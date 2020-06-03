United Way provides free food stops at area schools

United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties has received a generous donation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to provide over 100,000 meals for children in Howard and Tipton Counties.
Meal distribution continues in Howard County for the rest of this week at the following dates, times, and locations:
Wednesday, June 3, at Western High School from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 4, at Eastern High School from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 5, at Taylor Elementary School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.