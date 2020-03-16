1,336 units of blood lost due to canceled blood donation appointments, local blood drives throughout Indiana

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana said that the state’s blood supply is currently at high risk due to residents’ concerns about the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Life-saving blood donations are desperately needed now as community blood drives continue to be canceled throughout the state.
As of 11 p.m. today, 52 local blood drives have been canceled in Indiana for March and April, resulting in the loss of 1,336 units of blood.
The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.
“Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe,” said Dr. Tom Abshire, Versiti’s chief medical officer. “Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”
Versiti has implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all donor centers to provide an even safer donation experience.
Those who can and choose to donate blood should make an appointment with Versiti immediately or walk in to any Versiti blood donor center to give:
INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.
FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road
CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150
GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South
TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.
LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16
HIGHLAND: 2126 45th St.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti’s seven donor centers in Indiana. But walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana.
More than 90,000 Indiana residents each year give blood through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1952 that operates blood donation centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Greenwood, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Highland.
