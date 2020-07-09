Two arrested in connection with July 4 homicide

Two Kokomo residents have been arrested in connected with a homicide that took place on July 4.

On July 4, at approximately 12:07a.m., officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to 1824 N. Jay St. in reference to a male who was unconscious and unresponsive in the yard. When officers arrived, the victim was found to have been battered with severe injuries. Emergency personnel transported the victim to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Anthony D. Hardimon of Kokomo.

On July 6, an autopsy was conducted at Community Howard Regional Health at the request of Dr. Steven Seele with the Howard County Coroner’s Office. A preliminary autopsy report from the forensic pathologic ruled the death as a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma and asphyxia by strangulation.

Detectives conducted interviews and reviewed evidence regarding this incident. On July 8, an affidavit was submitted to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges be filed against suspects. Warrants were then issued for the following individuals:

Darrin K. Thomas, 51:

Voluntary manslaughter, level 2 felony

Aggravated battery, level 3 felony

Sabrina R. Nix, 52 years old:

Aggravated battery, level 3 felony

The warrant was served on Thomas at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center as he was recently incarcerated on an unrelated matter. For the charges in this case, Thomas has a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Detectives, along with KPD patrol officers, located Nix at a residence, and she was placed into custody. Nix was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center. Nix has a $750,000 cash bond.

Please contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith #389 at 765-456-7388 or via email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org with any information regarding this incident.