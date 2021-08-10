Transformation complete

The Kokomo campus of Ivy Tech Community College celebrated the completion of its $43 million campus transformation the evening of Aug. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Gov. Holcomb.

Along with the ceremony, it was announced that Ivy Tech had successfully raised $3 million in community support as part of its “THE TIME IS NOW” fundraiser.

“With [the campaign committee’s] support, and the support of 254 different donors from faculty, staff, students, and Ivy Tech’s many friends, we have raised $3,104,743,” said Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy. “That’s 103.5% of our goal!”

McCurdy said that 120 Ivy Tech employees donated more than $200,000 to the capital campaign.

Also attending the event was Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and her cabinet, state Sen. Jim Buck, state Rep. Mike Karickhoff, state Rep. Heath VanNatter, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, and chancellors from 19 Ivy Tech campuses.

The governor called the transformation a renaissance, saying education is the best return on investment the state can make.

“Ivy Tech is key to our future, it is key to Hoosiers’ ability to determine their own destiny,” Holcomb said.

Mayor Moore saw the new improvements as being a boon for both residents and businesses.

“The [Ivy Tech] training lab will reap a huge return on investment,” he said, noting that both Stellantis and its suppliers would be drawn to Ivy Tech’s graduates who are ready to enter the workforce.

“State officials have estimated that by 2025 Indiana will have 1 million job openings as baby boomers retire and companies expand,” said Ellspermann. “In Indiana, Ivy Tech is responsible for providing the education and training that Hoosier citizens need to fill those high-wage, high-demand jobs and careers.”

The Ivy Tech Kokomo campus’ transformation began three years ago and was funded by a $40 million appropriation by the Indiana General Assembly along with the $3.1 million raised by the campaign committee.

“This $43 million project represents the second largest investment the state has ever made in Howard County — second only to the new U.S. 31 bypass,” McCurdy said “It changes everything for Ivy Tech and the way we serve our students and community.”

The campus will bring all instruction into four adjacent buildings and also includes new spaces such as the campus’ community room, Hingst Hall, a student fitness center, a campus walking path, and a central quad and a new trolley stop. Within the buildings students will find new classrooms, laboratories, lounges, conference rooms, and faculty and staff offices.

“We live in a generous community and when community members can see the need, they rise to the occasion,” said Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area.

The community is invited to an open house on Sept. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature campus tours, educational demonstrations, games and refreshments.

Ivy Tech is located at 1815 E. Morgan St.