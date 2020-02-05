United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties kicked off the “Tax Preparation the United Way” program Feb. 1, providing a free, convenient, and professional tax preparation experience for individuals and families in Howard and Tipton counties.
“We are excited to kick off this year’s tax preparation program,” said Cheryl Graham, United Way tax preparation program director. “We have upgraded our program by utilizing new digital options and adding new tax admission sites (formerly known as drop-off sites) to make the program more accessible in rural communities with less access to transportation. Our locations will be open of an evening and on Saturdays, making it easier for participants to schedule around work hours. We hope these changes make the program available to more families in Howard and Tipton counties. Increasing refunds to more families will help to stabilize our local economies.”
“Tax Preparation the United Way” is a network of tax admission locations with one tax preparation site (United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties) that offers free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $60,000 or less. This program, in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), is designed to ensure residents receive all tax credits and deductions for which they are eligible. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to provide free, basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.
The tax admission locations are as follows:
• Greentown Public Library
• Kokomo Howard County Public Library, South Branch
• Kokomo Howard County Public Library, Russiaville Branch
• Tipton County Public Library
• United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties
• Windfall Public Library
Additional information on Tax Preparation location hours and materials needed to prepare taxes can be found on United Way’s website at https://unitedwayhoco.org/tax-preparation/. Questions can be directed toward Cheryl Graham at 765-457-4357 ext. 320 or by email at cgraham@unitedwayhoco.org.
Individuals and families with an annual income of $66,000 or less in 2019 also qualify for My Free Taxes, a free online tax preparation tool provided by H&R Block and United Way partnerships. File your taxes from any web browser at www.myfreetaxes.com.