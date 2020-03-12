Two additional COVID-19 cases in Indiana raise total to 12

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has updated its new COVID-19 online dashboard to reflect two additional presumptive positive cases.
The patients reside in St. Joseph and Marion counties and are adults. The results include tests performed both at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and through a private laboratory and bring to 12 the number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard can be found at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided later today.
This is an ongoing situation and is evolving rapidly, according to a press release from ISDH. For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and subscribe to receive updates.