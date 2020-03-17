UAW vows to ‘use any and all measures to protect brothers and sisters’

A letter distributed by the United Auto Workers (UAW) President Rory Gamble indicated the union initially asked the Big 3 automobile manufacturers for a shutdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which the companies were “not willing to implement.”
Through the letter issued today, Gamble rehashed the UAW’s categorization of a meeting held Sunday between the union and the Big 3 (GM, Ford, and FCA US). According to Gamble, the UAW’s leadership requested a two-week shutdown of operations, based on recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a safeguard against the further spread of COVID-19, but the automobile manufacturers rebuffed the request.
“The companies, however, were not willing to implement this request,” read Gamble’s letter. “They asked for 48 hours to put together plans to safeguard workers in their facilities. (Ford Motor Company has indicated this week that they are willing to rotate down shifts and are planning to shut down all European operations next week.)”
As a result of the Sunday meeting, a COVID-19/Coronavirus task force was launched in partnership between the UAW and the Big 3 to “enhance protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies.” According to the letter, the 48-hour window the companies requested to put together response plans is up this afternoon. Once those plans are submitted, Gamble said a meeting will be held at 6 p.m. this evening, and then the COVID-19/Coronavirus task force will review the plans.
“I want to be very clear here: If the UAW leadership on the task force, myself and Vice Presidents Cindy Estrada, Terry Dittes and Gerald Kariem are not satisfied that our members will be protected, we will take this conversation to the next level,” read Gamble’s letter.
“These companies will be put on notice that the UAW will use any and all measures to protect our brothers and sisters who are working in their facilities. And make no mistake, we have powerful allies who have stepped up to help us. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, despite what you might have heard in some recent erroneous reports, was instrumental in assisting us in bringing the Big 3 to the table, as was U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell.”
In a statement, FCA spokesperson Jodi Tinson said, “FCA has already implemented extensive protocols to ensure the health and welfare of our workforce. We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed. As a member of the joint UAW-GM-Ford-FCA COVID-19 Coronavirus Task Force, we appreciate the opportunity to share best practices across the industry.”
Locally, two cases of COVID-19 have been identified. The first, found last week, involved an individual identified as an employee of FCA US’s Kokomo Transmission Plant. In the wake of the diagnosis, FCA issued a statement stating the employee was receiving medical care. Additionally, the company indicated in its statement that coworkers who came into immediate contact with the employee were placed into home quarantine. Operations continued at KTP.
“Additionally, the company has deep cleaned and disinfected his working area and is deploying additional sanitization measures across the entire facility, retiming break times to avoid crowding and deploying social spacing,” read the statement.
Later, Howard County Health Department officials said it wasn’t immediately clear where the FCA employee had contracted the virus, as the individual hadn’t recently travel to any countries where the virus is most prevalent. Rather, the case was deemed “community-acquired,” meaning it was likely picked up by the virus circulating in the general population. They said between 15 and 20 individuals had been quarantined.