinated can spread the virus to others who are not vaccinated. Those infected with the Delta variant carry a thousand times more virus in their nasal passage than previous COVID-19 strains, thus resulting in a high transmissibility. The Delta variant can be spread to an average of eight or nine people compared to just one or two people with the original strain.

Sexton strongly encouraged the use of masks, social distancing, staying away from social gatherings, good hand hygiene and the cleaning of surfaces as ways to eliminate the risk of catching COVID-19. But ultimately it all comes down to vaccinations.

“We need to continue to encourage other people to get vaccinated,” she said. “Tell them that you think it’s important, that you want them to stay healthy, and to do that they need to be vaccinated. Answer their questions if you can, or help them find the answers that they need. Let them know that you received a vaccine, and if you did be honest if you had some minor side effects. But let them know that it was worth it to get the protection the vaccine offers.”