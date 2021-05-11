A new drop-in center that could give law enforcement another option to incarceration passed its first major hurdle.

Last week, the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception for a Turning Point drop-in center, which is planned to be located at 1234 N. Courtland Ave., the former Columbian School. The building will not only serve as a drop-in center where individuals struggling with addiction can be taken to instead of jail but also as Turning Point’s new headquarters.

According to Turning Point Board President Paul Wyman, the drop-in center will serve as a waypoint of sorts for individuals before they are transferred to long-term care centers, such as the newly-opened Wabash Recovery sober living facility. Individuals could stay at the drop-in center for a few days, work with navigators at the facility, and get connected to treatment options.

The facility will be operated 24/7, complete with medical staff and security on hand. The drop-in center can hold 10 to 15 individuals at a time, Wyman said, and will be a place for individuals to begin their recovery journey.

In addition, the Fellowship of Hope Club, a nonprofit that hosts addiction services like Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous, is nearby.

But perhaps the most important aspect of the new facility will be that it gives a second option to law enforcement officials when dealing with addicted individuals in distress.

“Oftentimes law enforcement will get a call down to a situation, and they'll get there and realize that this situation isn't something where somebody needs to go to jail. And you don't want to take them to the emergency room because the emergency rooms are already full,” Wyman said. “This gives law enforcement an option because this person doesn't belong in jail, but this person needs some help.”

According to Wyman, the decision on whether to bring an individual to the drop-in center depends on if there is room available and if the individual truly is seeking help. Problematic drug users who may be unruly or violent would not be taken to the drop-in center.

The building was formerly an elementary school owned by Kokomo School Corporation, though it closed in 2009. The Kokomo Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship was the last user of the building, though The Crossing’s operations moved in 2019 before closing last year. The building still is owned by Kokomo School Corporation.

A more than $1 million investment will go into rehabbing the building, paid for entirely by a $4,986,515 grant through the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. The grant was awarded to the Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton, and Carroll Counties.

Drop-in “sister locations” will be located in the other two counties, effectively creating a “regional” system of care.

Wyman expected the drop-in center to open late this year or early 2022.