Two arrested after shootout in parking lot

Two men have been arrested following a shooting yesterday outside Kokomo Town Center.

Just before 6:30 p.m. yesterday Kokomo Police Department officers responded to an active shooting call at 1919 S. Reed Road. Witnesses said they saw two black males fighting prior to the shooting. The males were identified as Demontez Lenoir, 20, and Laijuan Lenoir, 22.

According to a press release from KPD, officers saw Demontez running in front of Buffalo Wild Wings with a handgun. Officers told him to drop the handgun, and he complied, though he continued to run south before being stopped by officers. A physical altercation ensued.

Demontez broke free of his restraints while in custody, and a second physical altercation occurred when Lenoir refused to cooperate, according to the release.

While police were attempting to restrain Demontez, the second male, Laijuan, began “to interfere with police,” according to the release, which resulted in another physical altercation. Laijuan eventually was restrained.

Authorities found a second handgun on Laijuan, and he was taken to the Howard County jail, along with Lenoir.

During the investigation, officers discovered 11 9 mm shell casings from the parking lot on the east side of Chuck E. Cheese. Police later found another 9 mm shell casing from the southwest parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese, and one .40 caliber shell casing between the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese and Panera Bread.

Police recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which Lenoir dropped in front of the T-Mobile store.

In reviewing surveillance video from the area, Lenoir was shown in a physical altercation in front of Chuck E. Cheese just before the shooting occurred. Lenoir was knocked to the ground, and a second male, who authorities believe to be Laijuan, was seen pointing a firearm in the direction of Lenoir before retreating to his vehicle, a light blue 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

Demontez can be seen firing multiple times at the vehicle as it drove through the parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by an unidentified adult female and Laijuan. The vehicle was hit six to seven times with gunfire.

A second vehicle, an unoccupied 2010 Jeep Patriot, was hit once.

According to the release, all the restaurants in the area were open, and the parking lot was heavily crowded with vehicles. There were no injuries reported due to the gunfire, and officers sustained only minor injuries due to the physical altercations with the two suspects.

Demontez was charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony; attempted escape, a level 6 felony; battery on a police officer, level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

Laijuan was charged with obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to

contact Detective Erik Fogg at 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.