Tourism industry will decide the fate of hotel and conference center

Completion of the long-awaited hotel and conference center for downtown Kokomo is still some time away and likely will remain that way until the tourism industry recoups from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to President and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance Charlie Sparks, the project likely will not see the light of day until the hospitality and tourism industry resumes speed and once again becomes a viable option for developers. The project, which would be developed between Main and Union streets, first was announced in 2018 and was slated for a spring 2020 opening, though that obviously never came to pass. Officials cited losses from the pandemic as the main reason for the delay.

At a meeting of the Howard County Conventions, Visitors, and Tourism Commission (CVT), Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Sherry Matlock relayed somewhat hopeful information on the state of the hospitality industry to the board.

According to statistics from the Indiana Tourism Association, hotel occupancy rates statewide saw a decrease of 32 percent last year. Interestingly, though, Howard County saw less of an impact with a 20- to 22-percent fall in hotel occupancy rates in 2020 from 2019.

Despite that, Sparks said the hotel and conference center project wasn’t coming anytime soon.

“I think we would all assume that a new hotel is not imminent when the market is impacted the way it has been by the effects of the pandemic,” Sparks said. “But having said that, Mayor (Tyler) Moore and Commissioner (Paul) Wyman and myself are in communications with a hotel developer still who has an interest, when the time is right, to go forward with the project downtown. Right now, because of the condition of the lodging industry, things aren’t really doing well for hotels. It’s just going to take some time to work out.”

So far, three different developers have been attached to the downtown project.

The initial developer was the Dora Hotel Company, but that partnership was nixed in May 2019. The following June, MWA Kokomo LLC took over operations. However, later in 2019, the city announced that Envoy Companies, the developers of the Lofts at Union Street Apartments and its parking garage, would be the developer. That deal, however, expired.

Talks, however, are ongoing with a developer who, according to Sparks, has a “good level of credibility” and was trusted. Officials confirmed that the as-of-now-unnamed developer had been attached to the project in the past.

CVT Board Member Kirk Daniels said there is no formal agreement with the developer, however, though he said a deal was “close” before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore largely echoed Spark’s comments and reiterated that proceeding with the project was dependent on the health of the tourism industry.

Moore said, currently, there isn’t a timeframe on the project’s completion – or start.

“No timeframe, there really isn’t,” Moore said. “Not until we get a developer committed to the project to get the start clock ticking, but it’d be nice to say the industry would bounce back well enough here within the next year that we could hopefully look to break ground in the next couple years.”

Moore did not confirm the identity of the developer that the CVT, city, and Howard County were currently in talks with, though he too said it is “a developer who has been interested in the past.”

The state of the tourism industry

Interestingly, Howard County fared better than the rest of Indiana in hotel occupancy rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matlock cited two primary reasons for that fact: corporate business travel and sports. The former did well, and she said that it came back “quicker than expected.”

One of the reasons, Matlock said, was due to the Kokomo GM and Ventec Life Systems partnership that started last year. According to Matlock, employees and management stayed in Kokomo.

Similarly, Stellantis officials gave a boost to the local hotel industry during the announcement of the Kokomo Engine Plant in 2020 as well.

Sports also played a significant role in boosting occupancy rates in local hotels. As early as June 2020, softball and baseball tournaments were being held at locations like Northwest Park, and players, coaches, and officials were housed in local hotels.

Those kinds of tournaments will continue to boost the industry, Matlock said, as tournaments with the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), for example, have been announced for June, as well as a tournament through the National Softball Association (NSA). Likewise, Kokomo was on track to host the American Legion state softball finals in 2020, though it eventually was canceled due to the pandemic. However, Kokomo is on tap to host the finals in July 2021.

On a more local scale, Matlock said, sports such as the Gus Macker basketball tournament will be held in August. Likewise, Kokomo’s very own Jackrabbits baseball team will continue to bring in visitors as well.

“We’re starting to see more people,” Matlock said. “One, they feel more confident about traveling. There’s not as much fear as there was last year, so more people are confident about traveling or taking short trips. So we’re starting to see that come back as well. Plus now we have several sports tournaments planned for this year, starting even in April. In April there’s a tournament and then June and July, so I think that will help as well.”

Dr. Mark Meng, a professor of hospitality and tourism at Indiana University Kokomo, said part of the reason Howard County fared better in hotel occupancy rates was because of its visitor’s profile.

The visitor’s profile of Kokomo specifically, Meng said, consists largely and routinely of visitors from the auto manufacturing industry, due to the footprint of Stellantis and GMCH plants.

“But the unique feature of Howard County and Kokomo, we got a lot of visitors coming here visiting Kokomo and Howard County for business reasons,” Meng said. “So we have businessmen and businesswomen coming here before during and after the pandemic. Soon after our factories and our businesses reopened in April and May, we start to see some business travel resumed. But really at a minimal level.”

Like Matlock, Meng cited the Ventec-GM deal as an increase in business travel as well.

In addition, Meng said businesses such as bars, restaurants, and hotels have continued to build confidence in customers by instituting and following COVID-19 safety regulations, such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

Meng predicted that the rebound of the tourism industry would be a slow climb, however.

“I think most of the public, they’re still concerned,” Meng said. “A little different level (of concern), definitely at a different level, but most of the people are still concerned about COVID and how soon we can get rid of that, but according to the statistics, we have been seeing that business is getting back gradually at a very steady and healthy rate at the moment.”