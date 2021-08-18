Town hall looks to defeat COVID-19

A town hall focused on dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine was held Saturday afternoon at the Carver Center.

A panel of doctors and nurses were on hand to take questions from a crowd of just over 20 people, and nurses were also onsite to administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The event was streamed online through the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.

Drs. Lance Washington, Tronya Hawkins, Emily Backer, and Lisa Washington, R.N., the director of the Minority Health Alliance of Howard County, answered questions throughout the 90-minute program. The event was moderated by radio personality John Grant of 104.9 FM.

“As African Americans, we have a history of being tried,” said Grant at the beginning of the town hall. “But that was then. We live now. With this vaccine, there are people who look like me who helped develop it.”

“It’s safe. It’s safe. It’s safe,” said Dr. Washington. “As a Christian and a physician I am telling you the vaccine is safe.”

Questions ranged from getting an additional vaccine if you got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine (booster shots may be coming but as of right now there is no need for additional shots of any of the three vaccines) to interactions between the vaccine and other medications (there have been very few instances where this was a problem, assured Dr. Backer.)

“[The delta variant] is as contagious as the chickenpox,” Dr. Backer said.

The panel agreed that the best options to stay healthy were to get a vaccination, wear a mask and avoid crowds.

When asked if there were alternative forms of protection besides the vaccine, Dr. Washington replied with a resounding “no.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Dr. Hawkins pointed out that science is very slow and it took two years for people to feel safe again after the Spanish flu ravaged the world in 1918.

Dr. Washington attributed the Black community being hit by the COVID-19 delta variant so hard to socioeconomic conditions such as high rates of diabetes, hypertension and coronary disease. He said it didn’t surprise him, unfortunately, that this was the case, saying “we still eat terribly, we don’t exercise.”

He said a lot of these issues come about because of food deserts and African American’s lack of access to healthy food choices.

Jitney Hollonquest, a registered nurse in the Howard Community intensive care unit, spoke during the question and answer session, sharing what she had seen in the hospital.

“I have had to look at patients who grab my hand and look me in my eyes and say, ‘I’m scared. Don’t leave me. Pray for me.’, because I am telling them that if they don’t go on a ventilator this very second they won’t make it,” said Hollonquest. “And knowing that if I put them on a ventilator I’m going to have to call the family and say, ‘Hey, you have to come in now. Not tomorrow, not in two hours, but right now because your loved one is crashing.’

“As a frontline worker who is doing this every day, we are tired,” she said. “All we are asking is for our community to get the vaccine. Something so simple - it is free - can save your life, can save your loved one’s life, can save your kids.”

Hollenquest said people often say to her they don’t trust the vaccine because it’s not fully FDA regulated. She reminds the distrustful that people eat McDonalds, smoke and drink knowing there are health risks involved with each.

“I’m begging and pleading with my community,” she said. “I was born and raised and grew up here. I’m asking for you all to please get vaccinated.”

A replay of the town hall can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/MTPISGAHMBC/videos/862256098057094.