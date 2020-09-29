Unemployment rate halved since June

In a fortunate turn of events, the unemployment rate in Howard County has dropped drastically and has shown a steady decline in recent months.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate locally peaked in April at 33.5 percent and has shown a uniform drop since then. By June, the unemployment rate was 16.6 percent. In July, it was 8.7 percent, and now, the latest numbers from August show the unemployment rate to be at 7.1 percent.

Dr. Alan Krabbenhoft, professor of economics at Indiana University Kokomo, said he was surprised how low the unemployment numbers were.

“I’m absolutely puzzled. When we spiked in April at 33.5 percent, I anticipated that by the end of 2020 we might be down in the 15 to 16, maybe as low as, if we were lucky, 12 percent to 13 percent unemployment,” Krabbenhoft said. “August reports we were at 7.1 percent. I’m a little bit surprised at how quickly we have come down.”

Krabbenhoft believed the sharp drop from June to July (16.6 percent to 8.7 percent) was due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted further, such as restaurants being allowed to open at fuller capacity, as an example.

But beyond that, Krabbenhoft attributed the drop in the unemployment rate to the drop in unemployment stimulus packages. Until July 31, those who were unemployed could receive an extra $600, while still getting regularly-mandated unemployment pay.

“I’m trying to figure out where all these new jobs magically showed up from,” Krabbenhoft said. “I guess the majority of the employers are just simply calling people back. They might not be at full capacity, but I think some people are falling off the unemployment ranks because either, one, they’re getting a job, or, two, with the lack of any bonus, there isn’t that incentive, I hate to say it, but there isn’t that incentive to stay unemployed. There was a lot of discussion when the extra $600 was coming if it was giving people too much of a reason to stay unemployed and too much disincentive to work because you would lose out on that $600. The question will be, ‘Is there enough disincentive to push them back towards the workforce?’”

Krabbenhoft said that while he was pleasantly surprised at the sharp drop in the unemployment rate, he didn’t believe Howard County would see pre-COVID-19 lows, such as February’s 3.8 percent, for some time.

Back to Work

Tadd Stone was one of those who was permanently furloughed by his employer early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he since has gotten another job in an unrelated field.

Stone said despite the extra stimulus pay for being unemployed, he was “going crazy” being at home.

An Army veteran, Stone worked as a behavioral therapist at HopeBridge, an autism center in Kokomo. Because of the close-contact nature of the work, however, he was laid off in March. The furlough became permanent in May. After around three months of unemployment, Stone started working again, for more reasons than one.

“It was kind of hard to come off of unemployment, which I think was a big problem,” Stone said. “But I was going kind of crazy sitting at home, and I just applied to a job that I had never applied for ever. Now, I’m actually a district manager for Midas, which is not the way I thought my whole life was going to go. I studied psychology. I got a degree, and that’s where I wanted to be.”

Stone said that his mental health was worsening during his time unemployed and that it was “worth it just to be out working again,” despite the cut in pay. Stone started his career at Midas as an assistant manager, and in the short time he has been employed with the company, has risen to district manager.

Although Stone was ready to begin working in any capacity when he began the job search, he said he struggled to find something related to his degree because “the jobs just weren’t there anymore.”

“I have a fiancé and a son at home. It was a lot of pressure to be under that,” Stone said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to my old job. With the new restrictions in regards to capacity, and I don’t know when those will lift, I don’t think it’s something I could ever go back to. Money-wise, I have the better job now. But unfortunately, I’ve settled in, and I don’t want to go back.”