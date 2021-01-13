United Way receives funding for food, shelter programs

United Way of Howard County has been awarded federal funds to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in Howard County.

The nonprofit received $48,112, which was made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

A local board will distribute the funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-needed areas.

The board is made up of representatives from county government, labor organizations, United Way of Howard County, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and local ministries.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs, and if they are a private volunteer organization, have a voluntary board

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. In order to receive funds, the organization must have a DUNS number and meet certification requirements of the EFSP program.

The local board has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously through United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties. The agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging to residents of Howard County.

Applications can be found online at www.unitedwayhoco.org under the “Get Help” dropdown. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

Contact EFSP Staff Coordinator Debbie Norris at United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties at 765-457-4357 ext. 317 or dnorris@unitedwayhoco.org for additional information or questions.