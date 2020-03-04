Two held at gunpoint in residential armed robbery

Investigators with the Kokomo Police Department are looking for three suspects after a man and woman were held at gunpoint during an armed robbery.
On March 2 just after 9 p.m. officers responded to 2501 N. Apperson Way Lot #83 for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival officers located two victims, Jason Woodruff, 38, and Barbara Woodruff, 47.
Investigators reported three suspects forced entry into their residence and were armed with handguns. The suspects held the victims at gunpoint and then left the scene with personal items from the residence. The suspects were described as white males, wearing dark clothing and masks, and were armed with semi-automatic handguns. Investigators obtained video surveillance from the area and are looking for an older model dark-colored pickup truck. No injuries were reported.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.