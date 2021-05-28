Truck driver from May crash that left child dead arrested for reckless homicide

An investigation into a crash that occurred on May 10 has resulted in the arrest of Andrew King, 35, of Rochester.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Rick Brown served King with a Miami Superior Court I arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for reckless homicide and false informing. King was arrested at his home and transported to the Miami County jail.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police Peru Post’s Crash Reconstruction Team. The investigation purportedly revealed that King was distracted while driving a 2016 Volvo semi-tractor, pulling an empty semi-trailer, northbound on U.S. 31 approaching a red light at Miami County Road 100 North. King did not stop for the red light and rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, pushing it into a Chevrolet Malibu.
Sarah Wallace, 32, South Bend, was driving the Toyota Corolla. She was flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. She was treated and released two days later. Cecilia Wallace, 2, a backseat passenger in the Toyota, was flown from the crash scene, via medical helicopter, to Riley's Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She has undergone multiple surgeries and is still in the hospital. Leo Wallace, 6 months, was also a back seat passenger in the Toyota. He died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Christine Wells, 75, Rochester, was driving the Chevrolet Malibu. She was treated and released from Dukes Memorial Hospital on the day of the crash.