Two arrested after Qwik Stop robbery

A man and woman have been arrested following a robbery that took place at Qwik Stop last night.

On May 24 at approximately 11:27 p.m., officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to the Qwik Stop located at 1718 Home Avenue in reference to a report of a robbery. Officers learned an adult male had entered the store and demanded the currency from the cash register. The male suspect did not display a weapon but made threatening verbal statements and gestures. The male fled from the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and store items.

Video surveillance footage and other evidence were collected.

Today, KPD investigators went to an apartment at Crestview Apartments, located at 1500 S. Plate Street, to conduct further investigation. The suspect in the robbery, identified as 40-year-old Vernon L. Smith, was found hiding inside the apartment. Smith was wanted on three separate warrants through Howard County. A female inside the apartment also was arrested. This female was identified as 52-year-old Melissa L. Wooten.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Investigators obtained a search warrant to the apartment. During the execution of the warrant, evidence related to the robbery was located.

Smith was arrested and charged with robbery, level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor. The active warrants also were served for escape, level 6 felony; robbery, level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug, D felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, class A misdemeanor.

Wooten was charged with aiding/inducing/causing robbery, level 5 felony; assisting a criminal, level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.

Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.