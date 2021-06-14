Two bicyclists break into, vandalize Carney's Laundromat

The Kokomo Police Department is searching for two men who broke into and vandalized Carney's Laundromat yesterday before riding off on bicycles.
Yesterday, KPD responded to a report of a burglary to Carney’s Laundromat located at 3103 S. Webster St. in Kokomo. Investigators discovered multiple items that had been vandalized and broken into. An undisclosed amount of money had been stolen from the building along with other electronic devices, and other miscellaneous items.
Investigators retrieved the surveillance footage, which showed two white males riding bicycles to the north-facing doors of the building before entering the north-facing doors of the closed business.
One suspect was wearing a bike helmet, gray-colored athletic shorts, no shirt, light-colored shoes, a face mask, and a dark-colored backpack with what appears to be a fishing pole protruding from the top. The other suspect was wearing a bike helmet, dark-colored t-shirt, dark-colored athletic shorts with orange on the bottom, and dark-colored tennis shoes.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer #391 at 765-456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.