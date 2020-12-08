Travel trailer business coming to Kokomo

A Russiaville-based travel trailer service is moving its operations to Kokomo.

Doug Stellhorn, owner of Stellhorn Tri-County Travel Trailers, is seeking to expand his dealership in the City of Firsts. The move will bring the dealership to 3116 W. Boulevard St., at the former Kingsway Sports Academy. Once up and running, the 22-acre property will have both a sales and service side for travel trailers. According to Stellhorn, renovations to the property will exceed $178,000, as the land has been abandoned for many years.

Stellhorn said that once he saw the property was up for sale, he saw an opportunity to bring his enthusiasm for camping to Kokomo.

“My wife and I have always been camping enthusiasts,” Stellhorn said. “We have a motor home, and we try to get out as much as we possibly can. And it’s always been a passion of ours, so when I saw the dealership come up for sale, I thought it would be a neat opportunity.”

The two buildings there will be extensively renovated, Stellhorn said, and will include a showroom with offices for staff, as well as the service center. Currently, Stellhorn has nine employees while the move to Kokomo but is hoping to double that once the operation is up and running, between service and sales staff.

The plans for renovations do not stop at the buildings, however. Stellhorn hopes to build a pergola connecting the two, alongside the removal of the putt-putt course, baseball fencing, bleachers, and concession stands that have sat dilapidated on the property for years.

The agreement to purchase the building was made, and Stellhorn had to receive approval for bringing the business to Kokomo by both the Kokomo Common Council and the plan commission. The process, while long, was a sign of good faith that Stellhorn is in it for the long haul.

“Everything we do we try to do it as first-class as we can, and that’s the way this is going to be,” Stellhorn said. “And that’s why it’s going to take us probably a good year because don’t want to get in here real quick and throw lipstick on a pig and open up and go, ‘Here we go.’ It’s got to be right. It’s got to be 100 percent.”

The approvals he had to receive from the local government entities, Stellhorn said, were only the beginning of the partnership he hopes to have with the city. For example, Stellhorn is hoping the location can be a stop on the Cloverleaf Trail once that trail is expanded. The trail would come right through the front of the property, and Stellhorn said he was open to adding a trailhead, fitted with exterior bathrooms and a possible bike repair center on the property, through a joint-effort between Kokomo, his business, and the community.

Currently, Stellhorn is seeking to have only travel trailers for sale on the property, though adding RVs at some point is something that will be considered down the road. Stellhorn said that was a possibility, as he sees interest in camping growing.

“But right now, with COVID and everything that’s happening, like the cruise lines, I mean I don’t know if they’ll ever get back to where they were or if they’ll become a thing of the past,” Stellhorn said. “People are still nervous about hotels. People don’t want to fly. But what people do want to do is they want to spend quality time with their family. And the way you can do that right now is that you can do that camping. You got your own bathroom, your own kitchen, your own linens. You got your own bedroom, and you can go spend some quality time with your family and be away from everything. So it’s just very popular right now, and so we want to expand on that.”