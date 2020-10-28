USW Local 12775 slammed by virus

United Steelworkers Local 12775 is in the midst of a tough year.

The union workers who usually provide gas and electric to 1.2 million people in northern Indiana were met with some reluctance this year as the workers, unlike a lot of unions, had direct, face-to-face interaction with their customers, as opposed to working on a job site.

Vern Beck, president of the Local 12775, said many of his workers didn’t want to go into residents’ homes out of a fear of contracting the virus. In a year of mixed messages, he said his union workers feared residents wouldn’t be completely transparent about their condition in order to have their house serviced.

“There’s supposed to be a checklist. They’ll ask, ‘Does anyone have COVID? Is anyone sick right now?’ But if they want their heat on or if you want your air conditioner on during the summer, are you really going to tell them if one of your family members is sick? Or are you going to keep them in the back room?” Beck said.

Beck said in the beginning there wasn’t any personal protective equipment (PPE) available for the union workers, yet customers still wanted service and members to come into their homes. He was forced to take matters into his own hands, drove to Indianapolis early in the pandemic, and spent $6,000 on PPE to cover his union workers.

Additionally, the USW national convention in Las Vegas was postponed until 2022. Normally, more than 3,000 people would have flocked there to be housed in the big hotels to receive training and mingle with other union workers.

And, for the past 70 years, USW has had the longest-running educational training in the nation, where classes on negotiations, grievances, arbitration, labor history, and more were taught at the University of Illinois. According to Beck, 2020 marks the first year in his memory that his union hasn’t been able to attend.

There are limited Zoom options now, he said, but nothing compares to conventions in regard to training up new union members and workers.

In July 2023, the Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield will close, which will result in the loss of more than 250 union jobs, Beck said. The union is holding off recruitment until after the plant closes to leave opportunities for those who lost their jobs.

Negotiations for alternatives were in play before COVID-19, but he said those have stopped since the pandemic’s arrival. The union hopes to reopen those negotiations.

Beck said there have been 68 positive cases of COVID-19 in the union, and more than 150 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for workers to quarantine have been written, which he said was 10 percent of the union’s workforce.

Now, he called for more togetherness in combating the virus so everyone’s lives can start getting back to some sort of normal.

“You got half the population thinks it’s a joke, and the other half thinks it’s serious. One of the things I’ve learned in this whole ordeal is there’s a lot of people that have family members at home that have immune issues,” he said. “A spouse that’s just going through cancer, folks with lupus, kids that have asthma real bad. A lot of people have their parents living with them now because of the cost of everything.”

The misinformation about the virus has led to conflict for some members in the union, he said. Some union workers don’t take it seriously, and others don’t want to work with the ones who don’t take it seriously.

Beck hopes to galvanize his workers so everyone understands it’s a fight to return to normalcy and to try and protect the union workers and their families.

“This isn’t NIPSCO’s policy. This isn’t the union’s policy. This is the governor’s policy,” he said. “You can’t socially distance, then you have to have a mask on. And that’s the way it is, or we’re not going to be able to fight it.”