Traffic stop leads to three arrests

Three individuals were arrested last night after Indiana State Police discovered drugs and paraphernalia in a vehicle.

Last night at approximately 10:28 p.m., ISP Trooper David Kewish initiated a traffic stop on a GMC Envoy on East Hoffer Street for a traffic violation. Kewish allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a search. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, a hypodermic needle, and other drug paraphernalia.

One individual, Zeppelin King, fled the vehicle while officers were searching the vehicle, and he was captured by ISP. Records showed ISP troopers that King had an active arrest warrant for auto theft.

As a result of the investigation, David King, 53; Kristin Pounds, 35; and King, 33, were arrested.

King faces charges of resisting law enforcement. David was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, and Pounds was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kewish was assisted by Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Abby Russell, ISP Sergeant Andrew Smith, ISP Sergeant Adam Moor, Trooper Dukengtson Lavache, Trooper Doug Weaver, and Trooper Edward Titus.