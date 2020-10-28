UAW 292 struggles as lack of work hits membership

Although recent years haven’t been kind to United Auto Workers Local 292, the local labor union has continued to move forward.

After going through a string of layoffs earlier this year due to the pandemic, GM partnered with Ventec Life Systems, which brought in 1,000 new employees, as well as hired nearly 180 GM employees back to their former positions. However, now that the goal of 30,000 ventilators has been met, the partnership is now one-sided, making it a purely Ventec-ran operation.

UAW Local 292 Shop Chairman Greg Wolhford said that the move was less than ideal.

“We were hoping to get new work out of all this … and it ended up not being part of GM,” Wolhford said. “It went back to Ventec. They took it back over. We were led to believe upfront that it was GM project but came to find out it was really a Ventec project.”

UAW 292 President Matt Collins echoed Wolhford.

“It’s not a partnership with GM any longer, no,” said Collins. “The [GM employees] that chose to stay at Ventec, they had the option, and they could stay as a Ventec employee or stay as a GM employee.”

Although Ventec still is operating at the GM plant, it is not a union-represented shop. Collins said GM employees who hired on when the Ventec-GM partnership began had the option to stay on as employees for either company after the 30,000 ventilator goal was hit.

The Ventec-GM partnership allocated $489.4 million in government funding in the effort to mass-produce ventilators that are being used to bolster the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. The 30,000 ventilator goal was accomplished in late August.

Now, Wolhford and Collins are looking toward the future for GM.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get new work in here so that we can stay alive,” Wolhford said. “That’s the big issue right now. Right now, once these layoffs come in, we’ll be into less than 150 GM employees. For UAW 292, it’ll be around 100 employees.”

Although the layoffs have continued, both Collins and Wolhford remained optimistic that an increased amount of work for the car manufacturer will come through electric vehicles.

“Well, I think the biggest thing is that not only GM but the rest of the Big Three is that they’re all trying to get away from gas-powered vehicles and go to totally electric, but I don’t know how soon it’ll get there,” Wolhford said.