Two arrested following drug tip

Two people have been arrested for dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, child neglect, and maintaining a common nuisance after a citizen tipped off officers in regards to drug activity at a Kokomo residence.
Yesterday, KPD K-9 officers investigated the drug tip regarding 1911 Meghan Court. Officers learned that the individuals residing at that address were also on probation through Howard County Community Corrections. Together, KPD officers and Community Corrections officers went to the residence to conduct a residential home visit to investigate this complaint.
Officers located 225 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, and US currency. Three small children also were located inside the residence. Child Protection Services was contacted and assisted with the investigation. As a result, Cody A. Best, 24 of Kokomo, and Tiffany L. Corbit, 22 of Kokomo, were arrested.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Shane Melton at 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.