Two arrested after police respond to shots fired call at Lincolnwood Apartments

Two men have been arrested after the Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call early this morning at Lincolnwood Apartments.

As officers approached the apartment complex, they observed a dark SUV pull out onto Lincoln Road at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver would not stop, according to a press release from KPD. A vehicle pursuit ensued west on Lincoln Road, south on Albright Road, and east onto Cricket Hill Drive where the vehicle stopped.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Antonio Horton, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, level 6 felony; reckless driving, class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended, class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. The passenger, 30-year-old Kendrick Phillips, was arrested for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Officers searched the path of the pursuit and located a handgun just off of Albright Road.

While this was going on, other officers and Howard County deputies responded to Lincolnwood Apartments where they located several individuals at an apartment on Longwood Drive. They also located 23 shell casings, a handgun, and four parked vehicles with bullet holes.

The individuals were questioned by investigators. Investigators learned that an altercation started at Mulligans, 1134 Home Ave., and carried over to Lincolnwood Apartments where numerous gunshots were fired.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Eric Fogg #400 at 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.