TTP has had no lost-time work injuries since opening

Since the doors to the Tipton Transmission Plant opened nearly seven years ago, the plant has had no lost-time work injuries, and that’s something that Mike Carter, the plant manager, is looking to continue.

The plant opened in April 2014 and since then hasn’t had any lost work-time injuries, an achievement that’s to be celebrated. This year was especially challenging as management had to learn how to navigate COVID-19 as well. However, Carter said he and others in management, along with union leadership, were able to come up with ways to continue the good fortune of healthy and safe employees.

From the launch of the plant, an effort was put toward devising safety protocols, including thorough work assessments. Work assessments are conducted daily by team leaders and managers who inspect workspaces for safety hazards or contaminants that potentially could lead to lost work-time injuries. The assessments, Carter said, are one of the main reasons there have been no lost-time work injuries.

Carter said the assessments are essentially “in the fabric of what we do” at TTP.

“It sounds easy, but by no means is it easy,” Carter said. “This plant launched in April 2014, and we continue to have no lost-time work injuries. We have a lot of people that come in and out of that plant. We have visitors that come in and out of the plant, and we continue to have a safe and healthy work environment. I couldn’t be prouder. We continue to meet and do job risk assessments every day to make sure that we promote a safe work environment, so that’s really a proud accomplishment for us, as we continue to pursue zero injuries.”

TTP has had more than 10 million man-hours without a lost-time work injury.

In a similar vein, TTP also has been recognized for its efforts on the sustainability front. The plant received the Energy Star Award, an industry-wide award given to plants that emphasize energy efficiency, two years in a row. TTP was the first Stellantis plant to receive the award.

Alongside the other area plants, TTP celebrated the manufacturing of the 4 millionth nine-speed, another accomplishment Carter was proud of.

“It’s a great accomplishment for our team, and it’s a great accomplishment for this city,” Carter said. “It’s one of the few products in the city that I think everybody touched a piece of, from the casting plant, KTP, ITP, as well as TMEC and Tipton. Everybody had a piece in this transmission, and I think it may be one of the first transmissions in the city to that degree. Teamwork in the truest sense, so I’m very proud of that.”

From a World Class Manufacturing standpoint, TTP currently is standing at 63 points, and Carter said he is striving to have the plant at 67 points next year and hit “gold status,” or 70 points, soon after.