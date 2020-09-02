UAW Local 685 has several contested races that will go to a run-off election this week, including the position of president that will bring new leadership to the table as incumbent president Rick Ward didn’t earn enough votes to make it to the run-offs.

The elections, which were held on Tues., Aug. 25, left three positions contested: president, vice-president, and guide.

Five men ran for the presidential position, and Matt Jarvis (1,596 votes) will face Bill Guinan (988 votes) in the run-off election. Dropping off the ballot in the run-offs due to a lack of votes were incumbent Rick Ward, voted in as president in 2017, with 527 votes, Andy Klein with 239 votes, and Rich Boruff with 783 votes.

Four members ran for the vice-president position, and Chris Steward (2,063 votes) and Jerry Price (1,161 votes) earned the most votes, advancing to the run-off election. Matt Amsbury received 630 votes, and Bruce Johnson received 665 votes.

Three ran for the position of guide, and Jimmy Shaw (1,533 votes) will run against Chris Pavey (1,350 votes) in the run-off election. John Everling lost out with 1,074 votes.

The remaining UAW positions were determined after the Aug. 25 elections.

David W. Chester was voted in as financial secretary, beating Shellee Hamilton with 2,391 votes. Hamilton received 1,609 votes.

Two ran for the position of treasurer, and Stacey White will take the position after earning 2,848 votes to Heidi Otiker’s 1,100.

Six ran for the position of trustee, and three were seated. Warren D. Holloman Sr. was elected with 1,710 votes, Scott Barbary with 2,378 votes, and Kimberly Story with 2,464 votes. Julie Williamson, Kym Dieselberg, and Liz DeRossett lost with 1,569, 1,417, and 874 votes respectively.

Two positions were unopposed, leaving Tim Shook as the Sgt.-at-arms and Denny Butler as recording secretary.

Bill Guinan, Rick Ward, Andy Kline, and Rich Boruff did not respond to multiple calls for comment. Only one of multiple calls to UAW Local 685 Union Hall was answered, and the employee declined to comment.

Run-off elections will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Kokomo Transmission Plant and Indiana Transmission Plant I gates, the Tipton Transmission Plant Cafeteria, and the UAW Local 685 Union Hall. Polling will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.