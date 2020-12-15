Turning Point urges community to help prevent suicide during the holiday season

Turning Point Systems of Care is urging people in the community to learn how they can help prevent suicide during the holiday season.

Suicide prevention is important year-round, but the pandemic has made it all the more important for those who are feeling isolated or overwhelmed, said local Systems of Care Coordinator Ashlee Shoaff. Teachers and students are particularly vulnerable right now, she said.

Shoaff cited teachers having to balance multiple approaches to learning, including in-class instruction and virtual learning, and difficulties keeping up with students who have been impacted by the pandemic as contributing factors. Overall, she said, teachers and students are struggling most with not being able to connect in-person.

“I’ve seen a lot of people expressing their frustration because they can’t have that face-to-face, human contact,” Shoaff said.

The pandemic has made it more important to focus on suicide prevention efforts. Warning signs can include isolation, mood changes, trying to sell or give away keepsakes and important belongings, negative self-remarks, the loss of something or someone significant, and existing mental illness.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“The holidays can be especially difficult,” she said. “If you’ve lost someone who isn’t around for the holidays, that can be difficult.”

Turning Point is offering a community training to help get the word out about how to help prevent suicide and what resources are available. The training will cover what local and national resources exist and will walk through the QPR method, which stands for Question, Persuade, Refer.

“It’s all about asking those difficult questions,” Shoaff said. “Are you thinking about taking your life, and if so, by what means? Persuading them to get help and referring them to resources or coming up with a safety plan with them.”

Turning Point can help connect people with the help they need, Shoaff added. Navigators assess what facilities in the community or surrounding communities can offer to help stabilize people’s physical, mental, and substance abuse needs.

Two training sessions are being offered on Nov. 17, one from 12:15 to 1:45 and another from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To register, visit these links: afternoon session or evening session.

Those seeking help or resources can find Turning Point at 618 S. Main St. or can call 765-860-8365.