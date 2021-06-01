Vaccinated kids: Howard County Health Dept. has vaccinated fewer than 20 children between ages 12 and 15

Last month, Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 became eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but it appears this age group hasn’t been flocking to clinics to be inoculated.

According to Howard County Health Department Public Health Emergency Coordinator Kristina Sommers, fewer than 20 children between ages 12 and 15 had been vaccinated by the health department. Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo declined to comment on how many children the hospital has vaccinated. This number also doesn’t take into consideration those who may have been vaccinated at pharmacies.

"I don’t know if it’s any worse than it is in the adults because I figure if the adults are hesitant to get the vaccine, then they’re probably not going to have their kids get that vaccine either,” Sommers said. “So I think it’s still just a lot of ‘this is new; I just kind of want to wait and see what happens.’ Of course the danger of the wait-and-see, you have more variants and more spread and more people can get sick and die from it.”

One family that hasn’t been hesitant to be vaccinated is the Kerns. Liz Kerns and her husband Matt Kerns gave their sons, Caden, 13, and Grant, 12, the option to receive the vaccine, and Kerns said they told her they wanted it.

Kerns scheduled an appointment for them, and they received the vaccine at a local Walgreen’s on May 13, the first day youth ages 12 to 15 became eligible. They received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine that day.

According to Caden, he decided to get the vaccine in the hopes of protecting elderly family members and being “part of the solution.”

“So, we have a lot of family that's older,” Caden said. “And it makes me feel good that, as I’m getting my vaccine, I am helping protect my family from getting sick. And it's also good to know that I'm part of the solution, making sure that getting vaccinated, knowing once everybody's vaccinated, we can open up the world again.”

Kerns said both boys and her youngest son, Jacob, dealt with long breaks, quarantines, and other COVID-related issues with school throughout the pandemic. For Grant, the decision on whether to get the vaccine was an easy one if it meant “getting back to normal,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“For me, I feel like two of the top most reasons were when I get the second vaccine, I will get to take off my mask, and I don’t have to worry anymore,” Grant said. “And second, I really think that my friends should get the vaccine because it’ll help us. And when I go somewhere, like me and my friends go to Gravity (Trampoline Park), I won’t have to wear my mask anymore when we’re at Gravity. And it’s one more person to help the community, to help them grow and help them stay safe.”

Kerns said that, after getting vaccinated herself, she was much less hesitant to offer her kids the same opportunity.

“I think you always, as a parent, you want to kind of wait and watch,” Kerns said. “It made me feel better that I got it first. It made me feel more confident because I knew what to expect with symptoms. Obviously, I'm bigger than the little ones … I knew what to expect. And by the fact that I was able to go through that first and I kind of felt like I was the guinea pig for that for our family, I felt better about it. And I think, for me, that helped any fears or hesitation I would have had, knowing that kids aren’t as susceptible to the horrific symptoms as much as what adults seem to have experienced … But no, we didn’t hesitate. My husband and I both talked about it, and we made sure that we were both comfortable with it. And we asked them, and we wanted them to make a decision for themselves.”

Caden and Grant will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 3.

Last month, the Indiana State Department of Health began tracking cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in individuals age 0 to 20. MIS-C is a condition that typically appears in children weeks after initial exposure to COVID-19 and causes different organs to become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, and gastrointestinal organs.

According to Sommers, there were two cases of MIS-C reported to the health department between December and January, and both recovered. As of last Friday, there had been 91 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.

Sommers said that concern of MIS-C cases, and COVID-19 variants, were all the more reasons for parents not to hesitate to allow their children to receive their vaccine.

As of last Wednesday, the latest data available, 26,431 Howard County residents had been fully vaccinated. For more information on COVID vaccinations and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine. Youth ages 12 to 17 only are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.